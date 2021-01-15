« previous next »
Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 278315 times)

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6080 on: Yesterday at 05:11:48 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:33:16 pm
Currently bottom of the table. Such a shame there's god awful teams this season.

Luton are showing signs of life ...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6081 on: Yesterday at 05:12:18 pm »
Luton won LOL. They'll be fuming.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6082 on: Yesterday at 05:14:15 pm »
Quote from: Liverbird88 on Yesterday at 03:58:21 pm
The red brick

https://x.com/thebrickpub/status/1728437532897988623?s=61  :lmao

Power, greed and corruption - Usmanov and his Kremlin mates?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6083 on: Yesterday at 05:15:50 pm »
Shit banners FC
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6084 on: Yesterday at 05:18:54 pm »
the fuck is this weird corruption thing with them. This is one of the times the PL is NOT being corrupt - by actually punishing a team breaking rules!

Just an utterly odd bunch. I get they are upset they got caught out, but paying for banners, planes etc etc, with completely fabricated accusations is just baffling behaviour.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6085 on: Yesterday at 05:19:50 pm »
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6086 on: Yesterday at 05:35:33 pm »
Take your medicine :D
« Reply #6087 on: Yesterday at 06:08:42 pm »
If there's one team I'd like to see go down in Everton's place, it's fucking Luton.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6088 on: Yesterday at 06:23:24 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 05:18:54 pm
the fuck is this weird corruption thing with them. This is one of the times the PL is NOT being corrupt - by actually punishing a team breaking rules!

Just an utterly odd bunch. I get they are upset they got caught out, but paying for banners, planes etc etc, with completely fabricated accusations is just baffling behaviour.

They seem to be pointing at other teams who have cheated not yet receiving their punishments and claiming that's the corruption. Failing to account for the fact that 1 charge is significantly faster to sort out than 115, in fact, they're fortunate it took their one charge this long. It should have relegated them last season. They'll continue to cry about this until City get handed a punishment, which is ironic considering they've simultaneously been City supporters for many years now.

But logic isn't something a rabid and bitter Evertonian will possess...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6089 on: Yesterday at 06:24:12 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 04:17:41 pm
I despise Man United with every fibre of my being, but I hope they beat these tomorrow. The enemy within is even more loathesome than the natural enemy from elsewhere.
Never ever thought that way either spion. But I feel exactly the same. Anything to send the c*nts into oblivion.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6090 on: Yesterday at 07:03:38 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 07:28:18 am
Didn't they even complain when anfield was visible in a recent ep of dr who too?

Dr Boo?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6091 on: Yesterday at 07:06:09 pm »
Quote from Toffeeweb. Looks like therell be no buffet at the Red Brick.

 The corruption crew have probably already held a zoom meeting to discuss every decision going for the other red team of the sinister 6 tomorrow.
Rat boy Penandez up to his usual antics and the ref doing nothing about it.

The ref will probably turn up with the United coach with his list of instructions and corrupt prize money waiting

The other Red team of the sinister 6. Wonder who the other one is? ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6092 on: Yesterday at 07:30:39 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 07:06:09 pm
Quote from Toffeeweb. Looks like therell be no buffet at the Red Brick.

 The corruption crew have probably already held a zoom meeting to discuss every decision going for the other red team of the sinister 6 tomorrow.
Rat boy Penandez up to his usual antics and the ref doing nothing about it.

The ref will probably turn up with the United coach with his list of instructions and corrupt prize money waiting

The other Red team of the sinister 6. Wonder who the other one is? ;D

Awwww, and the love-in was going so well.

I suppose most romantic flirtations hit the rocks eventually. 
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6093 on: Yesterday at 07:36:45 pm »
Words I never say often but I'd fucking love a United win tomorrow after all this over the last week.

Euthanise the dogs of war.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6094 on: Yesterday at 07:39:48 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 04:09:33 pm
The whole corruption thing is such a strange angle to take
exactly, when they've admitted to cheating, why are they trying to take the moral high ground?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6095 on: Yesterday at 07:41:42 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 07:39:48 pm
exactly, when they've admitted to cheating, why are they trying to take the moral high ground?
Well, we are talking about Moral High Ground FC here.  ::)
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6096 on: Yesterday at 08:03:13 pm »
@AndyBurnhamGM

Ive taken time to digest the findings of the Independent Commission on Everton and will say more about it tomorrow.

This is not just an issue for Evertonians. Everyone who cares about the integrity of English football should be worried about it.

Just the Mayor of greater manchester using his platform to undermine the findings of an independent panel. Totally normal and above board behaviour...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6097 on: Yesterday at 08:06:30 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 05:12:18 pm
Luton won LOL. They'll be fuming.


