Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6600 on: Yesterday at 07:57:27 pm
When I find myself in times of trouble
The Bullens Wall, it comes to me
Speaking words of wisdom... Lampard In....
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6601 on: Yesterday at 08:07:24 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 07:57:27 pm
When I find myself in times of trouble
The Bullens Wall, it comes to me
Speaking words of wisdom... Lampard In....

 :wellin
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6602 on: Yesterday at 10:21:32 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 07:57:27 pm
When I find myself in times of trouble
The Bullens Wall, it comes to me
Speaking words of wisdom... Lampard In....

Van Dijk shoots, Pickford  palms it.
Does not see Divock nearby.
Origi with a header and its in.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6603 on: Yesterday at 11:29:36 pm
Lampard Innnn
Lampard Innnn
Lampard In
Lampard InnNnn
He's not Rafa Benitez
Lampard Innnn
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6604 on: Today at 12:07:09 am
Since October 2016, Liverpool
Klopp
Since May 2016, Everton
Martinez, Unsworth, Koeman, Unsworth, Allardyce, Silva, Ferguson, Ancellotti, Benitez, Ferguson, Lampard, Dyche
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6605 on: Today at 12:22:23 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:07:09 am
Since October 2016, Liverpool
Klopp
Since May 2016, Everton
Martinez, Unsworth, Koeman, Unsworth, Allardyce, Silva, Ferguson, Ancellotti, Benitez, Ferguson, Lampard, Dyche
That short post says so much about why they are in the mess they're in.

"He's great, he's great" ... "Better than Klopp" ... "Hang on, he's shite" ... "Sack the board" ...  panic stations ... Bullens Wall speaks ... New manager is welcomed ... "He's great, he's great ...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6606 on: Today at 08:27:59 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:07:09 am
Since October 2016, Liverpool
Klopp
Since May 2016, Everton
Martinez, Unsworth, Koeman, Unsworth, Allardyce, Silva, Ferguson, Ancellotti, Benitez, Ferguson, Lampard, Dyche

They still slag off the Moyesiah who made the club stable and unearthed some of the legendary hidden gems they waffle on about and whose West Ham team have won a trophy and are in Europe.

They could only dream of such riches.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6607 on: Today at 09:26:47 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:07:09 am
Since October 2016, Liverpool
Klopp
Since May 2016, Everton
Martinez, Unsworth, Koeman, Unsworth, Allardyce, Silva, Ferguson, Ancellotti, Benitez, Ferguson, Lampard, Dyche
It's not just the volume it's also the scattergun approach to any kind of consistency when looking at the football philosophies of those appointments...

Possession based: Martinez, Silva, Ancelotti

Pragmatists: Koeman, Benitez

Four-four-fucking-two: Allardyce, Dyche

Hit the big man: Unsworth, Ferguson

No discernable philosophy: Lampard

It's why they've ended up with such mismatched squads and very highly paid players frequently frozen out by the next manager in line.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6608 on: Today at 09:34:40 am
Back to on pitch matters, they have Forest away this weekend.  If I'm Steve Cooper, I'm definitely starting Divock in this one!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6609 on: Today at 10:23:16 am
Forecast today says snow and  could be low as -10..." Brrr! its bloody Everton out there!"
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6610 on: Today at 10:24:41 am
Everton will probably beat them. Before the deduction, Forest were below them, and Everton's away form is decent enough. Forest will likely be complacent.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6611 on: Today at 10:41:08 am
Forest to win with a VAR controversy against Everton just to cement their paranoia.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6612 on: Today at 11:34:59 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 04:28:34 pm
Yes, they will have to sell players in January, in order to stay in business. The question is, who can they sell? Pickford? Onana? Branthwaite? I don't see much value on their squad ...


But they won't.

Because they never accept the reality of what they've become.

It's why they got the deduction in the first place - they could have made the P&S threshold, but it would have meant losing a couple of their better players and increasing their chance of being relegated. They made a choice to cheat - ie, not sell, in order to bolster their chances of staying up.

It's all well and good their fans now bleating about it not being their fault the club broke the rules so the fans shouldn't be punished.

How do people think it would have played out with their fans if Moshiri/the board would have explained that, in order to meet P&S rules and so not get a punishment that might include a points deduction, they would have to sell short-arms and/or Calvert-Lewin?

Headlocks, weaponised babies, hundreds of bedsheets scrawled on, more Bullens Wall vandalism.

So the fans can bleat all they want about it not being their fault - but their refusal to accept the reality of what Everton now are is at the heart of every single one of that club's problems.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6613 on: Today at 11:47:34 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:34:59 am

But they won't.

