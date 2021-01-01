« previous next »
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6320 on: Yesterday at 09:54:18 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 09:46:38 pm
So this handing out the papers with corrupt PL, as it got handed out to all the fans, I presume it was with permission from the club.

Considering how hard they come down on managers suggesting bias or anything with refs, surely thats a punishable offence too?

Im all for this at their appeal.

"We still find you guilty but since youve been gobbing off to every fucker in the world about the league being corrupt, then here, have another 6 off you gobby meff twats".
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6321 on: Yesterday at 09:54:58 pm
Speaking of corruption, is there any chance every penny of that £40k was spent on banners and the like? Someone wants to look into what's happened to the other £39k.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6322 on: Yesterday at 09:55:10 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:59:00 am
I said yesterday, I despise Man United with every fibre of my being, but I hope they smash this shower of self-righteous, self-pitying, moaning, whinging, cheating shite today.

The Mancs are a legitimate enemy, but the Anti-Scouse shite that pollute Goodison Park and the City of Liverpool are the enemy within. They are far more corrosive and despicable given how they betray family, friends, neighbours and colleagues with their poison.

Today only, I'll shake Manc hands if they pop the Shite's bubble. Everton are a stain on our city.

I like you mate. You seem like a nice lad. But get fucked.

I had a mum that was an Evertonian. A sister that's an Evertonian and a wife that's an Evertonian.

I have many, many friends that are blues that are sound. Yeah. They have some c*nts that support them. So have we.

To tar everyone with the same brush is fucking shite. None of the Evertonians I know are anything like what you're painting there.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6323 on: Yesterday at 09:55:35 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 07:25:22 pm
12k more than Chelsea & 10k more than Villa, Chelsea made nearly £40m more & Villa made around £20m more than Everton from matchday revenue on the last accounts, even with massive price hikes I don't see how they put a dent in the Sinister 6©®
Some of them just dont get that it isnt the panacea they hope it will be financially.

Even with zero repayments and being very generous about the actual revenue the new stadium could generate. At best it allows them one extra Michael Keane type buy a year - i.e. about £25m more than Goodson generates.
It wont be earning Old Trafford, Emirates, Spurs, Liverpool levels of income.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6324 on: Yesterday at 09:58:18 pm
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6325 on: Yesterday at 09:59:11 pm
Thought that Patterson was half-rated by them? Must be awful if he's getting benched by Young.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6326 on: Yesterday at 10:10:34 pm
On the other hand.

Imagine losing to this fucking gang of fucking diving, crying, twatfaced wankers

:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

Ran a Karaoke for my missus and her family (Special occasion x ) and she was going to watch the match. Emotional and draining day for both of us, so headed to the local. She saw the score and didn't watch it.

But!

Can I say. My missus is a blue and salt of the Earth. Few off here have met her and she's fucking awesome :)

I hope they stay up. But not to beat this shite?! :lmao :lmao :lmao

Arf.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6327 on: Yesterday at 10:26:55 pm
Oh my lord. Dyche is embarrassing himself over the penalty review

It was an absolute howler, a stonewall penalty that the ref missed.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67539097
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6328 on: Yesterday at 10:36:56 pm
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 09:30:48 pm
Spoke to a friend who stewards at Anfield and Goodison, and unsuprisingly a good deal of them were absolutely vile tonight. One walked down onto the concourse, before knocking a load of drinks over and going into a screaming rage. Another literally kicked open the exit door (which obviously isn't supposed to be opened until a certain time), breaking it in the process.

You'll hear a lot about how amazing their fans were and how it was a really positive process yadda yadda yadda, but the truth is a good deal of them are a bunch of pissed-up, coked-up loons who probably see all this as a good excuse to lose their minds.
My neighbour is a lifelong blue who stewards at both grounds. He refuses to steward the Gwladys Street. He said they are a horrible bunch of coked-up gobshites in there.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6329 on: Yesterday at 10:41:01 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:55:10 pm
I like you mate. You seem like a nice lad. But get fucked.