We made them believe.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6098 on: Yesterday at 08:07:23 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 08:03:13 pm
@AndyBurnhamGM

Ive taken time to digest the findings of the Independent Commission on Everton and will say more about it tomorrow.

This is not just an issue for Evertonians. Everyone who cares about the integrity of English football should be worried about it.

Just the Mayor of greater manchester using his platform to undermine the findings of an independent panel. Totally normal and above board behaviour...
Not forgetting that Everton have admitted their guilt!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6099 on: Yesterday at 08:08:29 pm »
Says the man who accepted Abu Dhabi money into Manchester as well....
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6100 on: Yesterday at 08:15:54 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 08:03:13 pm
@AndyBurnhamGM

Ive taken time to digest the findings of the Independent Commission on Everton and will say more about it tomorrow.

This is not just an issue for Evertonians. Everyone who cares about the integrity of English football should be worried about it.

Just the Mayor of greater manchester using his platform to undermine the findings of an independent panel. Totally normal and above board behaviour...
It's bizarre that these people talk about integrity. Where is Everton's integrity when they are taking diabolical financial liberties? Where was the integrity of Usmanov? Where is Moshiri's integrity as he happily takes his club towards the financial abyss these rules are there to protect clubs from?

Where is Burnham's integrity when he is Mayor of a city that is home to the biggest fraudulent sportswashing operation the game has ever seen, with 115 charges against it and counting? A 'club' with an asterisk against every title it has stolen.

As usual, it's the victim (the game) being blamed and the perpetrators who are abusing it having pathetic excuses made for them by people who should know far, far better.

Whatever happened to messing up and then paying the price with some dignity in this world?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6101 on: Yesterday at 08:21:30 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 08:15:54 pm
It's bizarre that these people talk about integrity. Where is Everton's integrity when they are taking diabolical financial liberties? Where was the integrity of Usmanov? Where is Moshiri's integrity as he happily takes his club towards the financial abyss these rules are there to protect clubs from?

Where is Burnham's integrity when he is Mayor of a city that is home to the biggest fraudulent sportswashing operation the game has ever seen, with 115 charges against it and counting? A 'club' with an asterisk against every title it has stolen.

As usual, it's the victim (the game) being blamed and the perpetrators who are abusing it having pathetic excuses made for them by people who should know far, far better.

Whatever happened to messing up and then paying the price with some dignity in this world?
I'm sure part of the reason for him tweeting that is also an attempt to undermine the integrity of the process that City are currently engaged in. The bloke goes on and on about making things fairer but can't deal with his own football team being punished without throwing a hissy fit in public. 
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6102 on: Yesterday at 08:27:26 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 08:21:30 pm
I'm sure part of the reason for him tweeting that is also an attempt to undermine the integrity of the process that City are currently engaged in. The bloke goes on and on about making things fairer but can't deal with his own football team being punished without throwing a hissy fit in public.

And there lies the irony of him and his ilk banging on about integrity.

They just don't realise just how hypocritical they sound.
« Reply #6103 on: Yesterday at 08:30:35 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 08:03:13 pm
@AndyBurnhamGM

Ive taken time to digest the findings of the Independent Commission on Everton and will say more about it tomorrow.

This is not just an issue for Evertonians. Everyone who cares about the integrity of English football should be worried about it.

Just the Mayor of greater manchester using his platform to undermine the findings of an independent panel. Totally normal and above board behaviour...

The fuck?

Why bother saying this? If you're going to say something tomorrow, say it tomorrow. Why is he dropping a fucking teaser trailer?

Never mind City. I swear I am done with football if this lot somehow get this punishment overturned. We could be owned by Qatar and we would still be the only club getting any kind of fucking scrutiny.

EDIT: I think it's high time the fabled Internet Terrorists break out their keyboards and start sending some emails to the Mayors of Manchester and Liverpool.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6104 on: Yesterday at 08:34:02 pm »
Integrity of English football?

Everton literally disregarded its integrity. Theyve been punished. Accept it and move on.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6105 on: Yesterday at 08:37:30 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:34:02 pm
Integrity of English football?

Everton literally disregarded its integrity. Theyve been punished. Accept it and move on.
Ah, no. It's only integrity when they let you off and turn a blind eye.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6106 on: Yesterday at 10:08:28 pm »
So, a 0-0 draw with a lot of red cards tomorrow?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6107 on: Yesterday at 10:18:10 pm »
Everton fans.

The PSR rules are a stitch up by the big clubs to keep the others down

The premier league

The PSR rules are there to prevent teams overspending and ending up in financial difficulties

Evertons auditors as Everton are on the verge of bankruptcy

The future viability of the club is in question

Everton fans

Corruption!!

