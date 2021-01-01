Nah you're just confused. One minute it's just pantomime 'hate' and the next it's stuff like this,





Where you genuinely seem to believe something toxic and horrible has changed and the majority fanbase are now genuinely horrible people who you seem to genuinely hate. After all, they're the enemy!



Some posters on RAWK are happy to label particular fanbases as horrible whilst forgetting that our fanbase is also made up of people and there aren't 'moral integrity' tests for who can be a Liverpool fan. The strong likelihood is that every fanbase has a similar percentage of idiots and wrong 'uns. I'm not old enough to know but I suspect this insistence on labelling the fans, as a whole, as wrong 'uns is a product of the internet. In the past you knew a fanbase by how they acted in crowds - and everyone, Liverpool fan or other, can be an idiot in a crowd, the 'madness of crowds' after all. Or you knew a Manc or an Evertonian in person and you knew they were just like you, just with terrible taste in their football team. Now though the internet is full of people being muppets in an anonymous context (a bit like crowds in that sense) and the vitriol is much worse. So I suspect you're right that something has changed but it's the rhetoric that you yourself are spouting that's changed, rather than any great increasing degeneracy in particular fan bases.



Nope, I'm not confused at all. If you cannot see how big sections of their support has changed for the worse, then I cannot help you. Thousands upon thousands of us in this city see it every day. They note it and comment on it regularly.I agree that I do sometimes use emotive language. I wear my heart on my sleeve and I'm quite an emotional and passionate person.But anyway, I have never labelled their entire fanbase. My comments are towards the really big proportion of their number who are consumed with bile and hatred. The ones who walk en masse to Anfield singing Hillsborough and Heysel chants doing wall pushing and crushing gestures. I have no time at all for those people. If you do, that's your business, but I don't, and I'll call them out time and again. They are there. They exist in very large numbers. It's a fact of life, and I won't ignore it.The enemy within? That's exactly what they are. They create division and toxicity in this City. People all over this city lament the fact, but point it out on here and someone always seems to defend the indefensible. The blues I do have in my life are good people. Even they lament the tragic state of affairs at their club now. Some of the strongest comments come from a lifelong blue who works at Goodison. It was he who called big numbers of his fellow blues coked-up gobshites with a propensity for violence. So don't shoot the messenger.Rather than make excuses for them, maybe more people should be calling them out instead.