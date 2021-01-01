« previous next »
Everton - The 777 Unflushables

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6440 on: Today at 10:05:42 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:22:16 am
Far better for those two fellas to be either preferred creditors against the stadium and/or the club, than be partial equity owners. At least there's some chance of getting their money when it goes all tits up.

Two life long Blues, who happen to be property developers, consider a half built stadium a better bet bet than the mighty Everton. :lmao
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6441 on: Today at 01:16:23 pm »
I dont thinks this Toffeeweb posters grasp of geography or what constitutes corruption are up to much. ;D

Contrast this with Man City who never recognised the validity and implementation of the Premier League rules, which are falling about full of holes before our eyes.Man City are right in what they are doing, not working with the Premier League from the start and their Saudi owners talking to the Government, via a visiting Government Minister.

The other factor that was evident after the hearings to us was that Rules were being made up and changed during the process.I find it hard to believe that Everton and it 's Legal team being a party involved in the private hearing were not aware of this .What's more they did not raise any objections, now saying they only knew about them this a week after the findings of the Commission.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6442 on: Today at 01:48:26 pm »
So, Everton's new defense is effectively:

"Well they let us ignore the rules for a long long time, and then all of a sudden they said they would enforce the rules but still gave us three years to get our act together, and now out of the blue (pun intended) they are ACTUALLLY enforcing the rules? THIS IS CORRUPTION!"
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6443 on: Today at 02:15:57 pm »
These make their defence up as they go along. It's really embarrassing.

As for Abu Dhabi "being right in not working with the PL from the start", well if they don't recognise the rules of the league they play in, it's time for them to up sticks and leave that league rather than staying and leeching off it. Same for everton if the can't find it within themselves to play by the rules.

What is it with this chaotic upside down world we live in where regulators and rule makers are deemed to be in the wrong, but abusers and cheats believe they are always in the right?

This past week or two have been such an embarrassment for the game. A monumental whingefest and exhibition of dummy spitting on a grand scale.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6444 on: Today at 03:11:42 pm »
The trouble in general is that Football appears to have lived outside the law for years, no-one believes that any set of laws either for the rest of society or within the game really matter because football is so important. Some people getting a surprise now that people outside the game are sitting up and wanting enforcement and, as a result, those who manage the game are running scared and trying to enforce their rules now before external regulation is used.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6445 on: Today at 03:24:31 pm »
Quote from: So… Howard Philips on Today at 01:16:23 pm
I don’t thinks this Toffeeweb poster’s grasp of geography or what constitutes corruption are up to much. ;D

“Contrast this with Man City who never recognised the validity and implementation of the Premier League rules, which are falling about full of holes before our eyes.Man City are right in what they are doing, not working with the Premier League from the start and their Saudi owners talking to the Government, via a visiting Government Minister.

The other factor that was evident after the hearings to us was that Rules were being made up and changed during the process.I find it hard to believe that Everton and it 's Legal team being a party involved in the private hearing were not aware of this .What's more they did not raise any objections, now saying they only knew about them this a week after the findings of the Commission.”


I think the rule that was introduced that Burnham complained about was the 12 week thing?

Pity it wasn't introduced last season, they could have been charged at the beginning of March when the deadline for submitting accounts was and had the whole investigation, hearing, judgment and appeal done before the end of May then started this season in the 2nd division

They really need to shut the fuck up and get on with it
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6446 on: Today at 03:30:33 pm »
It has all got a bit bonkers. I can understand them wanting to appeal the sanction, but to say that the process itself was corrupt is a complete nonsense. I saw an Everton fan on Northwest Tonight last night and he was in effect saying that the process was corrupt and that the club had worked with the premier league. He genuinely didn`t seem to know that the club admitted their own failings, and more than that was actually significantly more over the limit than the £20m but the PL was very accomodating over Covid and other losses.

They should focus their efforts on the sanction, and not on the process and shouts of corruption. I do actually feel (see my post history) that the sanction was perhaps a little excessive, but Everton supporters have completely failed to understand why the sanction was put in place and how they got to that point.

It feels to me like all their pent up rage at their ownership and the position they have found themselves in has all coalesced and is now focussed on the PL. They should all take a step back and actually read the reasoned judgment.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6447 on: Today at 03:35:42 pm »
The FA and PL remind me of McNasty's. Bear with me a sec .....

My wife once worked in the head office of McNasty's Canada, in the HR department.

She quickly got v disillusioned with the execs because they were totally uninterested in addressing the HR processes in the stores which included turning a blind eye to employment laws eg bringing in illegal immigrants and telling her to fake the paperwork.  To them it was just boring admin nonsense.

