Everton - The 777 Unflushables

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6560 on: Today at 02:45:15 pm »
The good thing for Everton is that If they get any more points deducted theyll be close to the top of the Championship and could be promoted this year
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6561 on: Today at 02:51:14 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 02:32:55 pm
They may need another 777 loan to keep the lights on till Christmas. The interest payments will be rivalling their wage costs as a % of turnover soon.
Imagine if they fail the fit and proper owners test, 777 will be raking it in off the interest.
£60m @ rates of 12%?
There were already paying £30m/year interest on loans prior to 777 smelling blood!

Where did you hear the 12% interest rate from?

I've never taken a corporate loan (;D) but that seems excessive, particularly as 777 are supposedly working amicably with Moshiri on a takeover.  I'm sure I read that the bank loan FSG took out to cover the Main Stand was between 1 and 2%.  Admittedly that was in an era of very low interest rates but it's still a stark contrast to 12%.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6562 on: Today at 02:53:19 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:51:14 pm
There were already paying £30m/year interest on loans prior to 777 smelling blood!

Where did you hear the 12% interest rate from?

I've never taken a corporate loan (;D) but that seems excessive, particularly as 777 are supposedly working amicably with Moshiri on a takeover.  I'm sure I read that the bank loan FSG took out to cover the Main Stand was between 1 and 2%.  Admittedly that was in an era of very low interest rates but it's still a stark contrast to 12%.

12% on a risky loan in the corporate world isn`t that unusual mate
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6563 on: Today at 02:59:03 pm »
At what point will Everton and its fans blame the Premier League for Everton's spending?

"You could have stopped us at any time, but you didn't! You probably were paid by Liverpool to let us burn our money on shit"
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6564 on: Today at 03:00:43 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 02:53:19 pm
12% on a risky loan in the corporate world isn`t that unusual mate
Fair enough!

I assumed the loan was to keep the stadium development progressing and so would have been secured against the value of the stadium.  That wouldn't seem particularly risky.

I guess if it's just an all-purpose loan and is also being spent on daily running costs - good money after bad - then 12% is probably a reasonable rate.  It would be ironic if Everton went into administration and ended up paying back a fraction of the debt as that's what 777 did with the Italian equivalent of HMRC at Genoa.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6565 on: Today at 03:04:01 pm »
Mad so many excuses they are coming up with and saying it wasn't them who did this and why should they be punished. I reckon their contant "booooooooos" have more impact than they think.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6566 on: Today at 03:18:57 pm »
"Punishment shouldn't impact the fans".

What about the fans of clubs that got relegated because they cheated?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6567 on: Today at 03:30:12 pm »
There's a chance Everton could go down this season with the lowest ever points tally, maybe even a negative total.

They could breach P+S again and get another points deduction. Then 777 could fail the fit and proper test forcing Everton into administration earning them another 9 points deduction.

Another first for the wall of shame.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6568 on: Today at 03:35:20 pm »













Ironically it was John Moores that helped make her rich.


(Heaven Knows I'm Miserable Now)
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6569 on: Today at 03:36:54 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:53:16 pm
Burnham might have been on our side over Hillsborough but then again so was chippy tits.

At heart, though both are politicians and their self-interest overrules everything. Burnham clearly has leadership ambitions and a populist viewpoint whilst the wind is in Evertons favour does him no harm whatsoever politically.

That for me is whilst he hears no evil and sees no evil in regard to Abu Dhabi. As mayor of Manchester, it looks good on his CV having literally billions of pounds of blood money being pumped into Manchester. Manchester going through a boom under his leadership will stand him in good stead next time there is a Labour leadership contest. As will being seen as a man of the public in regards to the National game.

Anderson and Burnham both acting like Everton supporters rather than elected political mayors.

Anderson wasted a load of cash on a Commonwealth Games bid in the vain hope of getting Everton a free stadium. He spent city money on buying their training ground and leasing it back to them. He wanted the police to get involved over the Ross Barkley transfer.

Burnham is just doing the same here. He's the mayor of Manchester it's nothing to do with him (although he could argue he's being pre-emptive over the punishment of Man City).
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6570 on: Today at 03:42:06 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:39:06 pm
Oh Lordy
The Esk is now banging a drum saying that fans should have had representation at the commission, because no one has asked the Everton Fans for their views.

Where do you start with that.
Everton shouldnt be punished because it means the fans will suffer. After all we werent consulted over our plans to spend £750m on a vanity project stadium which the club had no funding for. And we had no say in sacking Martinez, Koemann, Silva, Fat Sam, Rafa or Frankie. We have never been able to tell the board how we feel about the signing of a shedload of players on fat contracts.

That the fans will suffer because of the incompetence of the board, is one of the weirdest arguments agains being punished. First Burnham arguing that the whole thing should be null and void, now this plum arguing that the fans should have a say in the process because no one listens to them. The problem is the club did listen to them. They offered them a choice between the two stadium sites, they chose the most expensive and impractical of the two to trigger the redshite. They hounded out manager after manager, chased players down the road, and made it impossible for the board to attend home matches. Even Ancelloti got out quick because it was a madhouse.

Perhaps if they included the fans of the teams who were relegated because of the cheating, and they also had a vote on the punishment?

Fucking hell, just put the Bullen's Wall on the commission why don't they?

They escaped relegation two seasons running because of their accountancy bullshit - I guess impacting the fans is fine as long as it benefits them, yeah?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6571 on: Today at 03:46:27 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:18:52 pm
They'll carry out a fire sale very soon.

Ironic, as their dead wood is only fit for burning anyway. And they have a LOT of deadwood.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6572 on: Today at 04:28:34 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:18:52 pm
They'll carry out a fire sale very soon.