You stupid shit stains! PSR rules were literally the only thing that stopped that tit Moshiri from squandering even more money on utter shite.  Without the rules you would now be bankrupt. They have literally saved you from bankruptcy.


Corrupt!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6108 on: Yesterday at 10:20:25 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:18:10 pm
Everton fans.

The PSR rules are a stitch up by the big clubs to keep the others down

The premier league

The PSR rules are there to prevent teams overspending and ending up in financial difficulties

Evertons auditors as Everton are on the verge of bankruptcy

The future viability of the club is in question

Everton fans

Corruption!!

You stupid shit stains! PSR rules were literally the only thing that stopped that tit Moshiri from squandering even more money on utter shite.  Without the rules you would now be bankrupt. They have literally saved you from bankruptcy.


Corrupt!

And now they're holding Martin 'Jabba the Hutt' Samuel up as some sort of fighter for the downtrodden.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6109 on: Yesterday at 10:21:35 pm »
They should harness their anger and direct it towards the owners that have made them a complete fucking disaster of a club for the last 25 years, and the ones that have got them in this current mess when they were repeatedly warned not to.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6110 on: Yesterday at 10:26:26 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:18:10 pm
Everton fans.

The PSR rules are a stitch up by the big clubs to keep the others down

The premier league

The PSR rules are there to prevent teams overspending and ending up in financial difficulties

Evertons auditors as Everton are on the verge of bankruptcy

The future viability of the club is in question

Everton fans

Corruption!!

You stupid shit stains! PSR rules were literally the only thing that stopped that tit Moshiri from squandering even more money on utter shite.  Without the rules you would now be bankrupt. They have literally saved you from bankruptcy.

Corrupt!

I don't think they are saved. I expect them to go bankrupt by next summer ...

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6111 on: Yesterday at 10:32:21 pm »
Don't worry everyone, Andy has assured me on Twitter that he will set out his no doubt iron clad case tomorrow...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6112 on: Yesterday at 10:36:05 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:30:35 pm
The fuck?

Why bother saying this? If you're going to say something tomorrow, say it tomorrow. Why is he dropping a fucking teaser trailer?

Exactly. No doubt nothing of any substance will come out tomorrow although I'd love to hear why a club who break the rules getting punished is worrying for the integrity of the game. From the Mayor of Greater Manchester.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6113 on: Yesterday at 11:53:08 pm »
"The Sinister 6" though :lmao
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6114 on: Today at 12:37:03 am »
Leeds United have been granted permission to sue Everton for compensation due to the Toffees' breach of profit and sustainability rules.

Leeds claim that Everton's overspending gave them an unfair sporting advantage and may have contributed to their relegation.

The legal action has split opinion, but journalist Dean Jones believes Leeds are justified in seeking compensation.

< snip>

Leeds transfer business impacted by Everton cheating

One of the ways in which Leeds have been impacted by Everton's overspending and subsequent relegation was through their transfer business. The Whites lost 13 first-team players over the summer, some of which were because of their demotion to the Championship, with the likes of Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson and Robin Koch all leaving for top-flight opportunities elsewhere.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6115 on: Today at 12:40:33 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 11:53:08 pm
"The Sinister 6" though :lmao
It's a step up from the Famous Five I grant you.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6116 on: Today at 01:01:34 am »
Quote from: glewis93 on Yesterday at 06:23:24 pm
They seem to be pointing at other teams who have cheated not yet receiving their punishments and claiming that's the corruption. Failing to account for the fact that 1 charge is significantly faster to sort out than 115, in fact, they're fortunate it took their one charge this long. It should have relegated them last season. They'll continue to cry about this until City get handed a punishment, which is ironic considering they've simultaneously been City supporters for many years now.

But logic isn't something a rabid and bitter Evertonian will possess...

daft thing is - they could have made a far better point with that plane today by turning it more on Man City, it was above their sodding ground! They paid that money for some right shite statement that most people would just roll their eyes at.  Just a #115charges on it would have made more sense!

I get the frustration about it - goodness knows many are frustrated, but they also should know that Abu Dhabi can afford the best legal team, and will be making this as hard as possible for the PL to get done, so itll take an age.

and yeah, the daft idiots have been Abi Dhabi fans for years, never mind that they are a club that leapfrogged Everton through their lottery won and subsequent cheating. Like some weird Stockholm syndrome with them.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6117 on: Today at 01:03:32 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 10:21:35 pm
They should harness their anger and direct it towards the owners that have made them a complete fucking disaster of a club for the last 25 years, and the ones that have got them in this current mess when they were repeatedly warned not to.
They have already got rid of Benitez, Martinez, Silva, Allardyce, Koeman, Brands, Lampard, Walsh, Anthony Gordon, the board, Moshiri nearly.
Who else can they unload their bile onto