Because they never accept the reality of what they've become.

It's why they got the deduction in the first place - they could have made the P&S threshold, but it would have meant losing a couple of their better players and increasing their chance of being relegated. They made a choice to cheat - ie, not sell, in order to bolster their chances of staying up.

It's all well and good their fans now bleating about it not being their fault the club broke the rules so the fans shouldn't be punished.

How do people think it would have played out with their fans if Moshiri/the board would have explained that, in order to meet P&S rules and so not get a punishment that might include a points deduction, they would have to sell short-arms and/or Calvert-Lewin?

Headlocks, weaponised babies, hundreds of bedsheets scrawled on, more Bullens Wall vandalism.

So the fans can bleat all they want about it not being their fault - but their refusal to accept the reality of what Everton now are is at the heart of every single one of that club's problems.

I don't think they have the choice. They could go into administration, if they are punished again. They will sell ...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6614 on: Today at 12:22:42 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 11:47:34 am
I don't think they have the choice. They could go into administration, if they are punished again. They will sell ...

They could go into administration anyway. They're running on financial fumes as it is.

It's Catch 22 for Everton now. If Everton really are at risk of breaking P&S again this season, then they'll have to sell players in January to avoid another points deduction that will almost certainly send them down - but those very players might be their only chance of staying up.

I guess it comes down to 777 at this point. If they can scrape the funds together to buy the club, then it might delay administration until the summer. Everton could very well start next season on -9 points, but a takeover might at least protect them from another points deduction this season.

That doesn't guarantee they won't be in the Championship next year though.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6615 on: Today at 12:26:50 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 04:39:35 pm
Calwert-Lewin is PL proven

I genuinely have no idea what this means.

Proven mediocre? What has he proved?

The idea of 'PL proven' is absolute bollocks. Salah wasn't 'PL proven' when he joined Liverpool. In fact he had a spell at Chelsea and that can only be looked as a failure. So was he 'PL failed' when we bought him?
Wayne Rooney wasn't 'PL proven' when Everton fired him into the first team at 16. Ronaldo wasn't 'PL proven' when United bought him. Henry, Bergkamp, Firmino, Robertson and hundreds of other players were not 'PL proven' until they played in the PL. It's a really fucking stupid term that needs erased from vocabulary.
Logged
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6616 on: Today at 12:31:10 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:26:50 pm
I genuinely have no idea what this means.

Proven mediocre? What has he proved?

The idea of 'PL proven' is absolute bollocks. Salah wasn't 'PL proven' when he joined Liverpool. In fact he had a spell at Chelsea and that can only be looked as a failure. So was he 'PL failed' when we bought him?
Wayne Rooney wasn't 'PL proven' when Everton fired him into the first team at 16. Ronaldo wasn't 'PL proven' when United bought him. Henry, Bergkamp, Firmino, Robertson and hundreds of other players were not 'PL proven' until they played in the PL. It's a really fucking stupid term that needs erased from vocabulary.
It means he has shown that he CAN score goals at this level. His numbers might improve if he plays for a better team. Players like him are lower risk signings.
Last Edit: Today at 12:56:15 pm by MonsLibpool
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6617 on: Today at 12:39:17 pm
Calvert-Lewin is hardly elite though. He has four goals this season. He seems more like a player who can "do a job" at a club like Palace or Bournemouth. Likely needs a team built around his strengths to get the best out of him. I don't really follow him, but he never struck me to be an industrious player, like a Kuyt or a Lucas.

I couldn't see him at Brighton for example. Maybe West Ham could get a better tune out of him. But then, I never expected Everton to con Spurs out of money for Richarlison, so what do I know?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6618 on: Today at 12:58:56 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67591673

From denying any offence to admitting offence but complaining about severity.

Goalpost kept changing but does not affect Pickford
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6619 on: Today at 01:00:46 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:39:17 pm
Calvert-Lewin is hardly elite though. He has four goals this season. He seems more like a player who can "do a job" at a club like Palace or Bournemouth. Likely needs a team built around his strengths to get the best out of him. I don't really follow him, but he never struck me to be an industrious player, like a Kuyt or a Lucas.

I couldn't see him at Brighton for example. Maybe West Ham could get a better tune out of him. But then, I never expected Everton to con Spurs out of money for Richarlison, so what do I know?

Had a purple patch where he was called into England's squad.

Too injury prone and career is going in the direction of Jay Rodriguez.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6620 on: Today at 01:02:47 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:26:50 pm
I genuinely have no idea what this means.