At the same time, the same guys would spend hours debating how to make efficiency  improvements to the way stores prepared and delivered the meals. No detail too small.

She quickly realized that the company respected and rewarded store management experience above any other skill or expertise.  All the execs got to that level by running v efficient and profitable franchises. And the whole place was party fucking central, including bi-weekly booze ups, relationships all over the place, and sexist comments accepted with a barely-contained smirk.

This to me is the PL and FA.  Too many "football men" and not enough business professionals .... leading to lip service when it comes to fit and proper tests, and naivety and "wait for it to blow over" when significant rules are broken. Meanwhile let the good times roll and get the ale in.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6448 on: Today at 04:04:03 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 03:30:33 pm
It has all got a bit bonkers. I can understand them wanting to appeal the sanction, but to say that the process itself was corrupt is a complete nonsense. I saw an Everton fan on Northwest Tonight last night and he was in effect saying that the process was corrupt and that the club had worked with the premier league. He genuinely didn`t seem to know that the club admitted their own failings, and more than that was actually significantly more over the limit than the £20m but the PL was very accomodating over Covid and other losses.

They should focus their efforts on the sanction, and not on the process and shouts of corruption. I do actually feel (see my post history) that the sanction was perhaps a little excessive, but Everton supporters have completely failed to understand why the sanction was put in place and how they got to that point.

It feels to me like all their pent up rage at their ownership and the position they have found themselves in has all coalesced and is now focussed on the PL. They should all take a step back and actually read the reasoned judgment.
All the ire and angst about the fact that they were caught bang to rights breaking the rules is allowing them to ignore the financial mess they are sliding even deeper into.
They were warned about their spending by the League. They went ahead anyway. The likes of the Esk were abused for their negativity pointing out the financial  lunacy, the call yerself an Evertonian brigade refusing to look at the real picture.
The Esk has been focussed on the protests and has himself ignored the financial implications. Even if the points were given back, they were still guilty of cheating which allows the other clubs to sue for compo. Add in the fact that 777 are increasingly looking like they may not have the cash or even pass the suitable owners test. Then think about what happens if 777 do take over, given they have had cash flow issues, will be buying a financially unsustainable company with a shit ton of debts. What they dont want to see is the cold hard fact that Moshi La is still the owner and they are still pissing money down the Royal Blue Mersey.
As someone has already said, the end of the month is near and the planned deal was due to happen before the end of the year. Any delay to that just means they will need to take out more loans - with no real collateral left - or sell players in Jan
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6449 on: Today at 04:07:49 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 04:04:03 pm
All the ire and angst about the fact that they were caught bang to rights breaking the rules is allowing them to ignore the financial mess they are sliding even deeper into.
They were warned about their spending by the League. They went ahead anyway. The likes of the Esk were abused for their negativity pointing out the financial  lunacy, the call yerself an Evertonian brigade refusing to look at the real picture.
The Esk has been focussed on the protests and has himself ignored the financial implications. Even if the points were given back, they were still guilty of cheating which allows the other clubs to sue for compo. Add in the fact that 777 are increasingly looking like they may not have the cash or even pass the suitable owners test. Then think about what happens if 777 do take over, given they have had cash flow issues, will be buying a financially unsustainable company with a shit ton of debts. What they dont want to see is the cold hard fact that Moshi La is still the owner and they are still pissing money down the Royal Blue Mersey.
As someone has already said, the end of the month is near and the planned deal was due to happen before the end of the year. Any delay to that just means they will need to take out more loans - with no real collateral left - or sell players in Jan

I posted something along those lines yesterday. To a large extent the size of the points deduction is background noise. They are in a massive financial hole that is only going to get bigger even if points are given back to them. Unfortunately I am struggling to see a scenario where they don`t end up in administration.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6450 on: Today at 04:12:55 pm »
They must be casting around for another £20m for monthly operating costs by now.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6451 on: Today at 04:19:04 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 04:07:49 pm
I posted something along those lines yesterday. To a large extent the size of the points deduction is background noise. They are in a massive financial hole that is only going to get bigger even if points are given back to them. Unfortunately I am struggling to see a scenario where they don`t end up in administration.

I suppose the financial compensation burden may not be as great as the £300m the click bait merchants have plucked out of the air.

However they seem to be pinning their hopes on BMD being a money spinner, without factoring in that it has to be paid for.

And squealing about losing sponsorship because their sponsor is linked to Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. Dont the Corinthians of High Moral Ground FC the source of that money a little dirty?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6452 on: Today at 04:28:55 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 04:19:04 pm
I suppose the financial compensation burden may not be as great as the £300m the click bait merchants have plucked out of the air.

