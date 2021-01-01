« previous next »
Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 292227 times)

Online jacobs chains

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6480 on: Today at 03:31:33 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 03:01:02 pm
https://twitter.com/The1878s/status/1729838440965931027

They've made some new shite banners for the next game, and are actually using 'sly 6' on them  :lmao :lmao

Are they just using a random word generator?
Online thaddeus

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6481 on: Today at 03:31:53 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:08:58 pm
If thats their best argument.. then its not very strong is it???
It's little more than whataboutery.  Surely they should be fixing their crosshairs on Man City as the only club guilty of comparable financial breaches that have escaped any punishment.

Like the majority of us I was against the European Super League but I'm sure it was effectively a midweek rival to the Champions League and wouldn't impact on any of the six clubs' participation in the Premier League.    Despite that all six clubs have a suspended 30-point deduction as well as the fine.  I think in practice the Premier League would have struggled to make a points deduction stick at the time as they had to rewrite their own "Owner's Charter" after the fact to write in rules to cover it.
Online DonkeyWan

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6482 on: Today at 03:33:29 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:08:58 pm
If thats their best argument.. then its not very strong is it???
The Super League was never formally put into place, in fact it never got beyond the proposal stage. And while national associations were right to be concerned, I'm not sure what powers they could have used to penalise the clubs in question after the proposal failed. It's why a regulator was called for with a broad remot, something the PL opposes. It was really down to UEFA, and instead of shooting their own feet in a fit of pique, chose to settle for reassurances and a revamped format.

It's not corrupt to threaten to withdraw from a competition and set up your own, it's been done before many times. If the organisers of said competition want to punish the teams, that's also up to them, but it would be beyond the remit of the PL to punish teams refusing to play in European competition.

More to the point, Everton broke the rules of their own league. They could, if they desired, withdraw, create their own new identitiy and ignore the rules. But of course they can't do that, instead they have to abide by the rules of the PL and accept their punishment accordingly. It's weird they keep referring to the Super League and corruption, neither has anthing to do with their case.
Online redgriffin73

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6483 on: Today at 03:44:36 pm »
They really need to learn that short and snappy phrasing is far more workable. Who'll be able to read all that shite printed on tiny little magenta cards? ;D

Even some Blues in that Twitter thread are embarrassed by it.
Offline Qston

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6484 on: Today at 03:47:49 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 03:31:53 pm
It's little more than whataboutery.  Surely they should be fixing their crosshairs on Man City as the only club guilty of comparable financial breaches that have escaped any punishment.

Like the majority of us I was against the European Super League but I'm sure it was effectively a midweek rival to the Champions League and wouldn't impact on any of the six clubs' participation in the Premier League.    Despite that all six clubs have a suspended 30-point deduction as well as the fine.  I think in practice the Premier League would have struggled to make a points deduction stick at the time as they had to rewrite their own "Owner's Charter" after the fact to write in rules to cover it.

They should, but in fact the City case is completely different. That is about breaches relating to payments and sponsorship etc. The Everton breach was a relatively simple factual accounting breach which they admitted.

The corruption element in all of this is City, not the PL. City allegedly paid a manager via a third party, did commercial deals that didn`t reflect true market value with businesses they argue aren`t linked to their owners but clearly are. Newcastle are also involved to the extent that their owners had to admit in the US that there were links between the Saudi Government and their current owners. There are numerous email trails, text messages and so on that confirm most of it and which were included in a massive data leak.
Online So Howard Philips

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6485 on: Today at 03:56:01 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 03:26:39 pm
Sky 6
Sly 6
Sinister 6
Spooky 6
Scary 6
Six Times

Seditious six
Offline Qston

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6486 on: Today at 03:59:30 pm »
Online newterp

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6487 on: Today at 04:00:10 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 03:59:30 pm
Six Appeal

that's alot of appeals. I think they only get 1? or does CAS come into play?
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6488 on: Today at 04:03:10 pm »
That game was so Everton though.

So much hype beforehand about siege mentality and the fans backing the team and making the stadium a cauldron and protests and boos

And then get undone by Macheda Mach II after 2 minutes
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6489 on: Today at 04:06:28 pm »
Knowing Everton they will appeal, lose but have the points reduced to 5, then get sued, lose £ms and go into admin and have another 9 deducted.


Zero
