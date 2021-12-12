Evertons supporters were so sure this would galvanize the fanbase and bring them all together. A common goal. We were cheated and the PL is Corrupt.



They thought they'd steamroll Man utd. Predictions of 3-0, 4-0, etc. to the Blues.



Loans of optimism before the match and then.... the air came out of the balloon.



They are staring at the table and the concern will be great.



What the players do is going to be interesting. Do they start abandoning ship? Start downing tools?



What happens when the next wave of bad news rolls in like other clubs suing Everton? Or 777 get them even cheaper and start selling assets to pay the monthly high interest charges.



It could get very bleak, very soon.



This was the take home for me. Everton should have been nailed on for a result here. Instead of a boiling cauldron, United found themselves in a jacuzzi. A jacuzzi full of piss, but still only a jacuzzi.I didn't watch the game, but I did hear an auld blue this morning mention that they played well first half, but collapsed in the second. Maybe they were just unlucky; maybe their away form will bail them out. But none of this looks good for them. And as the season progresses, the likes of Burnham will become increasingly desperate to claw those docked points back.