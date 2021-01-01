The FA and PL remind me of McNasty's. Bear with me a sec .....
My wife once worked in the head office of McNasty's Canada, in the HR department.
She quickly got v disillusioned with the execs because they were totally uninterested in addressing the HR processes in the stores which included turning a blind eye to employment laws eg bringing in illegal immigrants and telling her to fake the paperwork. To them it was just boring admin nonsense.
At the same time, the same guys would spend hours debating how to make efficiency improvements to the way stores prepared and delivered the meals. No detail too small.
She quickly realized that the company respected and rewarded store management experience above any other skill or expertise. All the execs got to that level by running v efficient and profitable franchises. And the whole place was party fucking central, including bi-weekly booze ups, relationships all over the place, and sexist comments accepted with a barely-contained smirk.
This to me is the PL and FA. Too many "football men" and not enough business professionals .... leading to lip service when it comes to fit and proper tests, and naivety and "wait for it to blow over" when significant rules are broken. Meanwhile let the good times roll and get the ale in.