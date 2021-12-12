Its not all one sided. We have mercilessly ripped the piss out of them for years, and we are very good at it.



They are as scouse as anyone else but whilst we support the most successful team in Britain, they support Everton. They are not smackheads or north end scum or rats, as I have heard groups of Liverpool fans call them at Wembley. They are the other side of the scouse coin and its their city as much as ours.



If it was the other way around and we had been goaded and laughed at for years we wouldnt be friendly either would we ? Lets be real.



Ripping the piss out of each other has always been a thing. I have no issue with that and never have had. It cuts both ways and always has done. We have more material these days, but they had more material many years ago and they delighted in using it.My issue is not with the ordinary Evertonian. It never has been and never will be. Anyone who takes my posts in context knows this full well because I restate it often enough. We are family, friends, neighbours, school friends and work colleagues. We've always taken the piss out of each other. I'm 61 now and I've never known it to be any different.My issue is with the abhorrent haters. They are a relatively new thing that reared their head in the 90s and have got steadily worse and more toxic since. Even many decent Blues utterly loathe that lot. If some are ok with their toxicity and how it affects this City, then that's up to them. Personally, I find it horrible and so damaging. I'll never refrain from saying that.I don't hate Everton. I never have done. I'm a really easy going fella who gives anyone and everyone a chance. Some people just hang themselves with their actions, though. Big elements that latch onto Everton have hung themselves since the 90s. Revelling in Hillsborough and Heysel is not banter, it's not piss taking. It's absolute evil designed to hurt fellow scousers, and I don't think the fact that their own club constantly shoots itself in the foot is a good enough excuse for so many of them to play the disaster card.Some pretend it's just a few of them, but we all know it isn't. As I think it was Andy07 who said last night, there has been a massive culture change across the park. To a culture, to my mind, where it's predominantly seen as acceptable to be as vile as possible towards fellow scousers and spew the most abhorrent bile. I agree about that cultural shift. It's clear as day to those who are old enough to experience its timeline.In daily life I get on with pretty much everyone. One of my best mates is a blue. Her husband is a Man United fan. Never a cross word between us because we take as we find. We're good people. North end people born and bred. We grew up having each other's backs. That's how we do things. We can still take the piss. That's always been part of the culture too. Before we won an FA Cup they mercilessly took the piss. When we were in the second division, they mercilessly took the piss. When they won a couple of titles in the 80s they mercilessly took the piss. Did we respond by putting buffets on and rolling out the red carpet for people who despise our City and our culture? Have we walked to Goodison en masse mocking their dead?The reality is that there are a lot of problems across the park. The overall cultural shift has taken a very dark turn. Some can deny it all they want, but it's there, and so many in this city lament the fact. A good number of Evertonians know it's there too. I'm sure I'm not the only one on here who knows a Blue who has given the game up because of the toxicity.