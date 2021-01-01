« previous next »
Red Beret

Reply #6520 on: Today at 07:33:59 am
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 10:43:17 pm
This is so funny because you can only imagine the mental state of the person who wrote it during these last two weeks (thirty years) or so. I reckon their head could have reached Mars by now.

Was probably Catshit.

Although he won't like being on Mars. Too much red.
boots

Reply #6521 on: Today at 08:35:28 am
Just when you think they cannot get anymore batshit crazy. An Evertonian goes " Hold my baby..."

They only lost 10pts in a season where they are very likely to survive relegation, instead of being docked in those seasons where they would undoubtedly have been relegated. But thats not good enough. I am sure they will demand that the Prem trophy be given to them and that someone pays for their stadium. Bunch of freeloading ponces the lot of em. They get a sugar daddy oligarch and still fuck it up. Honestly, the useless berks should pack it all in and compete in a more simple sport like tiddlywinks. But theyd moan about the red discs and that a competitor was wearing gucci gloves during a match.

Take it on the chin and move on. But no, mwah mwah its not fair. My 9yr old granddaughter is more mature than these bumholes.
Red Beret

Reply #6522 on: Today at 09:09:45 am
Quote from: boots on Today at 08:35:28 am
Just when you think they cannot get anymore batshit crazy. An Evertonian goes " Hold my baby..."

They only lost 10pts in a season where they are very likely to survive relegation, instead of being docked in those seasons where they would undoubtedly have been relegated. But thats not good enough. I am sure they will demand that the Prem trophy be given to them and that someone pays for their stadium. Bunch of freeloading ponces the lot of em. They get a sugar daddy oligarch and still fuck it up. Honestly, the useless berks should pack it all in and compete in a more simple sport like tiddlywinks. But theyd moan about the red discs and that a competitor was wearing gucci gloves during a match.

Take it on the chin and move on. But no, mwah mwah its not fair. My 9yr old granddaughter is more mature than these bumholes.

Everton and their fans are notorious for cutting their nose off to spite their face.

It's hard to say whether their whinging might actually make their situation worse for them, but it is a pointless distraction from their very real and serious financial issues.
classycarra

Reply #6523 on: Today at 09:11:15 am
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 09:48:05 pm
Burnham is alright mate. He did a lot for us remember

He's wrong on this but he is also an Everton fan so can't blame him for trying
Definitely not forgetting that, and will always appreciate it

But his whole thing since going to Manchester role has switched to parochial populism. And this kind of 'playing dumb' routine, encouraging weirdo conspiracists, should embarrass him:
Quote
https://twitter.com/AndyBurnhamGM/status/1729612804309631054
Something strange is definitely going on behind-the-scenes with the Everton story.

Others have been in touch to say interviews they’ve given were not broadcast

PL had to correct a misleading response to my letter given to journalists on Sunday pm


somebody call the FBI - some interviews have gone unused :shocked
Trotterwatch

Reply #6524 on: Today at 10:00:02 am
Lower the points deduction to 2 points, backdate it to last season.  Everyone's a winner.
Alisson Wonderland

Reply #6525 on: Today at 10:16:27 am
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 03:01:02 pm
https://twitter.com/The1878s/status/1729838440965931027

They've made some new shite banners for the next game, and are actually using 'sly 6' on them  :lmao :lmao
I'd be embarrassed to hold these up at a game, plus they are far too wordy to get whatever point they are trying to make across.

"Your own sanction framework for the Sky 6, made up sanction framework for us"

They need to understand that no rules were actually broken by teams signing up to the ESL.  If they had actualy joined, they wouldn't have been able to withdraw so easily.  Everton broke the league rules, which they have admitted to.  The "made up" sanction just means that each case is heard seaprately, which is actually a good thing rather than just having a set points deduction when each case can be different.

Funny that any Evertonians on that twitter thread who point out these banners are terrible, immediately get shot down and piled on by the crazy ones.
