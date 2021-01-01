12% on a risky loan in the corporate world isn`t that unusual mate



Fair enough!I assumed the loan was to keep the stadium development progressing and so would have been secured against the value of the stadium. That wouldn't seem particularly risky.I guess if it's just an all-purpose loan and is also being spent on daily running costs - good money after bad - then 12% is probably a reasonable rate. It would be ironic if Everton went into administration and ended up paying back a fraction of the debt as that's what 777 did with the Italian equivalent of HMRC at Genoa.