On being deducted 10 points.



@alanmarch1958

3 days ago

Does anyone think they’re running scared, Everton will be a whole different club financially a few years into making BMD our new home, could we gate crash the sky 6🤷‍♂️, so they’re trying to ruin the club before we get there



The same way "they" tried to ruin Newcastle before they could get there? This shower finished 5th in 2014 - was somebody trying to ruin them then?Lost count of the number of times we've talked in here about clubs getting new stadiums that did the square root of fuck all when it came to their performances on the pitch.Nobody is running scared of fucking Everton.