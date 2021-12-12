Yes, they will have to sell players in January, in order to stay in business. The question is, who can they sell? Pickford? Onana? Branthwaite? I don't see much value on their squad ...



But they won't.Because they never accept the reality of what they've become.It's why they got the deduction in the first place - they could have made the P&S threshold, but it would have meant losing a couple of their better players and increasing their chance of being relegated. They made a choice to cheat - ie, not sell, in order to bolster their chances of staying up.It's all well and good their fans now bleating about it not being their fault the club broke the rules so the fans shouldn't be punished.How do people think it would have played out with their fans if Moshiri/the board would have explained that, in order to meet P&S rules and so not get a punishment that might include a points deduction, they would have to sell short-arms and/or Calvert-Lewin?Headlocks, weaponised babies, hundreds of bedsheets scrawled on, more Bullens Wall vandalism.So the fans can bleat all they want about it not being their fault - but their refusal to accept the reality of what Everton now are is at the heart of every single one of that club's problems.