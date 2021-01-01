If thats their best argument.. then its not very strong is it???



The Super League was never formally put into place, in fact it never got beyond the proposal stage. And while national associations were right to be concerned, I'm not sure what powers they could have used to penalise the clubs in question after the proposal failed. It's why a regulator was called for with a broad remot, something the PL opposes. It was really down to UEFA, and instead of shooting their own feet in a fit of pique, chose to settle for reassurances and a revamped format.It's not corrupt to threaten to withdraw from a competition and set up your own, it's been done before many times. If the organisers of said competition want to punish the teams, that's also up to them, but it would be beyond the remit of the PL to punish teams refusing to play in European competition.More to the point, Everton broke the rules of their own league. They could, if they desired, withdraw, create their own new identitiy and ignore the rules. But of course they can't do that, instead they have to abide by the rules of the PL and accept their punishment accordingly. It's weird they keep referring to the Super League and corruption, neither has anthing to do with their case.