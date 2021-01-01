« previous next »
you'd be OK if another non-Merseyside team did all that shite I listed?
Of course not.  I don't have any time for the fans of other clubs in stadiums, on social media or when in large groups in pubs.  The vast majority I've ever spoken to in person are sound but that's a very different dynamic to pack mentality or online anonymity.

My point was really just that Everton and their supporters are proven allies on Hillsborough.  I won't hear many good words said about them as a club or fanbase but credit where it's due on that one.
Doucoure is in the last year of his contract. Calvert-Lewin is in the final two years and my guess is he'll play out of his skin until a PL club shows an interest in him, I can't imagine him signing another contract.

I'm not sure any of their other players look capable of attracting a big fee, maybe Onana but then I just don't get the hype with him.

They've been very lucky that the points deduction fell on a season with three other abysmal teams, but I think things will continue to get more difficult for them.
Doucoure signed a contract extension that made him their highest earner (£130k/week, reportedly!).  Even if he were a free agent in the summer though I don't think there'd be a clamour of clubs trying to sign him.

Onana has vibes of being the new Wilfred Ndidi.  Like Ndidi I expect he'll be plying his trade in the Championship before long and wondering why no big clubs have come in for him.
Doucoure signed a contract extension that made him their highest earner (£130k/week, reportedly!).  Even if he were a free agent in the summer though I don't think there'd be a clamour of clubs trying to sign him.

Onana has vibes of being the new Wilfred Ndidi.  Like Ndidi I expect he'll be plying his trade in the Championship before long and wondering why no big clubs have come in for him.

Ah so he has. To be fair he's been their best player for a while, so he's probably earned a decent wage bump. I think he'd be an astute free signing for a few PL clubs but I doubt anyone is throwing a big fee at him, and definitely won't be matching those wages.
My only real hate in life is fascists. I'd go to war with that lot.

I'm with you there. I dont 'hate' them though. I refuse to carry a burden for them. A lot of 'fascists' are just stupid people who havent really thought through their 'beliefs'. Theyre knee jerk reactionaries or peer pressure sheep. Dont get me wrong, there are some intelligent ones and those are the most worrying of all.
Come on own up, who on here wrote this?
😀
I'm with you there. I dont 'hate' them though. I refuse to carry a burden for them. A lot of 'fascists' are just stupid people who havent really thought through their 'beliefs'. Theyre knee jerk reactionaries or peer pressure sheep. Dont get me wrong, there are some intelligent ones and those are the most worrying of all.

Fascists should be hated at all times
Hate just breeds hatred. Fuck, I sound like Yoda. But its true. Some wise scousers once said all you need is love. I tend towards that. I dont want to carry the burden of hatred around with me. It eats at you.

Fascists should be tackled and if essential, eliminated. But I am not going to polute my soul with the same vitriol. I'm going to love them, then shoot them.
Nah you're just confused. One minute it's just pantomime 'hate' and the next it's stuff like this,
 

Where you genuinely seem to believe something toxic and horrible has changed and the majority fanbase are now genuinely horrible people who you seem to genuinely hate. After all, they're the enemy!

Some posters on RAWK are happy to label particular fanbases as horrible whilst forgetting that our fanbase is also made up of people and there aren't 'moral integrity' tests for who can be a Liverpool fan. The strong likelihood is that every fanbase has a similar percentage of idiots and wrong 'uns. I'm not old enough to know but I suspect this insistence on labelling the fans, as a whole, as wrong 'uns is a product of the internet. In the past you knew a fanbase by how they acted in crowds - and everyone, Liverpool fan or other, can be an idiot in a crowd, the 'madness of crowds' after all. Or you knew a Manc or an Evertonian in person and you knew they were just like you, just with terrible taste in their football team. Now though the internet is full of people being muppets in an anonymous context (a bit like crowds in that sense) and the vitriol is much worse.  So I suspect you're right that something has changed but it's the rhetoric that you yourself are spouting that's changed, rather than any great increasing degeneracy in particular fan bases.
Nope, I'm not confused at all. If you cannot see how big sections of their support has changed for the worse, then I cannot help you. Thousands upon thousands of us in this city see it every day. They note it and comment on it regularly.

I agree that I do sometimes use emotive language. I wear my heart on my sleeve and I'm quite an emotional and passionate person.

But anyway, I have never labelled their entire fanbase. My comments are towards the really big proportion of their number who are consumed with bile and hatred. The ones who walk en masse to Anfield singing Hillsborough and Heysel chants doing wall pushing and crushing gestures. I have no time at all for those people. If you do, that's your business, but I don't, and I'll call them out time and again. They are there. They exist in very large numbers. It's a fact of life, and I won't ignore it.

The enemy within? That's exactly what they are. They create division and toxicity in this City. People all over this city lament the fact, but point it out on here and someone always seems to defend the indefensible. The blues I do have in my life are good people. Even they lament the tragic state of affairs at their club now. Some of the strongest comments come from a lifelong blue who works at Goodison. It was he who called big numbers of his fellow blues coked-up gobshites with a propensity for violence. So don't shoot the messenger.

Rather than make excuses for them, maybe more people should be calling them out instead.

Majorities or minorities?

All I know is that the vast majority bought into the magenta leaflets, and thus subscribe to the view that the P.L is corrupt - corruption allegedly based on their being penalised for financial wrongdoing.

That theyve admitted culpability means they expected a punishment. That the punishment is harsher than expected somehow gets us to the point where virtually a whole, matchgoing fanbase decides to use the term corruption.

Its nonsensical, self-defeating and puerile.
Everton are the best fanbase around on that subject (Forest have shown themselves to have some class in that regard as well).  We shouldn't let the actions of a tiny, tiny minority of absolute dickheads drag them down on that one.  Personally I've never seen or heard it from Everton fans and I'm pretty sure if anyone tried that in earshot of other Everton fans they'd get knocked back into line very sharply.
Some of them were arrested on their walk-up to the recent derby for tragedy chanting and hitting a woman and a copper in the face with bottles. Wall pushing and crushing gestures were also noted from the away section.

I definitely agree that most of them have been good over Hillsborough. Impeccable at the time and for a time afterwards. Sadly, online in particular, I see more and more Hillsborough mocking from people identifying as blues now.

Over Heysel, very large sections of their support have been abhorrent. God only knows what the families of the Heysel bereaved make of it, if indeed they are aware of it.
Christ.
