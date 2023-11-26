« previous next »
Everton - The 777 Unflushables

thaddeus

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 02:14:55 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:07:45 pm
you'd be OK if another non-Merseyside team did all that shite I listed?
Of course not.  I don't have any time for the fans of other clubs in stadiums, on social media or when in large groups in pubs.  The vast majority I've ever spoken to in person are sound but that's a very different dynamic to pack mentality or online anonymity.

My point was really just that Everton and their supporters are proven allies on Hillsborough.  I won't hear many good words said about them as a club or fanbase but credit where it's due on that one.
thaddeus

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 02:16:40 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 02:02:41 pm
Doucoure is in the last year of his contract. Calvert-Lewin is in the final two years and my guess is he'll play out of his skin until a PL club shows an interest in him, I can't imagine him signing another contract.

I'm not sure any of their other players look capable of attracting a big fee, maybe Onana but then I just don't get the hype with him.

They've been very lucky that the points deduction fell on a season with three other abysmal teams, but I think things will continue to get more difficult for them.
Doucoure signed a contract extension that made him their highest earner (£130k/week, reportedly!).  Even if he were a free agent in the summer though I don't think there'd be a clamour of clubs trying to sign him.

Onana has vibes of being the new Wilfred Ndidi.  Like Ndidi I expect he'll be plying his trade in the Championship before long and wondering why no big clubs have come in for him.
Schmidt

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 03:05:17 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 02:16:40 pm
Doucoure signed a contract extension that made him their highest earner (£130k/week, reportedly!).  Even if he were a free agent in the summer though I don't think there'd be a clamour of clubs trying to sign him.

Onana has vibes of being the new Wilfred Ndidi.  Like Ndidi I expect he'll be plying his trade in the Championship before long and wondering why no big clubs have come in for him.

Ah so he has. To be fair he's been their best player for a while, so he's probably earned a decent wage bump. I think he'd be an astute free signing for a few PL clubs but I doubt anyone is throwing a big fee at him, and definitely won't be matching those wages.
boots

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 03:21:16 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:59:31 am
My only real hate in life is fascists. I'd go to war with that lot.

I'm with you there. I dont 'hate' them though. I refuse to carry a burden for them. A lot of 'fascists' are just stupid people who havent really thought through their 'beliefs'. Theyre knee jerk reactionaries or peer pressure sheep. Dont get me wrong, there are some intelligent ones and those are the most worrying of all.
Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 03:38:41 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 11:06:23 am
Come on own up, who on here wrote this?
😀
Oh Campione

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 03:41:28 pm
Quote from: boots on Yesterday at 03:21:16 pm
I'm with you there. I dont 'hate' them though. I refuse to carry a burden for them. A lot of 'fascists' are just stupid people who havent really thought through their 'beliefs'. Theyre knee jerk reactionaries or peer pressure sheep. Dont get me wrong, there are some intelligent ones and those are the most worrying of all.

Fascists should be hated at all times
boots

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 03:59:37 pm
Hate just breeds hatred. Fuck, I sound like Yoda. But its true. Some wise scousers once said all you need is love. I tend towards that. I dont want to carry the burden of hatred around with me. It eats at you.

Fascists should be tackled and if essential, eliminated. But I am not going to polute my soul with the same vitriol. I'm going to love them, then shoot them.
Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 04:00:43 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 12:50:04 pm
Nah you're just confused. One minute it's just pantomime 'hate' and the next it's stuff like this,
 

Where you genuinely seem to believe something toxic and horrible has changed and the majority fanbase are now genuinely horrible people who you seem to genuinely hate. After all, they're the enemy!

Some posters on RAWK are happy to label particular fanbases as horrible whilst forgetting that our fanbase is also made up of people and there aren't 'moral integrity' tests for who can be a Liverpool fan. The strong likelihood is that every fanbase has a similar percentage of idiots and wrong 'uns. I'm not old enough to know but I suspect this insistence on labelling the fans, as a whole, as wrong 'uns is a product of the internet. In the past you knew a fanbase by how they acted in crowds - and everyone, Liverpool fan or other, can be an idiot in a crowd, the 'madness of crowds' after all. Or you knew a Manc or an Evertonian in person and you knew they were just like you, just with terrible taste in their football team. Now though the internet is full of people being muppets in an anonymous context (a bit like crowds in that sense) and the vitriol is much worse.  So I suspect you're right that something has changed but it's the rhetoric that you yourself are spouting that's changed, rather than any great increasing degeneracy in particular fan bases.
Nope, I'm not confused at all. If you cannot see how big sections of their support has changed for the worse, then I cannot help you. Thousands upon thousands of us in this city see it every day. They note it and comment on it regularly.

