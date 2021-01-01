« previous next »
Far better for those two fellas to be either preferred creditors against the stadium and/or the club, than be partial equity owners. At least there's some chance of getting their money when it goes all tits up.

Two life long Blues, who happen to be property developers, consider a half built stadium a better bet bet than the mighty Everton. :lmao
I dont thinks this Toffeeweb posters grasp of geography or what constitutes corruption are up to much. ;D

Contrast this with Man City who never recognised the validity and implementation of the Premier League rules, which are falling about full of holes before our eyes.Man City are right in what they are doing, not working with the Premier League from the start and their Saudi owners talking to the Government, via a visiting Government Minister.

The other factor that was evident after the hearings to us was that Rules were being made up and changed during the process.I find it hard to believe that Everton and it 's Legal team being a party involved in the private hearing were not aware of this .What's more they did not raise any objections, now saying they only knew about them this a week after the findings of the Commission.
So, Everton's new defense is effectively:

"Well they let us ignore the rules for a long long time, and then all of a sudden they said they would enforce the rules but still gave us three years to get our act together, and now out of the blue (pun intended) they are ACTUALLLY enforcing the rules? THIS IS CORRUPTION!"
These make their defence up as they go along. It's really embarrassing.

As for Abu Dhabi "being right in not working with the PL from the start", well if they don't recognise the rules of the league they play in, it's time for them to up sticks and leave that league rather than staying and leeching off it. Same for everton if the can't find it within themselves to play by the rules.

What is it with this chaotic upside down world we live in where regulators and rule makers are deemed to be in the wrong, but abusers and cheats believe they are always in the right?

This past week or two have been such an embarrassment for the game. A monumental whingefest and exhibition of dummy spitting on a grand scale.
The trouble in general is that Football appears to have lived outside the law for years, no-one believes that any set of laws either for the rest of society or within the game really matter because football is so important. Some people getting a surprise now that people outside the game are sitting up and wanting enforcement and, as a result, those who manage the game are running scared and trying to enforce their rules now before external regulation is used.
I don’t thinks this Toffeeweb poster’s grasp of geography or what constitutes corruption are up to much. ;D

“Contrast this with Man City who never recognised the validity and implementation of the Premier League rules, which are falling about full of holes before our eyes.Man City are right in what they are doing, not working with the Premier League from the start and their Saudi owners talking to the Government, via a visiting Government Minister.

The other factor that was evident after the hearings to us was that Rules were being made up and changed during the process.I find it hard to believe that Everton and it 's Legal team being a party involved in the private hearing were not aware of this .What's more they did not raise any objections, now saying they only knew about them this a week after the findings of the Commission.”


I think the rule that was introduced that Burnham complained about was the 12 week thing?

Pity it wasn't introduced last season, they could have been charged at the beginning of March when the deadline for submitting accounts was and had the whole investigation, hearing, judgment and appeal done before the end of May then started this season in the 2nd division

They really need to shut the fuck up and get on with it
It has all got a bit bonkers. I can understand them wanting to appeal the sanction, but to say that the process itself was corrupt is a complete nonsense. I saw an Everton fan on Northwest Tonight last night and he was in effect saying that the process was corrupt and that the club had worked with the premier league. He genuinely didn`t seem to know that the club admitted their own failings, and more than that was actually significantly more over the limit than the £20m but the PL was very accomodating over Covid and other losses.

They should focus their efforts on the sanction, and not on the process and shouts of corruption. I do actually feel (see my post history) that the sanction was perhaps a little excessive, but Everton supporters have completely failed to understand why the sanction was put in place and how they got to that point.

It feels to me like all their pent up rage at their ownership and the position they have found themselves in has all coalesced and is now focussed on the PL. They should all take a step back and actually read the reasoned judgment.
The FA and PL remind me of McNasty's. Bear with me a sec .....

My wife once worked in the head office of McNasty's Canada, in the HR department.

She quickly got v disillusioned with the execs because they were totally uninterested in addressing the HR processes in the stores which included turning a blind eye to employment laws eg bringing in illegal immigrants and telling her to fake the paperwork.  To them it was just boring admin nonsense.

At the same time, the same guys would spend hours debating how to make efficiency  improvements to the way stores prepared and delivered the meals. No detail too small.

She quickly realized that the company respected and rewarded store management experience above any other skill or expertise.  All the execs got to that level by running v efficient and profitable franchises. And the whole place was party fucking central, including bi-weekly booze ups, relationships all over the place, and sexist comments accepted with a barely-contained smirk.

This to me is the PL and FA.  Too many "football men" and not enough business professionals .... leading to lip service when it comes to fit and proper tests, and naivety and "wait for it to blow over" when significant rules are broken. Meanwhile let the good times roll and get the ale in.