I had a mum that was an Evertonian. A sister that's an Evertonian and a wife that's an Evertonian.

I have many, many friends that are blues that are sound. Yeah. They have some c*nts that support them. So have we.

To tar everyone with the same brush is fucking shite. None of the Evertonians I know are anything like what you're painting there.
I have Evertonian relatives too. The main one is my oldest brother who I love with an absolute passion and always will.
We used to attend Derby many, many matches together. Me standing on the Street End, him standing on the Kop.
BIG things have changed since then.

Him and I still love each other, but we don't discuss football anymore.  :wave
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6330 on: Yesterday at 10:41:07 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:36:56 pm
My neighbour is a lifelong blue who stewards at both grounds. He refuses to steward the Gwladys Street. He said they are a horrible bunch of coked-up gobshites in there.

I used to be a steward at Anfield and Goodison.

Did the Gwladys street and did the away end at Anfield for about 15 years.

Never had any bother. Maybe being a steward isn't for your mate.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6331 on: Yesterday at 10:43:23 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 10:41:01 pm
I have Evertonian relatives too. The main one is my boldest brother who I love with an absolute passion and always will.
We used to attend Derby many, many matches together. Me standing on the Street End, him standing on the Kop.
BIG things have changed since then.

Him and I still love each other, but we don't discuss football anymore.  :wave

Yeah There are some blues that are the same. One came today to our do. But he was fine.

My point is that we have some absolute shitstains that support us. So do they mate. No arguments there.

But to paint the average Liverpool fan or the average Everton fan as a committed coked up fucking knobend that sings shite all the time.

Nah. Not fucking having that mate.

Most Blues are sound. Most Reds are sound.

Some aren't and fuck those c*nts.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6332 on: Yesterday at 10:51:12 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:55:10 pm
I like you mate. You seem like a nice lad. But get fucked.

I had a mum that was an Evertonian. A sister that's an Evertonian and a wife that's an Evertonian.

I have many, many friends that are blues that are sound. Yeah. They have some c*nts that support them. So have we.

To tar everyone with the same brush is fucking shite. None of the Evertonians I know are anything like what you're painting there.
I take as I find. I have some really good blue friends. Even they hate their loons. I've never once in my life tarred every Evertonian with the same brush. My comments are always aimed towards the rancid majority, not the decent minority. And yes, the decent ones sadly are the minority these days.

Sorry, but those types really are the enemy within. Creating a horrible atmosphere in this city with their hatred and lunacy. My own neighbour who is a lifelong blue who stewards at Goodison tells me that so many of them are hate-filled, coked-up gobshites that he even refuses to steward the Street End.

If anyone needs to get fucked, it's the dickheads in blue that have destroyed the derby and turned it into a one way hatefest. The same dickheads laying on buffets for people who despise our City and its people. The same dickheads walking up Anfield Road to our ground doing Hillsborough and Heysel gestures and chants. Those people are the enemy within in this city. I won't ever apologize for recognizing and voicing this indisputable fact.

Of course there are good blues. Anyone whose ever read my posts knows I've always acknowledged that. I'll never back down from calling out their massive dickhead element though. It really is them who need to get fucked.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6333 on: Yesterday at 10:53:29 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:41:07 pm
I used to be a steward at Anfield and Goodison.

Did the Gwladys street and did the away end at Anfield for about 15 years.

Never had any bother. Maybe being a steward isn't for your mate.
He's a lifelong home and away blue in his sixties. Reckons the Kop is a doddle to steward in comparison.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6334 on: Yesterday at 10:54:04 pm
Ive been in the paddock, lower bullins, gwladys st many times and Ive witnessed abuse from a majority of there support. Its not a minority or a few.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6335 on: Yesterday at 10:56:09 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:55:10 pm
I like you mate. You seem like a nice lad. But get fucked.