I agree that I do sometimes use emotive language. I wear my heart on my sleeve and I'm quite an emotional and passionate person.

But anyway, I have never labelled their entire fanbase. My comments are towards the really big proportion of their number who are consumed with bile and hatred. The ones who walk en masse to Anfield singing Hillsborough and Heysel chants doing wall pushing and crushing gestures. I have no time at all for those people. If you do, that's your business, but I don't, and I'll call them out time and again. They are there. They exist in very large numbers. It's a fact of life, and I won't ignore it.

The enemy within? That's exactly what they are. They create division and toxicity in this City. People all over this city lament the fact, but point it out on here and someone always seems to defend the indefensible. The blues I do have in my life are good people. Even they lament the tragic state of affairs at their club now. Some of the strongest comments come from a lifelong blue who works at Goodison. It was he who called big numbers of his fellow blues coked-up gobshites with a propensity for violence. So don't shoot the messenger.

Rather than make excuses for them, maybe more people should be calling them out instead.

Robinred

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 04:17:25 pm
Majorities or minorities?

All I know is that the vast majority bought into the magenta leaflets, and thus subscribe to the view that the P.L is corrupt - corruption allegedly based on their being penalised for financial wrongdoing.

That theyve admitted culpability means they expected a punishment. That the punishment is harsher than expected somehow gets us to the point where virtually a whole, matchgoing fanbase decides to use the term corruption.

Its nonsensical, self-defeating and puerile.
Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 04:37:00 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 02:01:42 pm
Everton are the best fanbase around on that subject (Forest have shown themselves to have some class in that regard as well).  We shouldn't let the actions of a tiny, tiny minority of absolute dickheads drag them down on that one.  Personally I've never seen or heard it from Everton fans and I'm pretty sure if anyone tried that in earshot of other Everton fans they'd get knocked back into line very sharply.
Some of them were arrested on their walk-up to the recent derby for tragedy chanting and hitting a woman and a copper in the face with bottles. Wall pushing and crushing gestures were also noted from the away section.

I definitely agree that most of them have been good over Hillsborough. Impeccable at the time and for a time afterwards. Sadly, online in particular, I see more and more Hillsborough mocking from people identifying as blues now.

Over Heysel, very large sections of their support have been abhorrent. God only knows what the families of the Heysel bereaved make of it, if indeed they are aware of it.
disgraced cake

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 04:43:32 pm
Terry de Niro

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 04:44:48 pm
Walshy nMe®

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 04:46:38 pm
Christ.
Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 04:48:24 pm
I don't know if I'd go so far as to call them "the enemy within" but certainly their attitude is highly corrosive to the fabric and unity of the city, and it's being exploited by outsiders.

They just seem to be too self centred to realise they're being used as useful idiots. As has often been said, they hate us more than they love their own club. Evil enough comes from an attitude like that.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 04:48:51 pm
afc tukrish

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 04:54:46 pm
Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 04:59:24 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 04:48:24 pm
I don't know if I'd go so far as to call them "the enemy within" but certainly their attitude is highly corrosive to the fabric and unity of the city, and it's being exploited by outsiders.

They just seem to be too self centred to realise they're being used as useful idiots. As has often been said, they hate us more than they love their own club. Evil enough comes from an attitude like that.
By "enemy within" I mean that they are scousers undermining the unity in this city. So, basically I'm saying the same as you just said.

I expect to go to 'war' with them on the field of play. I also expect both sets of fans to mercilessly take the piss, just like we always have done with each other. But I also expect there to be lines neither of us cross. We used to have each other's backs, and my goodness we needed to given how outsiders often react to our city and its people.

When push came to shove, our unity kept this city strong. Now, the division weakens us and we are a lot worse off because of it. Outsiders also love the fact that we are so divided now too, whereas once our unity was envied.
red_Mark1980

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 05:12:17 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on November 26, 2023, 11:16:40 am
This is so true. I have to get the train through Manchester when I'm staying with my sister and it used to have some really nice buildings around. Now there are skyscrapers up everywhere which block the view of the nicer buildings around there. As you say it looks very soulless now.

