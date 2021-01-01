Is anybody else hoping for a mass riot at the pit today, causing them to get even more points docked?



I could definitely get behind them embarrassing themselves even further today.Just as some kind of social experiment I actually wouldn't mind being there today. The vitriol, the bile, the hate, the anger, the self-righteousness and self-pity will be off the scale. It'll also be interesting to see if the travelling Mancs will rile them further or tickle their tummy for them.Everton fans' default setting is aggression bordering on violence, so any contentious decision could set them off. Some kind of pitch invasion should be expected by police and stewards. They've set themselves up as paragons of virtue this week. All eyes are on them now. So yes, I'd be quite happy if they revert to type and disgrace themselves yet again, as the football world looks on.