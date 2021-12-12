« previous next »
  Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6360 on: Today at 09:02:59 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:17:05 am
Evertons supporters were so sure this would galvanize the fanbase and bring them all together. A common goal. We were cheated and the PL is Corrupt.

They thought they'd steamroll Man utd. Predictions of 3-0, 4-0, etc. to the Blues.

Loans of optimism before the match and then.... the air came out of the balloon.

They are staring at the table and the concern will be great.

What the players do is going to be interesting. Do they start abandoning ship? Start downing tools?

What happens when the next wave of bad news rolls in like other clubs suing Everton? Or 777 get them even cheaper and start selling assets to pay the monthly high interest charges.

It could get very bleak, very soon.

This was the take home for me. Everton should have been nailed on for a result here.  Instead of a boiling cauldron, United found themselves in a jacuzzi. A jacuzzi full of piss, but still only a jacuzzi. 

I didn't watch the game, but I did hear an auld blue this morning mention that they played well first half, but collapsed in the second. Maybe they were just unlucky; maybe their away form will bail them out. But none of this looks good for them. And as the season progresses, the likes of Burnham will become increasingly desperate to claw those docked points back.
  Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6361 on: Today at 09:09:38 am »
Death, taxes, Andy defending Everton.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

  Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6362 on: Today at 09:09:52 am »
Even neutrals know the score ;D


https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2023/nov/26/boos-cant-lift-blues-but-everton-fans-spirit-of-defiance-can-rouse-team

Say what you like about the crowd at Goodison Park, but they are really good at booing.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6363 on: Today at 09:22:42 am »
Everton will still be fine when it comes to staying up.  Luton have got a bit of a lead on them but they're probably not getting any more points in 2023 as the fixtures start to come thick and fast and their underinvestment will show:
Brentford (A)
Arsenal
Man City
Bournemouth (A)
Newcastle
Sheff Utd (A)
Chelsea

Anything more than 25 points this season will almost certainly see Everton safe.

The danger is, as it always was, the chaos off the pitch.  Being potentially taken to court by Burnley and Leicester, and being potentially bought by 777.
  Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6364 on: Today at 09:30:42 am »
Imagine Everten staying up on just 25 points. That would be hilarious and frustrating in equal measure. :D
  Poster formerly know as shadowbane.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6365 on: Today at 09:36:00 am »
Window rolling around soon, let's see who wants out
  Ruptures, then repairs the tears
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6366 on: Today at 09:39:57 am »
The thing with most Everton fans is that they are fine if you aren't talking about football. They are generally alright even if they are talking about Everton. The issue is when talk turns to Liverpool. We've tormented them over the years, with our trophy wins and the nature of sone of our wins. At the same time they've gone from a relevant club to pretty much an irrelevance in PL and wider football terms. It's not hard to see why some of them are what they are like when it comes to football.

A lot of us will have relatives or good friends that are Evertonians. No one is going to want to see people they love accused of being part of some mad cult or a bunch of coked up scalls.

But in saying all that, I want Everton to get beat in every single game. Doesn't matter who they are playing. I was made up United whacked them yesterday. I hope Everton get relegated and for me I think it would rank up there as one of the best things I've witnessed in football. Everton are our main rivals, from the same city as our club. Most rivalries are born out of locality. Even the rivalry with United is -  they just represented Manchester in sporting excellence more than City.

I find it a bit odd that Liverpool supporters from Liverpool would want Everton to win (and in some cases I thinks there's people on here who would want Everton to win League Cup if we don't). That to me is difficult to get my head around. We can disconnect someone's personality from the club they support and what they are like talking about football. We should equally be able to disconnect our love for Evertonians from footballing rivalry. Isn't footballing rivalry and getting one over your neighbours a big part of following and enjoying sports?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6367 on: Today at 09:40:16 am »
What is the latest with 777? It's last week of the month again, and I suspect those bills are not going to pay themselves.
  "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6368 on: Today at 09:40:33 am »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Today at 07:22:20 am
Its not all one sided. We have mercilessly ripped the piss out of them for years, and we are very good at it.

They are as scouse as anyone else but whilst we support the most successful team in Britain, they support Everton. They are not smackheads or north end scum or rats, as I have heard groups of Liverpool fans call them at Wembley. They are the other side of the scouse coin and its their city as much as ours.

If it was the other way around and we had been goaded and laughed at for years we wouldnt be friendly either would we ? Lets be real.
Ripping the piss out of each other has always been a thing. I have no issue with that and never have had. It cuts both ways and always has done. We have more material these days, but they had more material many years ago and they delighted in using it.

