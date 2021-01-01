They think the punishment is totally disproportionate. They also think that it shouldnt disadvantage them sporting wise as the judgement said they gained no sporting advantage from cheating.

They want a fine or a transfer ban.

Thick bastards dont realise that a full transfer ban means they wont be able to sell players to settle debts and a fine would cripple them as well.

The points dont matter. They wont get relegated. Its just that feeding their indignation makes them feel their position is all the PLs fault and nothing to do with their club being run by idiots and cheered along by even bigger ones.



I'm still not so sure about that. They're stuck in limbo over ownership. If Moshi stays, expect zero transfer activity in January. As the season progresses, injuries and fatigue could take its toll on the squad - they could have a late season collapse.If 777 succeeds in buying them, then well we know from experience what American ownership is like - it takes time for them to get to grips with football and how everything works. Mistakes are made, and sometimes short sighted decisions can be made. And if you're Todd Boehly, you're reckless because you don't give a shit.777 could easily have a fire sale of critical players in January to "raise capital" without considering the long term impact on the team, when the smart thing to do would be to at least wait until summer. But some Americans, well they ain't that smart.Incidentally, I dug out Everton's last 10 fixtures.16 March - Liverpool H30 March - Bournemouth A3 April - Newcastle A6 April - Burnley H14 April - Chelsea A20 April - Forest H27 April - Brentford H4 May - Luton A11 May - Sheffield United H19 May - Arsenal APlaying a lot of bottom feeder dross, but plenty of scope for them to drop points in those games, especially if they get fucked over with injuries and/or transfers.