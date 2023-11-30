« previous next »
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6520 on: Today at 07:33:59 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 10:43:17 pm
This is so funny because you can only imagine the mental state of the person who wrote it during these last two weeks (thirty years) or so. I reckon their head could have reached Mars by now.

Was probably Catshit.

Although he won't like being on Mars. Too much red.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6521 on: Today at 08:35:28 am »
Just when you think they cannot get anymore batshit crazy. An Evertonian goes " Hold my baby..."

They only lost 10pts in a season where they are very likely to survive relegation, instead of being docked in those seasons where they would undoubtedly have been relegated. But thats not good enough. I am sure they will demand that the Prem trophy be given to them and that someone pays for their stadium. Bunch of freeloading ponces the lot of em. They get a sugar daddy oligarch and still fuck it up. Honestly, the useless berks should pack it all in and compete in a more simple sport like tiddlywinks. But theyd moan about the red discs and that a competitor was wearing gucci gloves during a match.

Take it on the chin and move on. But no, mwah mwah its not fair. My 9yr old granddaughter is more mature than these bumholes.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6522 on: Today at 09:09:45 am »
Quote from: boots on Today at 08:35:28 am
Just when you think they cannot get anymore batshit crazy. An Evertonian goes " Hold my baby..."

They only lost 10pts in a season where they are very likely to survive relegation, instead of being docked in those seasons where they would undoubtedly have been relegated. But thats not good enough. I am sure they will demand that the Prem trophy be given to them and that someone pays for their stadium. Bunch of freeloading ponces the lot of em. They get a sugar daddy oligarch and still fuck it up. Honestly, the useless berks should pack it all in and compete in a more simple sport like tiddlywinks. But theyd moan about the red discs and that a competitor was wearing gucci gloves during a match.

Take it on the chin and move on. But no, mwah mwah its not fair. My 9yr old granddaughter is more mature than these bumholes.

Everton and their fans are notorious for cutting their nose off to spite their face.

It's hard to say whether their whinging might actually make their situation worse for them, but it is a pointless distraction from their very real and serious financial issues.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6523 on: Today at 09:11:15 am »
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 09:48:05 pm
Burnham is alright mate. He did a lot for us remember

He's wrong on this but he is also an Everton fan so can't blame him for trying
Definitely not forgetting that, and will always appreciate it

But his whole thing since going to Manchester role has switched to parochial populism. And this kind of 'playing dumb' routine, encouraging weirdo conspiracists, should embarrass him:
Quote
https://twitter.com/AndyBurnhamGM/status/1729612804309631054
Something strange is definitely going on behind-the-scenes with the Everton story.

Others have been in touch to say interviews they’ve given were not broadcast

PL had to correct a misleading response to my letter given to journalists on Sunday pm


somebody call the FBI - some interviews have gone unused :shocked
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6524 on: Today at 10:00:02 am »
Lower the points deduction to 2 points, backdate it to last season.  Everyone's a winner.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6525 on: Today at 10:16:27 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 03:01:02 pm
https://twitter.com/The1878s/status/1729838440965931027

They've made some new shite banners for the next game, and are actually using 'sly 6' on them  :lmao :lmao
I'd be embarrassed to hold these up at a game, plus they are far too wordy to get whatever point they are trying to make across.

"Your own sanction framework for the Sky 6, made up sanction framework for us"

They need to understand that no rules were actually broken by teams signing up to the ESL.  If they had actualy joined, they wouldn't have been able to withdraw so easily.  Everton broke the league rules, which they have admitted to.  The "made up" sanction just means that each case is heard seaprately, which is actually a good thing rather than just having a set points deduction when each case can be different.

Funny that any Evertonians on that twitter thread who point out these banners are terrible, immediately get shot down and piled on by the crazy ones.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6526 on: Today at 10:31:27 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 03:01:02 pm
https://twitter.com/The1878s/status/1729838440965931027

They've made some new shite banners for the next game, and are actually using 'sly 6' on them  :lmao :lmao
Quote
Jez Wyke
@jezwyke
·
45m
Can I just ask - the Premier League anthem....

When's it played?

