They may need another 777 loan to keep the lights on till Christmas. The interest payments will be rivalling their wage costs as a % of turnover soon.
Imagine if they fail the fit and proper owners test, 777 will be raking it in off the interest.
£60m @ rates of 12%?
There were already paying £30m/year interest on loans prior to 777 smelling blood!
Where did you hear the 12% interest rate from?
I've never taken a corporate loan (
) but that seems excessive, particularly as 777 are supposedly working amicably with Moshiri on a takeover. I'm sure I read that the bank loan FSG took out to cover the Main Stand was between 1 and 2%. Admittedly that was in an era of very low interest rates but it's still a stark contrast to 12%.