When did you see these nice buildings? Because it's been a fucking dump for years.
Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 05:17:29 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 04:59:24 pm
By "enemy within" I mean that they are scousers undermining the unity in this city. So, basically I'm saying the same as you just said.

I expect to go to 'war' with them on the field of play. I also expect both sets of fans to mercilessly take the piss, just like we always have done with each other. But I also expect there to be lines neither of us cross. We used to have each other's backs, and my goodness we needed to given how outsiders often react to our city and its people.

When push came to shove, our unity kept this city strong. Now, the division weakens us and we are a lot worse off because of it. Outsiders also love the fact that we are so divided now too, whereas once our unity was envied.

Absolutely. To the point that the Everton supporting Mayor of Manchester wants to leverage Everton's plight to protect a gang of financially doped, sportswashing cheats.

It's like a burglar pleading with a judge not to jail him after pleading guilty, because he's the only breadwinner in his family - even though that "job" is nicking other people's stuff.
Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 05:34:40 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 05:20:19 pm
Heh heh imagine thinking that SoS one of the most eloquent and articulate and clear poster here is 'confused'. Lol
I can be too emotive at times though. It doesn't always do me any favours. I'm aware of it and will try to rein it in a bit.

I try to be clear when I'm being totally serious, but particularly when posting in what's considered to be a piss-take thread I mix piss-taking with serious comment and it doesn't always read well.

I'm fine with being picked up on stuff. You don't get away with anything on RAWK.  :)
A little self reflection in the process does me some good, even if I don't necessarily agree with everything being said.

Bottom line for me on this topic is the fact it really saddens and frustrates me. What we had here on Merseyside was never perfect, but it was still the envy of the rest of the country. I miss it. I miss us having each other's backs. And yes, it does bring out the emotion in me. I know what I mean when I post, but once emotion creeps in I don't always express it well.
LuverlyRita

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 05:35:53 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 04:17:25 pm
All I know is that the vast majority bought into the magenta leaflets,
On many of the images online, it looked like a sea of red  ;D
LuverlyRita

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 06:01:16 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 02:14:55 pm
My point was really just that Everton and their supporters are proven allies on Hillsborough.  I won't hear many good words said about them as a club or fanbase but credit where it's due on that one.
On that topic, they were top notch. It was the decent thing to do. It could so easily have been them at Hillsborough and us at Villa Park and I hope that we'd have been equally supportive. A number will have lost family members and friends that day and the support for our fans ran through every level of the Everton Football Club, especially at the top. As I've said before, the "He's not Heavy" moment will stay with me forever.
But anyone who thinks that they are no different from us, is burying their head in the sand. Yes, there are many great Blues, especially the old-timers (and I include a season-ticket holding sibling). Yes, we have some dregs of society amongst our own. My last visit to Maine Road (which may have been Liverpool's last ever visit) is not one I'd care to repeat. It was bad enough that the seating was perched on scaffolding and stuck in the corner but it was the spectre of some of our younger fans chanting about Shipman that turned the stomach. I wasn't alone in considering it distasteful and it led to some massive arguments kicking off between our fans, never mind theirs. But beyond that I'd say that a lot of Blues have lost their way. I used to enjoying going Goodison but now I won't set foot in the place because the atmosphere is plain nasty. But most telling of all, is that my season ticket holding sibling finds the atmosphere there too toxic at times; I don't mean necessarily when they're playing us but more in the later stages of a managerial appointment. I've also heard ex-players say the same. Some of the ill-informed nonsense that's taken hold in their collective heads beggars belief and I think some of the blame for that lies at the top of the club. Their communications are wretched and I think it's suited the hierarchy that myths have taken root because, as long as their fans look elsewhere to lay blame, they don't look inward and upward.
G Richards

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 06:09:41 pm
I didn't know about the 40M and the leniency the Prem has shown to them. 10 pt deduction is right then.

Also, as for the likes of Andy B, how is any of this within his jurisdiction? He has no authority in this matter. Still, if he has a moral compass, he should start talking about Abu Dhabi, but I won't hold my breath, given the money they are putting into Manchester.
Ghost Town

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 06:09:53 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 05:34:40 pm
I can be too emotive at times though. It doesn't always do me any favours. I'm aware of it and will try to rein it in a bit.

