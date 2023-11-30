If club are found to have breached spending rules in next set of accounts, action will be taken by end of May under changes brought in to speed up processEverton are preparing to submit their accounts from the 2022-23 season to the Premier League  clubs now have to do so before December 31 instead of March. Under new regulations brought in during the summer, straightforward breaches of financial rules will be fast-tracked so they are dealt with before the end of the season.The crux of the case that led to Evertons original ten-point deduction has centred on interest payable on loans to build their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock. Everton calculated they had £18 million headroom, although a pre-hearing on October 4, having reviewed the Premier Leagues evidence, then acknowledged a different interpretation of accounting practices meant they had overspent by £7.9 million.Everton fans protested against the ruling during the 3-0 defeat by Manchester United on Sunday; and the Premier League has responded to Andy Burnham, the mayor of Manchester and an Everton season-ticket holder, by rejecting his accusations that the points deduction was an abuse of process and regulatory malpractice.Alison Brittain, the Premier Leagues chairwoman, has written to Burnham in response to his furious letter. She said the league entirely refutes his claims.Burnham urged the sanction on Everton to be abandoned as there was not an agreed tariff of sanctions in place before the club was charged. He said: I would say the process should be declared null and void because of the regulatory malpractice of introducing new rules in the middle of a process.Brittains letter disputes that. It says that there was a consensus of all clubs, including Everton, when the issue was put to them in 2020, not to have a fixed tariff and to leave full discretion on sanctions to the independent commission, which would be able to take into account mitigating and aggravating factors.The Premier League had suggested to the commission in August that it impose a sanction of a basic six points plus another point for every £5 million that Everton had breached the limit  they were found guilty of breaching it by £19.5 million  but the commission dismissed the suggestion.Brittains letter points out that the commission asked both sides  the Premier League and Everton  for their suggested sanctions, and the Premier Leagues submission was not a policy that it has adopted for all cases.She also rejects Burnhams accusation that the Premier League is using the Everton case to prove it can regulate itself before the arrival of an independent football regulator.