I've never ever heard it at the ground, no one I've spoken to has ever heard it at the ground or what it is - on Sunday, most of the crowd booed the players onto the pitch, which seems massively counterproductive.
The 1878s
@The1878s
Its played every game when the players line up and shake hands. We asked fans to boo the anthem, unfortunately we cant control if they choose to boo another time, thats entirely up to them.
9:47 AM · Nov 30, 2023
·
:lmao :lmao
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6527 on: Today at 10:51:00 am »
No one will have a clue what they're on about!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6528 on: Today at 11:14:45 am »
Possibility of a further points deduction this season according to the Times as this seasons accounts need to be submitted prior to the year end and any breaches will be fast-tracked so they are dealt with by the end of the season (presumably meaning any deduction would be applied this season).

Everton are apparently concerned that if the same system is used that they will again be sailing close to the wind.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6529 on: Today at 11:19:06 am »
Everton at risk of further points deduction this season Joyceeeyyyyy

If club are found to have breached spending rules in next set of accounts, action will be taken by end of May under changes brought in to speed up process

Everton could be at risk of another points deduction this season after it was confirmed that any new breach of the Premier Leagues profit and sustainability rules should be dealt with by the end of May.

The club were deducted ten points by an independent commission after being found to have broken the Premier Leagues financial rules, which allow for losses of no more than £105 million over three seasons.

Everton are preparing to submit their accounts from the 2022-23 season to the Premier League  clubs now have to do so before December 31 instead of March. Under new regulations brought in during the summer, straightforward breaches of financial rules will be fast-tracked so they are dealt with before the end of the season.

There are fears that if the same calculation system is used, Everton could find themselves sailing close to the wind again. The end-of-season deadline brought in by the new rules covers single or straightforward breaches of the financial rules  unlike the more complex cases involving Manchester City and Chelsea.

The crux of the case that led to Evertons original ten-point deduction has centred on interest payable on loans to build their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock. Everton calculated they had £18 million headroom, although a pre-hearing on October 4, having reviewed the Premier Leagues evidence, then acknowledged a different interpretation of accounting practices meant they had overspent by £7.9 million.

Everton fans protested against the ruling during the 3-0 defeat by Manchester United on Sunday; and the Premier League has responded to Andy Burnham, the mayor of Manchester and an Everton season-ticket holder, by rejecting his accusations that the points deduction was an abuse of process and regulatory malpractice.

Alison Brittain, the Premier Leagues chairwoman, has written to Burnham in response to his furious letter. She said the league entirely refutes his claims.

Burnham urged the sanction on Everton to be abandoned as there was not an agreed tariff of sanctions in place before the club was charged. He said: I would say the process should be declared null and void because of the regulatory malpractice of introducing new rules in the middle of a process.

Brittains letter disputes that. It says that there was a consensus of all clubs, including Everton, when the issue was put to them in 2020, not to have a fixed tariff and to leave full discretion on sanctions to the independent commission, which would be able to take into account mitigating and aggravating factors.

The Premier League had suggested to the commission in August that it impose a sanction of a basic six points plus another point for every £5 million that Everton had breached the limit  they were found guilty of breaching it by £19.5 million  but the commission dismissed the suggestion.

Brittains letter points out that the commission asked both sides  the Premier League and Everton  for their suggested sanctions, and the Premier Leagues submission was not a policy that it has adopted for all cases.

She also rejects Burnhams accusation that the Premier League is using the Everton case to prove it can regulate itself before the arrival of an independent football regulator.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6530 on: Today at 11:33:37 am »
 :o :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6531 on: Today at 11:35:06 am »
Wasn't it the fact that Everton dragged their heels over last years accounts that enabled them to put the investigation and punishment off until this season?

It seems the PL has looked to tighten the rules on accounts' submissions to stop clubs pulling a stunt like that again?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6532 on: Today at 11:51:27 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 11:14:45 am
Possibility of a further points deduction this season according to the Times as this seasons accounts need to be submitted prior to the year end and any breaches will be fast-tracked so they are dealt with by the end of the season (presumably meaning any deduction would be applied this season).

Everton are apparently concerned that if the same system is used that they will again be sailing close to the wind.


Everton appeal; get the deduction cut to [say] 6 points. Come the start of May they're 3 points clear of the relegation and crowing about how the appeal saved them. Then the PL deduct more points for a further breach.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6533 on: Today at 11:59:02 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:51:27 am

Everton appeal; get the deduction cut to [say] 6 points. Come the start of May they're 3 points clear of the relegation and crowing about how the appeal saved them. Then the PL deduct more points for a further breach.



