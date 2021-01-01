« previous next »
Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 292755 times)

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 03:01:02 pm
https://twitter.com/The1878s/status/1729838440965931027

They've made some new shite banners for the next game, and are actually using 'sly 6' on them  :lmao :lmao

Are they just using a random word generator?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:08:58 pm
If thats their best argument.. then its not very strong is it???
It's little more than whataboutery.  Surely they should be fixing their crosshairs on Man City as the only club guilty of comparable financial breaches that have escaped any punishment.

Like the majority of us I was against the European Super League but I'm sure it was effectively a midweek rival to the Champions League and wouldn't impact on any of the six clubs' participation in the Premier League.    Despite that all six clubs have a suspended 30-point deduction as well as the fine.  I think in practice the Premier League would have struggled to make a points deduction stick at the time as they had to rewrite their own "Owner's Charter" after the fact to write in rules to cover it.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:08:58 pm
If thats their best argument.. then its not very strong is it???
The Super League was never formally put into place, in fact it never got beyond the proposal stage. And while national associations were right to be concerned, I'm not sure what powers they could have used to penalise the clubs in question after the proposal failed. It's why a regulator was called for with a broad remot, something the PL opposes. It was really down to UEFA, and instead of shooting their own feet in a fit of pique, chose to settle for reassurances and a revamped format.

It's not corrupt to threaten to withdraw from a competition and set up your own, it's been done before many times. If the organisers of said competition want to punish the teams, that's also up to them, but it would be beyond the remit of the PL to punish teams refusing to play in European competition.

More to the point, Everton broke the rules of their own league. They could, if they desired, withdraw, create their own new identitiy and ignore the rules. But of course they can't do that, instead they have to abide by the rules of the PL and accept their punishment accordingly. It's weird they keep referring to the Super League and corruption, neither has anthing to do with their case.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
They really need to learn that short and snappy phrasing is far more workable. Who'll be able to read all that shite printed on tiny little magenta cards? ;D

Even some Blues in that Twitter thread are embarrassed by it.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 03:31:53 pm
It's little more than whataboutery.  Surely they should be fixing their crosshairs on Man City as the only club guilty of comparable financial breaches that have escaped any punishment.

Like the majority of us I was against the European Super League but I'm sure it was effectively a midweek rival to the Champions League and wouldn't impact on any of the six clubs' participation in the Premier League.    Despite that all six clubs have a suspended 30-point deduction as well as the fine.  I think in practice the Premier League would have struggled to make a points deduction stick at the time as they had to rewrite their own "Owner's Charter" after the fact to write in rules to cover it.

They should, but in fact the City case is completely different. That is about breaches relating to payments and sponsorship etc. The Everton breach was a relatively simple factual accounting breach which they admitted.

The corruption element in all of this is City, not the PL. City allegedly paid a manager via a third party, did commercial deals that didn`t reflect true market value with businesses they argue aren`t linked to their owners but clearly are. Newcastle are also involved to the extent that their owners had to admit in the US that there were links between the Saudi Government and their current owners. There are numerous email trails, text messages and so on that confirm most of it and which were included in a massive data leak.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 03:26:39 pm
Sky 6
Sly 6
Sinister 6
Spooky 6
Scary 6
Six Times

Seditious six
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: Qston on Today at 03:59:30 pm
Six Appeal

that's alot of appeals. I think they only get 1? or does CAS come into play?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
That game was so Everton though.

So much hype beforehand about siege mentality and the fans backing the team and making the stadium a cauldron and protests and boos

And then get undone by Macheda Mach II after 2 minutes
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Knowing Everton they will appeal, lose but have the points reduced to 5, then get sued, lose £ms and go into admin and have another 9 deducted, Zero.


They then have to sell their best players after they beat City, Newcastle, Chelsea, Villa and Spurs and end up being shit after that and get relegated having lost everything after the window closes.


It's going to be a good book when it's written but I suspect we are only on chapter 7 so far.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
An extract from a full and reasoned rebuttal of the PL points deduction posted on Toffeeweb

When you raise the issue of the ESL with fans of the Shameless Six, some point to the fact that Everton were once part of an elite cabal of clubs who, in the name of self-interest and consolidating wealth at the top of the domestic game, ushered in the Premier League in the first place in 1992.

This is, of course, true  as one of the old big five, Everton did lead the push for the creation of a new league, separate from the old Football League. But no one could have foreseen back then extent to which the monster they helped create would mutate from the globes oldest and best sporting competition into an inequitable business playground and sports-washing enterprise for super-rich moguls, oligarchs and sovereign wealth funds. It is, as they say, relative; what was envisioned in 1992 is a far cry from where we are now.


