It has all got a bit bonkers. I can understand them wanting to appeal the sanction, but to say that the process itself was corrupt is a complete nonsense. I saw an Everton fan on Northwest Tonight last night and he was in effect saying that the process was corrupt and that the club had worked with the premier league. He genuinely didn`t seem to know that the club admitted their own failings, and more than that was actually significantly more over the limit than the £20m but the PL was very accomodating over Covid and other losses.



They should focus their efforts on the sanction, and not on the process and shouts of corruption. I do actually feel (see my post history) that the sanction was perhaps a little excessive, but Everton supporters have completely failed to understand why the sanction was put in place and how they got to that point.



It feels to me like all their pent up rage at their ownership and the position they have found themselves in has all coalesced and is now focussed on the PL. They should all take a step back and actually read the reasoned judgment.