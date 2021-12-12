When I find myself in times of troubleThe Bullens Wall, it comes to meSpeaking words of wisdom... Lampard In....
Since October 2016, LiverpoolKloppSince May 2016, EvertonMartinez, Unsworth, Koeman, Unsworth, Allardyce, Silva, Ferguson, Ancellotti, Benitez, Ferguson, Lampard, Dyche
Yes, they will have to sell players in January, in order to stay in business. The question is, who can they sell? Pickford? Onana? Branthwaite? I don't see much value on their squad ...
But they won't.Because they never accept the reality of what they've become.It's why they got the deduction in the first place - they could have made the P&S threshold, but it would have meant losing a couple of their better players and increasing their chance of being relegated. They made a choice to cheat - ie, not sell, in order to bolster their chances of staying up.It's all well and good their fans now bleating about it not being their fault the club broke the rules so the fans shouldn't be punished.How do people think it would have played out with their fans if Moshiri/the board would have explained that, in order to meet P&S rules and so not get a punishment that might include a points deduction, they would have to sell short-arms and/or Calvert-Lewin?Headlocks, weaponised babies, hundreds of bedsheets scrawled on, more Bullens Wall vandalism.So the fans can bleat all they want about it not being their fault - but their refusal to accept the reality of what Everton now are is at the heart of every single one of that club's problems.
I don't think they have the choice. They could go into administration, if they are punished again. They will sell ...
Calwert-Lewin is PL proven
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
I genuinely have no idea what this means. Proven mediocre? What has he proved?The idea of 'PL proven' is absolute bollocks. Salah wasn't 'PL proven' when he joined Liverpool. In fact he had a spell at Chelsea and that can only be looked as a failure. So was he 'PL failed' when we bought him? Wayne Rooney wasn't 'PL proven' when Everton fired him into the first team at 16. Ronaldo wasn't 'PL proven' when United bought him. Henry, Bergkamp, Firmino, Robertson and hundreds of other players were not 'PL proven' until they played in the PL. It's a really fucking stupid term that needs erased from vocabulary.
Calvert-Lewin is hardly elite though. He has four goals this season. He seems more like a player who can "do a job" at a club like Palace or Bournemouth. Likely needs a team built around his strengths to get the best out of him. I don't really follow him, but he never struck me to be an industrious player, like a Kuyt or a Lucas. I couldn't see him at Brighton for example. Maybe West Ham could get a better tune out of him. But then, I never expected Everton to con Spurs out of money for Richarlison, so what do I know?
I genuinely have no idea what this means. Proven mediocre? What has he proved?
That short post says so much about why they are in the mess they're in. "He's great, he's great" ... "Better than Klopp" ... "Hang on, he's shite" ... "Sack the board" ... panic stations ... Bullens Wall speaks ... New manager is welcomed ... "He's great, he's great ...
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67591673From denying any offence to admitting offence but complaining about severity.Goalpost kept changing but does not affect Pickford
Had a purple patch where he was called into England's squad.Too injury prone and career is going in the direction of Jay Rodriguez.
Ironic, as their dead wood is only fit for burning anyway. And they have a LOT of deadwood.
BBC Sport understands the club have not been told how the figure of 10 points was reached by the independent commission which decided the sanction, and feel a sporting penalty for breaking financial limits is unjust.I hope the independent panel laugh in the face of Everton at this argument. It's exactly what should happen, given how one affects the other.
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.57]