So the former Mersey Millionaires funded both indirectly and through sponsorship are complaining about..what?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 04:08:38 pm
An extract from a full and reasoned rebuttal of the PL points deduction posted on Toffeeweb

When you raise the issue of the ESL with fans of the Shameless Six, some point to the fact that Everton were once part of an elite cabal of clubs who, in the name of self-interest and consolidating wealth at the top of the domestic game, ushered in the Premier League in the first place in 1992.

This is, of course, true  as one of the old big five, Everton did lead the push for the creation of a new league, separate from the old Football League. But no one could have foreseen back then extent to which the monster they helped create would mutate from the globes oldest and best sporting competition into an inequitable business playground and sports-washing enterprise for super-rich moguls, oligarchs and sovereign wealth funds. It is, as they say, relative; what was envisioned in 1992 is a far cry from where we are now.




'super-rich moguls, oligarchs'


Usmanov and Moshiri eh
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 04:08:38 pm
An extract from a full and reasoned rebuttal of the PL points deduction posted on Toffeeweb

When you raise the issue of the ESL with fans of the Shameless Six, some point to the fact that Everton were once part of an elite cabal of clubs who, in the name of self-interest and consolidating wealth at the top of the domestic game, ushered in the Premier League in the first place in 1992.

This is, of course, true  as one of the old big five, Everton did lead the push for the creation of a new league, separate from the old Football League. But no one could have foreseen back then extent to which the monster they helped create would mutate from the globes oldest and best sporting competition into an inequitable business playground and sports-washing enterprise for super-rich moguls, oligarchs and sovereign wealth funds. It is, as they say, relative; what was envisioned in 1992 is a far cry from where we are now.


So the former Mersey Millionaires funded both indirectly and through sponsorship are complaining about..what?

Everton fans argument mk I: "When we helped set up the PL we never knew we would turn to shit"
Everton fans argument mk II: "When we cheated on our accounts we never knew we would turn to shit"

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Russian money ya c*nts :wave
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:15:01 pm
Russian money ya c*nts :wave

Everton have 1.3B pounds.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Well theyve now appealed. But what form does the appeal take? Thats my question.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Premier League denies Burnhams claim of abuse of process in Everton case

The Premier League has written to the mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, rejecting his claim that there was an abuse of process in the hearings that led to Everton being docked 10 points for breaching spending rules.

In a letter sent to the league last weekend, Burnham argued that the organisation sought to introduce a new sanctions policy during the considerations of an independent commission into Evertons breaches of profit and sustainability rules, leading to an arbitrary decision that seemed to result from the pressure applied by the Premier League.

According to sources familiar with the content of the letter, written by the leagues chair, Alison Brittain, the league denies Burnhams accusations, arguing that no sanctions policy had been devised and that there was no attempt to impose it on the commission. Instead, the letter argues, the leagues recommendation on a possible sanction (believed to be 12 points in total) was a one-off calculation based on the known elements of the case, and formed part of a standard process.

Brittain is understood to argue three further points in her letter: that the league does not have a sanctions policy specifically so that it does not interfere with the discretion of an independent commission; that a sanctions policy would decrease the relevance of specific mitigating and aggravating factors in determining the strength of a sanction; and that the league believes that the absence of a fixed tariff for sanctions creates uncertainty that can act as a deterrent. In 2020 Premier League clubs were invited to vote on whether to introduce a sanctions policy, but rejected the proposal, with Everton among those voting against.

Brittains letter to Burnham is one of several sent by the league to politicians on the Everton case this week after the 10-point deduction, the heaviest in the history of the competition, caused a strong reaction, especially among Everton supporters who have accused the league of corruption.

The league is further understood to have rejected claims that the strong sanction was an attempt to show it could firmly apply its rulebook, with an independent regulator for English football set to be introduced imminently by the government.

https://theguardian.com/football/2023/nov/29/premier-league-denies-burnhams-claim-of-abuse-of-process-in-everton-case

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:04:12 pm
Premier League denies Burnhams claim of abuse of process in Everton case

The Premier League has written to the mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, rejecting his claim that there was an abuse of process in the hearings that led to Everton being docked 10 points for breaching spending rules.

In a letter sent to the league last weekend, Burnham argued that the organisation sought to introduce a new sanctions policy during the considerations of an independent commission into Evertons breaches of profit and sustainability rules, leading to an arbitrary decision that seemed to result from the pressure applied by the Premier League.

According to sources familiar with the content of the letter, written by the leagues chair, Alison Brittain, the league denies Burnhams accusations, arguing that no sanctions policy had been devised and that there was no attempt to impose it on the commission. Instead, the letter argues, the leagues recommendation on a possible sanction (believed to be 12 points in total) was a one-off calculation based on the known elements of the case, and formed part of a standard process.