Proven mediocre? What has he proved?
Proven injury prone? I think he's had one season (under Carlo?) when he was finding the back of the net regularly. But there are always strikers who have purple patches and, if they're English, that prompts the tabloids into a frenzy of calls for an England cap before the player falls back into bang-average-striker status. The reason that top strikers command a premium in the transfer market is that they do it season after season - like Mo  ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6621 on: Today at 01:14:37 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:22:23 am
That short post says so much about why they are in the mess they're in.

"He's great, he's great" ... "Better than Klopp" ... "Hang on, he's shite" ... "Sack the board" ...  panic stations ... Bullens Wall speaks ... New manager is welcomed ... "He's great, he's great ...

Precisely. The refusal of their fanbase to accept that they were / are a huge part of the trouble the club is in now is very telling. They're equally as culpable as those in charge. The piper paid and played...but they called the tune.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6622 on: Today at 01:20:43 pm
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 12:58:56 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67591673

From denying any offence to admitting offence but complaining about severity.

Goalpost kept changing but does not affect Pickford

"We're guilty"

"Ok, we're going to dock you 10 points"

"CORRUPT.. DISGRACE.."
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6623 on: Today at 01:22:30 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:39:17 pm
Calvert-Lewin is hardly elite though. He has four goals this season. He seems more like a player who can "do a job" at a club like Palace or Bournemouth. Likely needs a team built around his strengths to get the best out of him. I don't really follow him, but he never struck me to be an industrious player, like a Kuyt or a Lucas.

I couldn't see him at Brighton for example. Maybe West Ham could get a better tune out of him. But then, I never expected Everton to con Spurs out of money for Richarlison, so what do I know?

For me, DCL is what Everton normally don't have (because he's always sidelined), a goal scorer. Someone to finish the chances they get. For me, he'd be a success for a team that is creating chances but can't score. I'm not certain he would make the step up but Chelsea might be a decent fit.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6624 on: Today at 01:28:50 pm
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 01:00:46 pm
Had a purple patch where he was called into England's squad.

Too injury prone and career is going in the direction of Jay Rodriguez.
Even in his purple patch season he only scored 16 Premier League goals.  Salah has never scored less than 19 league goals in a season for us.  Danny Ings scored 22 league goals for Southampton in his purple patch season.  Ivan Toney scored 20 last season.  Even Patrick Bamford's best scoring season in the Premier League is better than Calvert-Lewin's!

I think the legend of Calvert-Lewin grew largely because he was injured so much and Everton couldn't score.  Absence makes the heart grow fonder and all that.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6625 on: Today at 01:31:37 pm
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 12:58:56 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67591673

From denying any offence to admitting offence but complaining about severity.

Goalpost kept changing but does not affect Pickford

BBC Sport understands the club have not been told how the figure of 10 points was reached by the independent commission which decided the sanction, and feel a sporting penalty for breaking financial limits is unjust.

I hope the independent panel laugh in the face of Everton at this argument. It's exactly what should happen, given how one affects the other.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6626 on: Today at 01:35:47 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 03:46:27 pm
Ironic, as their dead wood is only fit for burning anyway. And they have a LOT of deadwood.

The woodison wooden school of science seats??
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6627 on: Today at 01:43:46 pm
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 01:00:46 pm
Had a purple patch where he was called into England's squad.

Too injury prone and career is going in the direction of Jay Rodriguez.

Some players have the talent, but their body just can't stand up to the strain of the Premier League football.
Naby Keita was more talented, but was constantly breaking down.

DCL should move abroad to a league that's less demanding physically. He'd be good in France, Marseilles or Nice in the warmer weather.
Or a move to a dominant team in a lower profile league like Celtic or Rangers where he'd just be in or around the penalty area the whole game.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6628 on: Today at 01:48:12 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:31:37 pm
BBC Sport understands the club have not been told how the figure of 10 points was reached by the independent commission which decided the sanction, and feel a sporting penalty for breaking financial limits is unjust.

I hope the independent panel laugh in the face of Everton at this argument. It's exactly what should happen, given how one affects the other.

The Independent panel won't be happy that Everton are questioning them and their decision - I hope they get that pissed off, the raise the punishment to 12 or 15 pts.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6629 on: Today at 01:49:51 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:07:09 am
Since October 2016, Liverpool
Klopp
Since May 2016, Everton
Martinez, Unsworth, Koeman, Unsworth, Allardyce, Silva, Ferguson, Ancellotti, Benitez, Ferguson, Lampard, Dyche
That is proper staggering.

We've had 10 full-time managers (+King Kenny x2) since Bill Shankly retired in 1974.
