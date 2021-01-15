@AndyBurnhamGM



Ive taken time to digest the findings of the Independent Commission on Everton and will say more about it tomorrow.



This is not just an issue for Evertonians. Everyone who cares about the integrity of English football should be worried about it.



Just the Mayor of greater manchester using his platform to undermine the findings of an independent panel. Totally normal and above board behaviour...



It's bizarre that these people talk about integrity. Where is Everton's integrity when they are taking diabolical financial liberties? Where was the integrity of Usmanov? Where is Moshiri's integrity as he happily takes his club towards the financial abyss these rules are there to protect clubs from?Where is Burnham's integrity when he is Mayor of a city that is home to the biggest fraudulent sportswashing operation the game has ever seen, with 115 charges against it and counting? A 'club' with an asterisk against every title it has stolen.As usual, it's the victim (the game) being blamed and the perpetrators who are abusing it having pathetic excuses made for them by people who should know far, far better.Whatever happened to messing up and then paying the price with some dignity in this world?