My issue is not with the ordinary Evertonian. It never has been and never will be. Anyone who takes my posts in context knows this full well because I restate it often enough. We are family, friends, neighbours, school friends and work colleagues. We've always taken the piss out of each other. I'm 61 now and I've never known it to be any different.

My issue is with the abhorrent haters. They are a relatively new thing that reared their head in the 90s and have got steadily worse and more toxic since. Even many decent Blues utterly loathe that lot. If some are ok with their toxicity and how it affects this City, then that's up to them. Personally, I find it horrible and so damaging. I'll never refrain from saying that.

I don't hate Everton. I never have done. I'm a really easy going fella who gives anyone and everyone a chance. Some people just hang themselves with their actions, though. Big elements that latch onto Everton have hung themselves since the 90s. Revelling in Hillsborough and Heysel is not banter, it's not piss taking. It's absolute evil designed to hurt fellow scousers, and I don't think the fact that their own club constantly shoots itself in the foot is a good enough excuse for so many of them to play the disaster card.

Some pretend it's just a few of them, but we all know it isn't. As I think it was Andy07 who said last night, there has been a massive culture change across the park. To a culture, to my mind, where it's predominantly seen as acceptable to be as vile as possible towards fellow scousers and spew the most abhorrent bile. I agree about that cultural shift. It's clear as day to those who are old enough to experience its timeline.

In daily life I get on with pretty much everyone. One of my best mates is a blue. Her husband is a Man United fan. Never a cross word between us because we take as we find. We're good people. North end people born and bred. We grew up having each other's backs. That's how we do things. We can still take the piss. That's always been part of the culture too. Before we won an FA Cup they mercilessly took the piss. When we were in the second division, they mercilessly took the piss. When they won a couple of titles in the 80s they mercilessly took the piss. Did we respond by putting buffets on and rolling out the red carpet for people who despise our City and our culture? Have we walked to Goodison en masse mocking their dead?

The reality is that there are a lot of problems across the park. The overall cultural shift has taken a very dark turn. Some can deny it all they want, but it's there, and so many in this city lament the fact. A good number of Evertonians know it's there too. I'm sure I'm not the only one on here who knows a Blue who has given the game up because of the toxicity.
  aka 54F
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6369 on: Today at 09:49:14 am »
Anyone seen the furore in the media about players on yellow cards not being sent off for fouling.
No me neither.
Doucoure and Young were very lucky yesterday that Sean Dyche logic wasnt applied.
After the Derby they were all over the media and the media were all over them about Konate not being sent off.
The screams of VAR corruption were off the scale.
How Young wasnt booked for a deliberate trip for the pen I dont know. Doucoure got away with a bad one which would have been a yellow if he wasnt already on one.
Silence from the media
  Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6370 on: Today at 09:49:28 am »
I have little experience of match going fans, but going from what I read in here, a sizeable chunk of the Everton match going fanbase are feral, coked up trolls who are only in it to cause trouble.  Essentially hooligans without the mass violence we saw in the late 70s to early 80s and not true football fans at all.

If decent Evertonians have been scared away from going to watch their own team play football because its been taken over by a gang of delusional knobheads, then that club has a serious serious problem.

These don't sound like football fans. They sound like people who have serious social, economic and mental issues, and use the game as an excuse to blow off steam and just scream at the world. I think they would benefit from one of those rooms where you smash shit up.
  aka 54F
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6371 on: Today at 09:58:36 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:49:28 am
I have little experience of match going fans, but going from what I read in here, a sizeable chunk of the Everton match going fanbase are feral, coked up trolls who are only in it to cause trouble.  Essentially hooligans without the mass violence we saw in the late 70s to early 80s and not true football fans at all.

If decent Evertonians have been scared away from going to watch their own team play football because its been taken over by a gang of delusional knobheads, then that club has a serious serious problem.

These don't sound like football fans. They sound like people who have serious social, economic and mental issues, and use the game as an excuse to blow off steam and just scream at the world. I think they would benefit from one of those rooms where you smash shit up.