The funniest thing about this is that it might actually be true. That's why Everton are fighting so hard to get the punishment reduced - they're worried this year's accounts might trigger another deduction!

But if it's one point per £5m, I wonder what it might end up as? Imagine they lose another point and that's what sends them down? ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6534 on: Today at 12:13:19 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:28:20 pm
:lmao

The irony of all this 'Sly Six' nonsense is the Bitters actually believe that all this is about hampering them from what they say BMD will allow them to do. Namely, in their own words, "gatecrash the top six".

So, this punishment, in their minds, is all about stopping them 'gatecrashing' the supposed elite that they also believe is corrupt and who they want nothing to do with because of that 'corruption'.  :rollseyes

None of it has been well thought out. They are tying themselves up in knots and making no sense at all. It's just angry people shouting at clouds now.

Pity the diver has gone to Newcastle or they could have tied themselves up in a Gordian knot. ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6535 on: Today at 12:23:40 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:19:06 am
Everton at risk of further points deduction this season

Sanctions taken quickly.......!!!! Toffeeeeeees!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6536 on: Today at 12:31:09 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:23:40 pm
Sanctions taken quickly.......!!!! Toffeeeeeees!

Justice denied is justice delayed - for the other clubs in the relegation zone. ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6537 on: Today at 12:39:54 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 12:31:09 pm
Justice denied is justice delayed - for the other clubs in the relegation zone. ;D

This time next year it could be Luton suing them. :lmao
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6538 on: Today at 12:47:38 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:39:54 pm
This time next year it could be Luton suing them. :lmao

At this rate Burnley will have to choose between which of three seasons they prioritise for their first claim.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6539 on: Today at 12:51:37 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 11:14:45 am
Possibility of a further points deduction this season according to the Times as this seasons accounts need to be submitted prior to the year end and any breaches will be fast-tracked so they are dealt with by the end of the season (presumably meaning any deduction would be applied this season).

Everton are apparently concerned that if the same system is used that they will again be sailing close to the wind.

Superb. The fume should be harnessed and used to power half the city.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6540 on: Today at 12:53:16 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 09:11:15 am
Definitely not forgetting that, and will always appreciate it

But his whole thing since going to Manchester role has switched to parochial populism. And this kind of 'playing dumb' routine, encouraging weirdo conspiracists, should embarrass him:

somebody call the FBI - some interviews have gone unused :shocked

Burnham might have been on our side over Hillsborough but then again so was chippy tits.

At heart, though both are politicians and their self-interest overrules everything. Burnham clearly has leadership ambitions and a populist viewpoint whilst the wind is in Evertons favour does him no harm whatsoever politically.

That for me is whilst he hears no evil and sees no evil in regard to Abu Dhabi. As mayor of Manchester, it looks good on his CV having literally billions of pounds of blood money being pumped into Manchester. Manchester going through a boom under his leadership will stand him in good stead next time there is a Labour leadership contest. As will being seen as a man of the public in regards to the National game. 
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6541 on: Today at 12:54:58 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 11:14:45 am
Possibility of a further points deduction this season according to the Times as this seasons accounts need to be submitted prior to the year end and any breaches will be fast-tracked so they are dealt with by the end of the season (presumably meaning any deduction would be applied this season).

Everton are apparently concerned that if the same system is used that they will again be sailing close to the wind.

Not good sailing close to the wind when your £750m new stadium is next door to sewage works.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6542 on: Today at 01:22:22 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 09:11:15 am
Definitely not forgetting that, and will always appreciate it

But his whole thing since going to Manchester role has switched to parochial populism. And this kind of 'playing dumb' routine, encouraging weirdo conspiracists, should embarrass him:

somebody call the FBI - some interviews have gone unused :shocked

I think you are forgetting that once Everton touches you, you are never the same.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6543 on: Today at 01:26:24 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:39:54 pm
This time next year it could be Luton suing them. :lmao
This is where it could get very complex. If their 10 points was reduced to say 5 on appeal, where does that leave the other clubs around the current relegation zone?  Do they appeal the appeal?