However they seem to be pinning their hopes on BMD being a money spinner, without factoring in that it has to be paid for.

And squealing about losing sponsorship because their sponsor is linked to Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. Dont the Corinthians of High Moral Ground FC the source of that money a little dirty?

In all probability it will be nothing like £300m. Their problem is more immediate though. It is well reported that they are currently having to take monthly loans of circa £20m just to pay for day to day costs. They have built up debt with a wide variety of lenders, including 777, and that has to be repaid. It seems that 777 are trying to raise finance themselves to fund the purchase of the club, and that aside there are questions as to whether they will even pass the regulatory test which now includes the FCA.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6453 on: Today at 04:32:33 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 04:19:04 pm
I suppose the financial compensation burden may not be as great as the £300m the click bait merchants have plucked out of the air.


The expectation of the difference between one season's parachute payment and one season's tv money would seem like the absolute minimum the clubs in question would be after, with additional losses due to the cheating that could easily push claims up from that £60-70m towards the £100m per club of the clickbait figure.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6454 on: Today at 04:34:21 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 04:28:55 pm
In all probability it will be nothing like £300m. Their problem is more immediate though. It is well reported that they are currently having to take monthly loans of circa £20m just to pay for day to day costs. They have built up debt with a wide variety of lenders, including 777, and that has to be repaid. It seems that 777 are trying to raise finance themselves to fund the purchase of the club, and that aside there are questions as to whether they will even pass the regulatory test which now includes the FCA.
777 are no doubt lending that money at high rates as they wont be secured on anything other than the hope they tie the club into a sale. The interest payments for all those loans must be eye watering. Moshiri isnt charging interest but the others will be.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6455 on: Today at 04:37:08 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 04:34:21 pm
777 are no doubt lending that money at high rates as they wont be secured on anything other than the hope they tie the club into a sale. The interest payments for all those loans must be eye watering. Moshiri isnt charging interest but the others will be.

And allegedly he is an accountant !
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6456 on: Today at 05:43:03 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 01:16:23 pm
I dont thinks this Toffeeweb posters grasp of geography or what constitutes corruption are up to much. ;D

Contrast this with Man City who never recognised the validity and implementation of the Premier League rules, which are falling about full of holes before our eyes.Man City are right in what they are doing, not working with the Premier League from the start and their Saudi owners talking to the Government, via a visiting Government Minister.


You're quite right to pick up on that. But sadly the same thing happens here regularly.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6457 on: Today at 05:44:48 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:15:57 pm
These make their defence up as they go along. It's really embarrassing.

As for Abu Dhabi "being right in not working with the PL from the start", well if they don't recognise the rules of the league they play in, it's time for them to up sticks and leave that league rather than staying and leeching off it. Same for everton if the can't find it within themselves to play by the rules.
Indeed. It's quite telling that most other clubs, even those new to the league and relatively desperately poor, could stick to the rules easily and not need to "work with the PL" in order to manage it.

Everton, the stupidest club in the league?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6458 on: Today at 06:05:46 pm »
What's the Bullens Wall up to nowadays? Everton need it's real leadership.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6459 on: Today at 06:11:56 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 06:05:46 pm
What's the Bullens Wall up to nowadays? Everton need it's real leadership.
quiet right now, but they expect it will have mortar say later.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6460 on: Today at 06:29:06 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 04:07:49 pm
I posted something along those lines yesterday. To a large extent the size of the points deduction is background noise. They are in a massive financial hole that is only going to get bigger even if points are given back to them. Unfortunately I am struggling to see a scenario where they don`t end up in administration.

This. The points deduction is actually the least of their worries right now.

I thought 777 had essentially been approved, but they just don't seem able to scrounge the cash together to make the purchase. That in itself should be alarming Evertonians. What can 777 bring to the table, other than a stay of financial execution?

As I've said before, I think Everton are being used as a stalking horse/test case for City. It's all about acknowledging liability whilst trying to evade punishment on procedural grounds. Pretty much how City got off their CL ban when appealing to CAS.

This is why I think the PL "letting" Everton off with that £40m (if true) might have been a deliberate trap, an insurance policy for the PL to show that they could have gone harder on Everton. It's all guesswork though.

Everton are fucked regardless of how this appeal works out, and nobody will miss them. This is about setting the precedent that will determine City's punishment at this point. 
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6461 on: Today at 06:36:33 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 06:05:46 pm
What's the Bullens Wall up to nowadays? Everton need it's real leadership.

Standing firm?
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:11:56 pm
quiet right now, but they expect it will have mortar say later.

Surprised it's not pointing the finger of blame at the PL as well