I had a mum that was an Evertonian. A sister that's an Evertonian and a wife that's an Evertonian.

I have many, many friends that are blues that are sound. Yeah. They have some c*nts that support them. So have we.

To tar everyone with the same brush is fucking shite. None of the Evertonians I know are anything like what you're painting there.

I used to go to Everton games with Blue mates including two cup finals in the 80s. Sadly times have changed and this lot are no longer the club they were.  I feel sorry for many decent Blues that still cling to this wreckage of a club.  Bitter and anti-Scouse. No Scouser could possibly succumb to tragedy chanting, but this lot do.  And it is not an isolated few.   A stain on our city.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6336 on: Yesterday at 10:57:18 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:53:29 pm
He's a lifelong home and away blue in his sixties. Reckons the Kop is a doddle to steward in comparison.

I'm younger than him, but the worst stand I've had to steward is the fucking Kop. Not joking mate.

Number of times I was offered out and they said "What pub you drinking in you c*nt" and I told them.

Guess how many turned up. And I was eagerly awaiting them for a nice chat x

The away end was much more fun :)  Actual fans rather than shitbags.

Every club has c*nts mate honestly every club.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6337 on: Yesterday at 11:00:25 pm
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 10:56:09 pm
I used to go to Everton games with Blue mates including two cup finals. Sadly times have changed snd this lot are no longer the club they were.  I feel sorry for many decent Blues that still cling to this wreckage of a club.  Bitter and anti-Scouse. No scouser could possibly succumb to tragedy chanting, but this lot do.  And it is not an isolated few. 

I think it is.

My argument has always been if you go somewhere and there are 40,000 people and you personally witness 20 areholes ruiniong the night and being c*nts - who do you remember?

You remember the c*nts.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6338 on: Yesterday at 11:05:18 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:57:18 pm
I'm younger than him, but the worst stand I've had to steward is the fucking Kop. Not joking mate.

Number of times I was offered out and they said "What pub you drinking in you c*nt" and I told them.

Guess how many turned up. And I was eagerly awaiting them for a nice chat x

The away end was much more fun :)  Actual fans rather than shitbags.

Every club has c*nts mate honestly every club.
Oh, I know every club has its shit bags. I'm under no illusions there. I've seen our own pull some awful shite over the years too.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6339 on: Yesterday at 11:05:44 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:00:25 pm
I think it is.

My argument has always been if you go somewhere and there are 40,000 people and you personally witness 20 areholes ruiniong the night and being c*nts - who do you remember?

You remember the c*nts.

Andy, we have a few gobshites in our support.  What everyone is talking about here is a wholesale culture change of a club, a club that once served our city proud.  I presume you went to the 1986 cup final,  a city together.  Would you go on the Gwladys Street and cheer a Liverpool goal now?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6340 on: Yesterday at 11:06:29 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:05:18 pm
Oh, I know every club has its shit bags. I'm under no illusions there. I've seen our own pull some awful shite over the years too.


If you offer someone out then don't turn up, that's poor form.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6341 on: Yesterday at 11:10:04 pm
I've met your wife Andy. We all had a pint down on the docks.  ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6342 on: Yesterday at 11:10:38 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:10:04 pm
I've met your wife Andy. We all had a pint down on the docks.  ;D


Aye. She thinks you're sound as well mate. Been too long :(
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6343 on: Yesterday at 11:12:03 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:10:38 pm

Aye. She thinks you're sound as well mate. Been too long :(

I'll be back the end of March. We'll sort something out.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6344 on: Yesterday at 11:13:08 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:12:03 pm
I'll be back the end of March. We'll sort something out.

Sound. Be great to catch up again fella ;)
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6345 on: Yesterday at 11:16:34 pm
Just to add, when I'm being completely serious in this thread my comments are often born out of sheer frustration. I started going to derbies in the mid 70s and I know it was never quite as peaceful and friendly as some like to think it was, but it wasn't toxic.

