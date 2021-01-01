I like you mate. You seem like a nice lad. But get fucked.



I had a mum that was an Evertonian. A sister that's an Evertonian and a wife that's an Evertonian.



I have many, many friends that are blues that are sound. Yeah. They have some c*nts that support them. So have we.



To tar everyone with the same brush is fucking shite. None of the Evertonians I know are anything like what you're painting there.



I take as I find. I have some really good blue friends. Even they hate their loons. I've never once in my life tarred every Evertonian with the same brush. My comments are always aimed towards the rancid majority, not the decent minority. And yes, the decent ones sadly are the minority these days.Sorry, but those types really are the enemy within. Creating a horrible atmosphere in this city with their hatred and lunacy. My own neighbour who is a lifelong blue who stewards at Goodison tells me that so many of them are hate-filled, coked-up gobshites that he even refuses to steward the Street End.If anyone needs to get fucked, it's the dickheads in blue that have destroyed the derby and turned it into a one way hatefest. The same dickheads laying on buffets for people who despise our City and its people. The same dickheads walking up Anfield Road to our ground doing Hillsborough and Heysel gestures and chants. Those people are the enemy within in this city. I won't ever apologize for recognizing and voicing this indisputable fact.Of course there are good blues. Anyone whose ever read my posts knows I've always acknowledged that. I'll never back down from calling out their massive dickhead element though. It really is them who need to get fucked.