I try to be clear when I'm being totally serious, but particularly when posting in what's considered to be a piss-take thread I mix piss-taking with serious comment and it doesn't always read well.

I'm fine with being picked up on stuff. You don't get away with anything on RAWK.  :)
A little self reflection in the process does me some good, even if I don't necessarily agree with everything being said.

Bottom line for me on this topic is the fact it really saddens and frustrates me. What we had here on Merseyside was never perfect, but it was still the envy of the rest of the country. I miss it. I miss us having each other's backs. And yes, it does bring out the emotion in me. I know what I mean when I post, but once emotion creeps in I don't always express it well.
All I can say is you've been absolutely clear that you are talking about a specific type of Everton fan and not all of them, ever since I've been a member here (2018). You always mention the decent blues you know who are also horrified by what's happening to the fanbase.

It's a bit odd for me as I come from a family of reds, all of us, all the way back, and now going forward with my kids, which is perhaps unusual by what others say here. So I don't have blues in the family. Have friends of course, but that extra layer of detachment means it doesn't feel as personal when talking about Everton fans.

But either way I would think it should be taken as read that anyone critciising the abhorrent behaviour of ANY fanbase, are only talking about the actual indiividuals who act abhorrently. Not the rest.

Sadly the loudest voices in most walks of life are often those acting unpleasantly or like morons
Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 06:29:24 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 06:09:53 pm
All I can say is you've been absolutely clear that you are talking about a specific type of Everton fan and not all of them, ever since I've been a member here (2018). You always mention the decent blues you know who are also horrified by what's happening to the fanbase.

It's a bit odd for me as I come from a family of reds, all of us, all the way back, and now going forward with my kids, which is perhaps unusual by what others say here. So I don't have blues in the family. Have friends of course, but that extra layer of detachment means it doesn't feel as personal when talking about Everton fans.

But either way I would think it should be taken as read that anyone critciising the abhorrent behaviour of ANY fanbase, are only talking about the actual indiividuals who act abhorrently. Not the rest.

Sadly the loudest voices in most walks of life are often those acting unpleasantly or like morons
Thanks. Yes, I agree with that. I've always been clear on that. I've never tarred all with the same brush. Just coming from this city I know only too well what it's like to be tarred unfairly by outsiders. I think we all know what that's like, be it over our place of origin, the colour of our skin, our sexuality, our religion or whatever.

My criticism is always aimed towards those the cap fits. The rest need not be offended by it because it's not them being criticised. Any fan of any club who acts like a decent human being will always have my respect. We're all just ordinary people who love our clubs.

rossipersempre

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 06:54:52 pm
It's all gone quiet with 777.

Now the points deduction is confirmed, unless they are they appealing (?), surely the PL can approve/reject the takeover under the FAP test, without further delay.
Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 06:58:34 pm
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 06:09:41 pm
I didn't know about the 40M and the leniency the Prem has shown to them. 10 pt deduction is right then.

Also, as for the likes of Andy B, how is any of this within his jurisdiction? He has no authority in this matter. Still, if he has a moral compass, he should start talking about Abu Dhabi, but I won't hold my breath, given the money they are putting into Manchester.

Apparently, Burnham wrote to the Premier League in his capacity "as an Everton fan". :lmao

And it wouldn't surprise me if the PL let Everton off this £40m as an insurance policy against the very accusation Burnham and others have thrown at them. Accused of changing the rules mid process to ensure a harsh punishment, when the reality is they could have gone harder.

They PL isn't as daft as they appear, seemingly. They knew City's shills would be watching this case closely to undermine the procedure, so have tried to cover all the bases.
MrGrumpy

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 08:50:49 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on November 26, 2023, 01:39:28 pm
From Toffeeweb.

This brings me to my final point, and thats who represents us at the appeal hearing, because Farad Moshiri shouldnt be anywhere near it, given the reports of his performance at our original hearing. We should be fielding the best qualified team of lawyers available to represent us and present our appeal. If this was my business, I would be approaching Lord David Pannick of Blackstone Chambers, whore Citys lawyers and have be preparing their defence of 115 charges for approx the last 5yrs, so must be well versed on some similar issues among that 115? I would also suspect that a pro bono arrangement might be available, given that it could be mutually beneficial to their other client, as our outcome could have a significant impact on those of City. Plus, a defence in numbers always helps?

