It has all got a bit bonkers. I can understand them wanting to appeal the sanction, but to say that the process itself was corrupt is a complete nonsense. I saw an Everton fan on Northwest Tonight last night and he was in effect saying that the process was corrupt and that the club had worked with the premier league. He genuinely didn`t seem to know that the club admitted their own failings, and more than that was actually significantly more over the limit than the £20m but the PL was very accomodating over Covid and other losses.



They should focus their efforts on the sanction, and not on the process and shouts of corruption. I do actually feel (see my post history) that the sanction was perhaps a little excessive, but Everton supporters have completely failed to understand why the sanction was put in place and how they got to that point.



It feels to me like all their pent up rage at their ownership and the position they have found themselves in has all coalesced and is now focussed on the PL. They should all take a step back and actually read the reasoned judgment.



All the ire and angst about the fact that they were caught bang to rights breaking the rules is allowing them to ignore the financial mess they are sliding even deeper into.They were warned about their spending by the League. They went ahead anyway. The likes of the Esk were abused for their negativity pointing out the financial lunacy, the call yerself an Evertonian brigade refusing to look at the real picture.The Esk has been focussed on the protests and has himself ignored the financial implications. Even if the points were given back, they were still guilty of cheating which allows the other clubs to sue for compo. Add in the fact that 777 are increasingly looking like they may not have the cash or even pass the suitable owners test. Then think about what happens if 777 do take over, given they have had cash flow issues, will be buying a financially unsustainable company with a shit ton of debts. What they dont want to see is the cold hard fact that Moshi La is still the owner and they are still pissing money down the Royal Blue Mersey.As someone has already said, the end of the month is near and the planned deal was due to happen before the end of the year. Any delay to that just means they will need to take out more loans - with no real collateral left - or sell players in Jan