They seem to be pointing at other teams who have cheated not yet receiving their punishments and claiming that's the corruption. Failing to account for the fact that 1 charge is significantly faster to sort out than 115, in fact, they're fortunate it took their one charge this long. It should have relegated them last season. They'll continue to cry about this until City get handed a punishment, which is ironic considering they've simultaneously been City supporters for many years now.



But logic isn't something a rabid and bitter Evertonian will possess...



daft thing is - they could have made a far better point with that plane today by turning it more on Man City, it was above their sodding ground! They paid that money for some right shite statement that most people would just roll their eyes at. Just a #115charges on it would have made more sense!I get the frustration about it - goodness knows many are frustrated, but they also should know that Abu Dhabi can afford the best legal team, and will be making this as hard as possible for the PL to get done, so itll take an age.and yeah, the daft idiots have been Abi Dhabi fans for years, never mind that they are a club that leapfrogged Everton through their lottery won and subsequent cheating. Like some weird Stockholm syndrome with them.