So Citys highly paid lawyer will not only represent Everton for nothing but give away Citys convoluted defence whilst not on the clock?

Delusion is rife.

David Pannick is a bloody good lawyer. However, as a certain silly haired former prime minister found out, there are cases even he cannot win.
MrGrumpy

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
So Howard Philips

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 08:52:59 pm
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 06:09:41 pm
I didn't know about the 40M and the leniency the Prem has shown to them. 10 pt deduction is right then.

Also, as for the likes of Andy B, how is any of this within his jurisdiction? He has no authority in this matter. Still, if he has a moral compass, he should start talking about Abu Dhabi, but I won't hold my breath, given the money they are putting into Manchester.

I think Burnham started the letter by saying he was acting in a personal capacity - and then went into great forensic detail as sto why the PL had got it wrong, almost as if hed been briefed by someone who thought they new what they were talking about. ;D
4pool

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 09:29:25 pm
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Yesterday at 08:52:53 pm
Worrying times ️ if true.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/mikeozanian/2023/11/26/777-partners-still-reportedly-scrounging-for-cash-to-buy-everton-fc/?sh=7a5787a4208c

Save people the trouble..


777 Partners Still Reportedly Scrounging For Cash To Buy Everton FC

Despite an announcement almost two months ago that 777 Parters had reached an agreement to buy Everton FC, the U.S. investment firm is still trying to raise the money to close the deal.

According to a September article by Reuters, Everton have been sold to 777 Partners, the struggling Premier League club said on Friday, with the U.S. private equity firm taking over from Farhad Moshiri in a deal reports said was worth more than 550 million pounds ($685 million). The Miami-based investment fund said it had signed an agreement with British-Iranian billionaire Moshiri to acquire his 94.1% stake in the club. The deal is expected to be closed by the end of the year, a club statement said. 

In May, Forbes valued Everton at $744 million, the 25th-most in the world among soccer teams.

Shortly after the sale agreement was announced, it was reported that Premier League team owners were concerned over the source of 777 Partners funding for the acquisition. Sources told me at the time that they heard the money was coming from Colombia drug money.

The U.S. investment firm appears to still be scrounging for cash to buy the English soccer team.

Goodison News reported today that Prospective Everton owners 777 Partners have been snubbed in their attempts to bring wealthy pair Andy Bell and George Downing into their project, according to Alan Nixon. The newspaper journalist shared via his Patreon on Sunday morning (26 November) that the pair have around £80 million ($101 million) in loans due to them as part of the project to build the Bramley-Moore Dock Stadium.

The outlook for Everton became more daunting a week ago when the team was docked 10 points, the heaviest punishment ever handed to a Premier League team, for breaching financial rules. Under Premier League rules, clubs are allowed to lose a maximum of £105 million ($132 million) over three years. The commission found Everton overreached its allowed losses by £19.5 million ($25 million). Everton is appealing the decision.

After narrowly avoiding relegation to the Championship last season, Everton wasprior to that points loss14th in the Premier League, eight points above the bottom three teams. It has also been reported that Everton could face a £300 million ($378 million) legal challenge from rival clubs if it avoids relegation from the Premier League this season.

The Associated Press is reporting that Everton fans marched in the thousands to Goodison Park ahead of todays match against Manchester United.

Evertons supporters might have further reason to protest if 777 Partners cannot close the deal.

zero zero

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 09:48:55 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 09:29:25 pm
Sources told me at the time that they heard the money was coming from Colombia drug money.
:o
Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 10:41:40 pm
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Yesterday at 08:52:53 pm
Worrying times ️ if true.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/mikeozanian/2023/11/26/777-partners-still-reportedly-scrounging-for-cash-to-buy-everton-fc/?sh=7a5787a4208c

We should put in a cheeky bid to add £10m to the price, just to piss them off and force them to pay extra - like we did with Caicedo. ;)
4pool

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 11:30:43 pm
I think the revealing part of the article above is this:

Goodison News reported today that Prospective Everton owners 777 Partners have been snubbed in their attempts to bring wealthy pair Andy Bell and George Downing into their project, according to Alan Nixon. The newspaper journalist shared via his Patreon on Sunday morning (26 November) that the pair have around £80 million ($101 million) in loans due to them as part of the project to build the Bramley-Moore Dock Stadium.