Ive said this before.
The last Derby I went to at Goodison was when Ferguson (and the others) went round trying to put our back 4 in hospital. The crowd didnt give a shit about good football or school of science, it was just like a crowd of dogfighting fans screaming for blood.
The finish for me was Fowler taking a corner at the Street End not far from where I was sitting in the Mainstand enclosure (those seats that always got soaked).
As he lined up to take it, a man ran down the gangway and spat a good mouthful onto Fowler, the crowd all laughed and jeered, but what sickened me was the steward who laughed along with them, and let him back to his seat.
The last time I stood on the street end was the game after Hillsborough and I was in bits and cried my eyes out when we sang YNWA and a big hairy toffee gave me a hug all the way through.
The difference between those two incidents sums up all that has gone wrong for them.
  "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6372 on: Today at 09:59:31 am »
Quote from: boots on Today at 08:45:00 am
Hating opposition supporters and actually physically and mentally 'meaning it' with passion is something I find troubling...
I'm with you here. I've always seen my own 'hate' in football as a kind of pantomime 'hate'. It's not real. It's a piss-taking thing with no residual malice. On that level it's often quite funny. The old Spion Kop was cutting, but humourous with it.

At the end of the day we're all just ordinary people going about our lives who spend some of our time going to watch fellas in our colours kicking a bag of wind about on a field. Real hatred has no place there. Panto stuff is fine.

My only real hate in life is fascists. I'd go to war with that lot.

Edit:

This just brought to mind the times when an opposition player went down injured in front of the Spion Kop. It seemed like the entire Kop would sing "Die you bastard, die, oh die you bastard die". Thing is, as brutal as it sounds no one really meant it, and we'd applaud the same player off our pitch if he had a great game against us. Again; pantomime 'hate'.
  Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!).
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6373 on: Today at 10:03:43 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on November 24, 2023, 09:13:08 pm
It's a march lead by Russ Abbot.

That made me laugh far more than it should have
  Penile Toupé Extender.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6374 on: Today at 10:09:25 am »
Quote from: Ziltoid on Today at 10:03:43 am
That made me laugh far more than it should have

Might improve the Atmosphere?

Or has this oldie already been posted?
  Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6375 on: Today at 10:11:31 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:38:20 pm
Luton are at least competitive but they've got 20 points written all over them. They need to be getting over 30 to make Everton sweat.

Everton can get results against the bottom half though regularly enough. There's enough shite down there and they can usually rely on a Brentford and Brighton to decide to have a major off day as well.
Couldn't Ali, Mo and Szlobbo go to Luton on loan.
  Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6376 on: Today at 10:27:43 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:11:31 am
Couldn't Ali, Mo and Szlobbo go to Luton on loan.

I wouldn't loan their scummy fans a used condom.
  Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!).
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6377 on: Today at 10:32:35 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 06:23:29 pm
Is that the GMEX somewhere in the middle of all that?And is that the Mancunian Way flyover bit in the foreground? Virtually unrecognisable.

Used to like driving along there to be able to make the joke about the building named after Andy Cole (assume you dont need the punchline?).

Someone may have replied but the bottom building with the white upper floor is Premier Inn Deansgate Locks. The white curved/domed roof about 2 o'clock is the GMex
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6378 on: Today at 10:37:37 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 11:16:40 am
This is so true. I have to get the train through Manchester when I'm staying with my sister and it used to have some really nice buildings around. Now there are skyscrapers up everywhere which block the view of the nicer buildings around there. As you say it looks very soulless now.

It's interesting how some cities take different approaches to development, plenty like manchester will let devs slap anything up anywhere regardless of the impact and we also get a bit of that In Liverpool too, with the obvious exceptions.

I used to live in Munich and over there they have quite strict restrictions on building height within the very centre of the city, so anyone wanting to throw up a big tower block has to build them further out, so they keep the feel of the town centre, while also giving a boost to areas further out at the same time, but having quality public transport is needed to make that work properly.
  BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6379 on: Today at 10:42:06 am »
Enjoyed this BTL comment in this morning's Guardian....nails it:

"The only talking point of the weekend is the industrial-scale pearl clutching from Everton fans.
40,000 fans protesting about the Premier League enforcing its own rules.

But they haven't punished City?
The investigation is still ongoing.

There's no precedent for this?
There is. Numerous teams in the football pyramid have been docked points for FFP breaches.

It's not fair, we could go down because of this?
You would've gone down last season had Everton's lawyers not successfully tied it up in legal challenges for long enough to delay it to this season. There is absolutely nothing unfair and If Everton fans had concerns about the money being spent, they should have protested about that but as is usual fans are happy when the club splashes the cash.

Goodison has come to rely too much on this siege mentality. Thousands of fans screaming hand ball every time an opposition player chests the ball down in the box. Crying for red cards every time one of their players milks a foul while simultaneously cheering when their players commit thuggish, gratuitous fouls. This is a club that's been in the top flight longer than anyone bar Arsenal and they've been circling the drain for much of the Premier League era.

This is not bad luck, conspiracy or big club bias. It's because they are a poorly run club, stuck in the past".
