I posted something along those lines yesterday. To a large extent the size of the points deduction is background noise. They are in a massive financial hole that is only going to get bigger even if points are given back to them. Unfortunately I am struggling to see a scenario where they don`t end up in administration.
This. The points deduction is actually the least of their worries right now.
I thought 777 had essentially been approved, but they just don't seem able to scrounge the cash together to make the purchase. That in itself should be alarming Evertonians. What can 777 bring to the table, other than a stay of financial execution?
As I've said before, I think Everton are being used as a stalking horse/test case for City. It's all about acknowledging liability whilst trying to evade punishment on procedural grounds. Pretty much how City got off their CL ban when appealing to CAS.
This is why I think the PL "letting" Everton off with that £40m (if true) might have been a deliberate trap, an insurance policy for the PL to show that they could have gone harder on Everton. It's all guesswork though.
Everton are fucked regardless of how this appeal works out, and nobody will miss them. This is about setting the precedent that will determine City's punishment at this point.