Yes, they will have to sell players in January, in order to stay in business. The question is, who can they sell? Pickford? Onana? Branthwaite? I don't see much value on their squad ...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6573 on: Today at 04:39:35 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 04:28:34 pm
Yes, they will have to sell players in January, in order to stay in business. The question is, who can they sell? Pickford? Onana? Branthwaite? I don't see much value on their squad ...
Some of their players are underrated. For example, United would have been better off signing Pickford. Onana is quite decent and Calwert-Lewin is PL proven with the English tax on top of that.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6574 on: Today at 04:46:06 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 04:39:35 pm
Some of their players are underrated. For example, United would have been better off signing Pickford. Onana is quite decent and Calwert-Lewin is PL proven with the English tax on top of that.

We should go for the future England centre back partnership of Quansah and Branthwaite.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6575 on: Today at 04:50:36 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 04:46:06 pm
We should go for the future England centre back partnership of Quansah and Branthwaite.

He looks really good in the games I have seen so far, and I reckon it won`t be long before he will be after a move.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6576 on: Today at 04:53:16 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 04:50:36 pm
He looks really good in the games I have seen so far, and I reckon it won`t be long before he will be after a move.

There would be a fulminating fume if we signed him in a January sale as Matips replacement. ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6577 on: Today at 04:54:13 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 04:39:35 pm
Some of their players are underrated. For example, United would have been better off signing Pickford. Onana is quite decent and Calwert-Lewin is PL proven with the English tax on top of that.

Everton couldn't get what they wanted for Richie-la. They're not going to raise anything like what they want or need for these players now that it's widely known they're in deep financial trouble. Heck, they were probably expecting someone to come in for Pickford last summer, but nobody did.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6578 on: Today at 04:57:31 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 04:53:16 pm
There would be a fulminating fume if we signed him in a January sale as Matips replacement. ;D

It would be epic. I think I read somewhere that he is only (usual caveat) on £10k a week or something like that. Way below average PL earnings. They should be offering him a new contract sharpish
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6579 on: Today at 05:03:27 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 04:57:31 pm
It would be epic. I think I read somewhere that he is only (usual caveat) on £10k a week or something like that. Way below average PL earnings. They should be offering him a new contract sharpish


They can't, they have no money
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6580 on: Today at 05:09:48 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 05:03:27 pm

They can't, they have no money

The signing on fee is from Klarna and they have taken out a Provi loan for the wages.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6581 on: Today at 05:13:39 pm »
Do you think they had to give payments to the board members the supporters hounded out? Be hilarious if that tipped their accounts over the edge.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6582 on: Today at 05:17:48 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 04:53:16 pm
There would be a fulminating fume if we signed him in a January sale as Matips replacement. ;D

Since they also have Tarkowski, Godfrey and Keane, Branthwaite could be the one sacrificed in January. Young (21), tall (6'5"), left-footed, he could be a good investment ...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6583 on: Today at 05:19:22 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 09:11:15 am
Definitely not forgetting that, and will always appreciate it

But his whole thing since going to Manchester role has switched to parochial populism. And this kind of 'playing dumb' routine, encouraging weirdo conspiracists, should embarrass him:

somebody call the FBI - some interviews have gone unused :shocked

He should be embarrassed by going down this route
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6584 on: Today at 05:23:45 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:39:06 pm
Oh Lordy
The Esk is now banging a drum saying that fans should have had representation at the commission, because no one has asked the Everton Fans for their views.

'Kinell. Ridiculous stuff. Especially since fans are not likely to be objective nor have an understanding of the financial sums at play
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6585 on: Today at 05:42:57 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:23:45 pm
'Kinell. Ridiculous stuff. Especially since fans are not likely to be objective nor have an understanding of the financial sums at play

They were represented by a qualified accountant (dont laugh :D) Moshiri at the hearing.

A gang of their fans supported by the usual selection of badly drafted bed sheets would give them a better chance at the appeal than Moshiri.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6586 on: Today at 05:44:08 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:35:06 am
Wasn't it the fact that Everton dragged their heels over last years accounts that enabled them to put the investigation and punishment off until this season?

It seems the PL has looked to tighten the rules on accounts' submissions to stop clubs pulling a stunt like that again?

They changed the process so the whole thing will take no more than 12 weeks from being charged to any appeal being heard, happened around August/September time

Accounts need to be submitted sometime in the first week in March so any punishment for breaches will take affect the same season
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6587 on: Today at 05:56:12 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 03:00:43 pm
Fair enough!

I assumed the loan was to keep the stadium development progressing and so would have been secured against the value of the stadium.  That wouldn't seem particularly risky.

I guess if it's just an all-purpose loan and is also being spent on daily running costs - good money after bad - then 12% is probably a reasonable rate.  It would be ironic if Everton went into administration and ended up paying back a fraction of the debt as that's what 777 did with the Italian equivalent of HMRC at Genoa.

The loan from 777 was to cover operating costs and theyve had 2 lots of £20m
Roughly £20m a month. Worrying times TM
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6588 on: Today at 05:59:13 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 05:17:48 pm
Since they also have Tarkowski, Godfrey and Keane, Branthwaite could be the one sacrificed in January. Young (21), tall (6'5"), left-footed, he could be a good investment ...
Werent we linked in the summer? Was he the lad on loan in the arriba derci?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6589 on: Today at 05:59:55 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 05:44:08 pm
They changed the process so the whole thing will take no more than 12 weeks from being charged to any appeal being heard, happened around August/September time

Accounts need to be submitted sometime in the first week in March so any punishment for breaches will take affect the same season

Its now moved to Dec 31st apparently.