When push came to shove, we stood together. Together as football fans and together as a City. We had each other's backs when outsiders had a go. Be they opposition fans or politicians.

I really miss that. It's beyond sad that these unnecessary divisions have taken hold and destroyed something that was pretty unique. I always felt the unity was an admirable Scouse trait, and I hate seeing it eroded and betrayed.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6346 on: Yesterday at 11:19:40 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:06:29 pm
If you offer someone out then don't turn up, that's poor form.
Least they could have done is turned up.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6347 on: Yesterday at 11:40:09 pm
Two really shit teams on display there.

At least Utd tried to play some semblance of football, the other shower of shite resorted to long Pickford hoofs every fucking time.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6348 on: Today at 12:17:05 am
Evertons supporters were so sure this would galvanize the fanbase and bring them all together. A common goal. We were cheated and the PL is Corrupt.

They thought they'd steamroll Man utd. Predictions of 3-0, 4-0, etc. to the Blues.

Loans of optimism before the match and then.... the air came out of the balloon.

They are staring at the table and the concern will be great.

What the players do is going to be interesting. Do they start abandoning ship? Start downing tools?

What happens when the next wave of bad news rolls in like other clubs suing Everton? Or 777 get them even cheaper and start selling assets to pay the monthly high interest charges.

It could get very bleak, very soon.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6349 on: Today at 01:11:54 am
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:17:05 am
Evertons supporters were so sure this would galvanize the fanbase and bring them all together. A common goal. We were cheated and the PL is Corrupt.

They thought they'd steamroll Man utd. Predictions of 3-0, 4-0, etc. to the Blues.

Loans of optimism before the match and then.... the air came out of the balloon.

They are staring at the table and the concern will be great.

What the players do is going to be interesting. Do they start abandoning ship? Start downing tools?

What happens when the next wave of bad news rolls in like other clubs suing Everton? Or 777 get them even cheaper and start selling assets to pay the monthly high interest charges.

It could get very bleak, very soon.
Rather than heading towards the sun as they thought they now head into the Forest, who knows whether the forest will bring darkness or comfort.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6350 on: Today at 04:04:47 am
An average Man Utd team were well in control of that, from beginning to end. Everton need to find a spark on the pitch again, and soon.

As for their off pitch issues, it doesnt look good. They were in the wrong but 10 pts seems harsh. Punishment to Man City needs to be many magnitudes greater or else Everton are being unfairly dealt with.

They can regroup and stay up, but if they go into administration, it could mean a stint in the footballing wilderness for a while.

Not sure what to make of the toxicity. I remember a friendlier rivalry and wish it could get back to that, but way too many seem so bitter, that I would not be too bothered if they sink.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6351 on: Today at 04:13:21 am
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:17:05 am
Evertons supporters were so sure this would galvanize the fanbase and bring them all together. A common goal. We were cheated and the PL is Corrupt.

They thought they'd steamroll Man utd. Predictions of 3-0, 4-0, etc. to the Blues.

Loans of optimism before the match and then.... the air came out of the balloon.

They are staring at the table and the concern will be great.

What the players do is going to be interesting. Do they start abandoning ship? Start downing tools?

What happens when the next wave of bad news rolls in like other clubs suing Everton? Or 777 get them even cheaper and start selling assets to pay the monthly high interest charges.

It could get very bleak, very soon.

It was a weird match, Everton should have won but the Everton strikers couldn't score in a brothel, United only had 4 shots on target & scored 3, & until the penalty United had 1 registered shot on target, United were awful.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6352 on: Today at 04:24:34 am
In a toxic environment it's got to be strange, I remember some of our players during the hicks and gillet years saying since that it was a difficult time period to play in, while they knew what the fans were upset about, it didn't necessarily help the team.

Still think they'll get the deduction reduced on appeal
