My point was really just that Everton and their supporters are proven allies on Hillsborough. I won't hear many good words said about them as a club or fanbase but credit where it's due on that one.



On that topic, they were top notch. It was the decent thing to do. It could so easily have been them at Hillsborough and us at Villa Park and I hope that we'd have been equally supportive. A number will have lost family members and friends that day and the support for our fans ran through every level of the Everton Football Club, especially at the top. As I've said before, the "He's not Heavy" moment will stay with me forever.But anyone who thinks that they are no different from us, is burying their head in the sand. Yes, there are many great Blues, especially the old-timers (and I include a season-ticket holding sibling). Yes, we have some dregs of society amongst our own. My last visit to Maine Road (which may have been Liverpool's last ever visit) is not one I'd care to repeat. It was bad enough that the seating was perched on scaffolding and stuck in the corner but it was the spectre of some of our younger fans chanting about Shipman that turned the stomach. I wasn't alone in considering it distasteful and it led to some massive arguments kicking off between our fans, never mind theirs. But beyond that I'd say that a lot of Blues have lost their way. I used to enjoying going Goodison but now I won't set foot in the place because the atmosphere is plain nasty. But most telling of all, is that my season ticket holding sibling finds the atmosphere there too toxic at times; I don't mean necessarily when they're playing us but more in the later stages of a managerial appointment. I've also heard ex-players say the same. Some of the ill-informed nonsense that's taken hold in their collective heads beggars belief and I think some of the blame for that lies at the top of the club. Their communications are wretched and I think it's suited the hierarchy that myths have taken root because, as long as their fans look elsewhere to lay blame, they don't look inward and upward.