As I interpret that... 777 don't have the money on their own. So they go to Andy Bell and George Downing and ask them to become part owners. Andy Bell and George Downing tell 777 we're here just to make money on our £80 million.

It may also be possible that the £80 million might be called in IF Everton don't fulfill their end of the deal and pay up on time. Or maybe if they lose the lawsuits for damages awarded to other clubs.


But it's the Premier leagues fault Moshila did these deals. Protest those corrupt barstewards..
Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 11:59:04 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 05:34:40 pm
I can be too emotive at times though. It doesn't always do me any favours. I'm aware of it and will try to rein it in a bit.

I try to be clear when I'm being totally serious, but particularly when posting in what's considered to be a piss-take thread I mix piss-taking with serious comment and it doesn't always read well.

I'm fine with being picked up on stuff. You don't get away with anything on RAWK.  :)
A little self reflection in the process does me some good, even if I don't necessarily agree with everything being said.

Bottom line for me on this topic is the fact it really saddens and frustrates me. What we had here on Merseyside was never perfect, but it was still the envy of the rest of the country. I miss it. I miss us having each other's backs. And yes, it does bring out the emotion in me. I know what I mean when I post, but once emotion creeps in I don't always express it well.
You are allowed to have emotions, it's OK. I sometimes forget I am supposed to be a grown up and regress to an almost child like status, that's what football does to you, takes you back to the days of subbuteo and bias
Ray K

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 12:22:16 am
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:30:43 pm

It may also be possible that the £80 million might be called in IF Everton don't fulfill their end of the deal and pay up on time. Or maybe if they lose the lawsuits for damages awarded to other clubs.


But it's the Premier leagues fault Moshila did these deals. Protest those corrupt barstewards..
Far better for those two fellas to be either preferred creditors against the stadium and/or the club, than be partial equity owners. At least there's some chance of getting their money when it goes all tits up.
Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 12:30:22 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:59:04 pm
You are allowed to have emotions, it's OK. I sometimes forget I am supposed to be a grown up and regress to an almost child like status, that's what football does to you, takes you back to the days of subbuteo and bias
So much truth in that. I've laughed so much through football. I've cried through it too. Cried with happiness and cried in pain and despair. On one hand, it's just 11 fellas in your colours kicking a bag of wind about on a lawn. On the other, it's about your identity, your culture, escapism, aspiration and a whole lot more. In many ways it shouldn't really matter, but in so many ways it matters so much.

Maybe this is a big part of the reason why we are all still here, despite the way the game has gone. Part of the reason fans stick with their teams even if the vast majority of clubs never win anything. If it's in the blood, it's in the blood. It turns many an adult into daft kids at times, and that's not even a bad thing so long as certain lines aren't crossed.
Skeeve

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 02:35:32 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 04:00:43 pm
Nope, I'm not confused at all. If you cannot see how big sections of their support has changed for the worse, then I cannot help you. Thousands upon thousands of us in this city see it every day. They note it and comment on it regularly.

I agree that I do sometimes use emotive language. I wear my heart on my sleeve and I'm quite an emotional and passionate person.

But anyway, I have never labelled their entire fanbase. My comments are towards the really big proportion of their number who are consumed with bile and hatred. The ones who walk en masse to Anfield singing Hillsborough and Heysel chants doing wall pushing and crushing gestures. I have no time at all for those people. If you do, that's your business, but I don't, and I'll call them out time and again. They are there. They exist in very large numbers. It's a fact of life, and I won't ignore it.

The enemy within? That's exactly what they are. They create division and toxicity in this City. People all over this city lament the fact, but point it out on here and someone always seems to defend the indefensible. The blues I do have in my life are good people. Even they lament the tragic state of affairs at their club now. Some of the strongest comments come from a lifelong blue who works at Goodison. It was he who called big numbers of his fellow blues coked-up gobshites with a propensity for violence. So don't shoot the messenger.

Rather than make excuses for them, maybe more people should be calling them out instead.

Even if we accept the premise that it is only a small minority that are responsible for the most despicable stuff (it clearly isn't though), the issue then becomes the way the worst of them slowly drag the so-called 'sound' blues  ::) further away from acceptable pisstaking towards the more vitriolic hatred as it becomes normalised one song or chant at a time by not being squashed by this supposed majority, not to mention younger fans who may not have the same connection to the solidarity over Hillsborough and are more easily radicalised by the worst of their fans.
Lycan

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 04:29:07 am