Brittain is understood to argue three further points in her letter: that the league does not have a sanctions policy specifically so that it does not interfere with the discretion of an independent commission; that a sanctions policy would decrease the relevance of specific mitigating and aggravating factors in determining the strength of a sanction; and that the league believes that the absence of a fixed tariff for sanctions creates uncertainty that can act as a deterrent. In 2020 Premier League clubs were invited to vote on whether to introduce a sanctions policy, but rejected the proposal, with Everton among those voting against.

Brittains letter to Burnham is one of several sent by the league to politicians on the Everton case this week after the 10-point deduction, the heaviest in the history of the competition, caused a strong reaction, especially among Everton supporters who have accused the league of corruption.

The league is further understood to have rejected claims that the strong sanction was an attempt to show it could firmly apply its rulebook, with an independent regulator for English football set to be introduced imminently by the government.

https://theguardian.com/football/2023/nov/29/premier-league-denies-burnhams-claim-of-abuse-of-process-in-everton-case


Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Doesn't the PL punish frivolous red card appeals by extending the ban? It'd be a shame if they did the same with Everton's punishment.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: TheTeflonJohn on Today at 05:30:19 pm

Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:04:12 pm
Premier League denies Burnhams claim of abuse of process in Everton case

The Premier League has written to the mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, rejecting his claim that there was an abuse of process in the hearings that led to Everton being docked 10 points for breaching spending rules.

In a letter sent to the league last weekend, Burnham argued that the organisation sought to introduce a new sanctions policy during the considerations of an independent commission into Evertons breaches of profit and sustainability rules, leading to an arbitrary decision that seemed to result from the pressure applied by the Premier League.

According to sources familiar with the content of the letter, written by the leagues chair, Alison Brittain, the league denies Burnhams accusations, arguing that no sanctions policy had been devised and that there was no attempt to impose it on the commission. Instead, the letter argues, the leagues recommendation on a possible sanction (believed to be 12 points in total) was a one-off calculation based on the known elements of the case, and formed part of a standard process.

Brittain is understood to argue three further points in her letter: that the league does not have a sanctions policy specifically so that it does not interfere with the discretion of an independent commission; that a sanctions policy would decrease the relevance of specific mitigating and aggravating factors in determining the strength of a sanction; and that the league believes that the absence of a fixed tariff for sanctions creates uncertainty that can act as a deterrent. In 2020 Premier League clubs were invited to vote on whether to introduce a sanctions policy, but rejected the proposal, with Everton among those voting against.

Brittains letter to Burnham is one of several sent by the league to politicians on the Everton case this week after the 10-point deduction, the heaviest in the history of the competition, caused a strong reaction, especially among Everton supporters who have accused the league of corruption.

The league is further understood to have rejected claims that the strong sanction was an attempt to show it could firmly apply its rulebook, with an independent regulator for English football set to be introduced imminently by the government.

https://theguardian.com/football/2023/nov/29/premier-league-denies-burnhams-claim-of-abuse-of-process-in-everton-case


Thing is though, they voted against and then still introduced them in the summer .. which they might see as grounds
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Actually makes a lot of sense not to have fixed penalties. Shows that the PL wants a punishment to fit the crime and match any extenuating circumstances.

Presumably, the PL started looking into the matter during the Everton investigation because they admitted the breach - it was just a case of deciding on the sanction.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 03:01:02 pm
https://twitter.com/The1878s/status/1729838440965931027

They've made some new shite banners for the next game, and are actually using 'sly 6' on them  :lmao :lmao
:lmao

The irony of all this 'Sly Six' nonsense is the Bitters actually believe that all this is about hampering them from what they say BMD will allow them to do. Namely, in their own words, "gatecrash the top six".

So, this punishment, in their minds, is all about stopping them 'gatecrashing' the supposed elite that they also believe is corrupt and who they want nothing to do with because of that 'corruption'.  :rollseyes

None of it has been well thought out. They are tying themselves up in knots and making no sense at all. It's just angry people shouting at clouds now.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:45:14 pm
Thing is though, they voted against and then still introduced them in the summer .. which they might see as grounds
What?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 06:32:07 pm
What?
The premier league voted against a sanctions policy in 2020

But this summer they presented one.. The blue noses will use that as evidence of lack of process or something
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Fucking hell :lmao :lmao

Quote
First they came for Everton
And I did not speak out
Because I was not an Evertonian

Then they came for the Wanderers
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a Wolves man

Then they came for the Villa
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a Villain

Then they came for the rest of the clubs
And there was no-one left to speak for us.
First they came for Everton.because they admitted they were guilty
