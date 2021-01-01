« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 146 147 148 149 150 [151]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 275726 times)

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,378
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6000 on: Yesterday at 08:15:55 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:05:42 pm
Hope he never needs a blood transfusion!

He'll be ok, they use horseshoe crabs for donors

"I need 10 points pints of Boooo negative"
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:17:39 pm by FiSh77 »
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,501
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6001 on: Yesterday at 08:17:05 pm »
They were very devious about it though. First of all they cheated, then tried to pretend they hadn't cheated by playing absolute shite, but still got rumbled and had to admit it.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,970
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6002 on: Yesterday at 08:22:30 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 08:01:14 pm
There are times when I sort of brush off the fanaticism as hyperbole, then I see this. Over a colour. A grown man uncomfortable with a colour. This is not normal nor healthy behaviour. Jfc.

Said it before, but imagine a Liverpool fan never watching Doctor Who because the Tardis is blue? Can these people even post letters? How did they survive with red telephone boxes?

I'm wearing blue jeans right now and I'm not in the least bit bothered. Blue is one of my favourite colours. I love a beautiful blue summer sky, me.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,756
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6003 on: Yesterday at 08:23:30 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:22:30 pm
Said it before, but imagine a Liverpool fan never watching Doctor Who because the Tardis is blue? Can these people even post letters? How did they survive with red telephone boxes?

I'm wearing blue jeans right now and I'm not in the least bit bothered. Blue is one of my favourite colours. I love a beautiful blue summer sky, me.
I know , ridiculous isnt it. I still watch blue movies despite being a red.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,970
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6004 on: Yesterday at 08:37:15 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:23:30 pm
I know , ridiculous isnt it. I still watch blue movies despite being a red.

But a Bitter won't be seen dead in a red light district.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,308
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6005 on: Yesterday at 08:44:17 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 08:01:14 pm
There are times when I sort of brush off the fanaticism as hyperbole, then I see this. Over a colour. A grown man uncomfortable with a colour. This is not normal nor healthy behaviour. Jfc.

Don't tell him the colour of his blood  ;D
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say, 'We're Liverpool'.
by the great man, Bill Shankly!

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,485
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6006 on: Yesterday at 08:45:19 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 08:44:17 pm
Don't tell him the colour of his blood  ;D
They are royalty, remember?  ;D
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,863
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6007 on: Yesterday at 08:49:38 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:37:15 pm
But a Bitter won't be seen dead in a red light district.
They refuse to call Fire Engines and often burn uneccesarily as a consequence
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,530
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6008 on: Yesterday at 08:49:59 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 08:01:14 pm
There are times when I sort of brush off the fanaticism as hyperbole, then I see this. Over a colour. A grown man uncomfortable with a colour. This is not normal nor healthy behaviour. Jfc.
They're insane. Absolutely insane.  :rollseyes :rollseyes :rollseyes
Logged

Offline In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,308
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6009 on: Yesterday at 08:51:56 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 08:45:19 pm
They are royalty, remember?  ;D
Royal blue-blooded, they are - not red-blooded, like us peasants  ;D
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say, 'We're Liverpool'.
by the great man, Bill Shankly!

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6010 on: Yesterday at 09:01:33 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:37:15 pm
But a Bitter won't be seen dead in a red light district.

They go in the purple windows mate  ;D
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,284
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6011 on: Yesterday at 09:13:08 pm »
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,450
  • Dutch Class
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6012 on: Yesterday at 09:53:40 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 08:10:51 pm
Protest cause they got caught cheating and then admitted they cheated.

Makes sense.

Everton that.

Cheating without cheating in their mind
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,750
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6013 on: Yesterday at 11:03:31 pm »
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,501
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6014 on: Yesterday at 11:04:09 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:03:31 pm
what a fucking weirdo.

She's not serious.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,750
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6015 on: Yesterday at 11:06:06 pm »
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,746
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6016 on: Yesterday at 11:13:29 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:22:30 pm
Said it before, but imagine a Liverpool fan never watching Doctor Who because the Tardis is blue? Can these people even post letters? How did they survive with red telephone boxes?

I'm wearing blue jeans right now and I'm not in the least bit bothered. Blue is one of my favourite colours. I love a beautiful blue summer sky, me.
But would you change your name to blue Beret?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,441
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6017 on: Yesterday at 11:52:18 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:09:15 pm
Whinge, moan, cry, wail, whine, complain, whinge, moan, cry, wail, whine, complain....

They're like pigs wallowing in shit.
But enough about the half-time threads, what about Everton?
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,863
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6018 on: Today at 12:03:23 am »
Almost everything you see is like watching something from One Flew Over the Cuckoo's nest except for the fact that in that film, the people seemed quite reasonable
I might watch Sunday's game for a laugh
Not that bothered about whether they get relegated or not now (they won't), I've had more value out of Moshiri's millions than I could possibly hope for and thank you Everton for diverting the proportion of the local and N Wales population who are mentally unwell away from our club by giving them a choice and one that only those in that condition would wish to choose.
Any more will be an unexpected bonus
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,546
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6019 on: Today at 12:12:11 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:13:29 pm
But would you change your name to blue Beret?

Plenty blowing of raspberries if he did...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,530
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6020 on: Today at 12:32:45 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:52:18 pm
But enough about the half-time threads, what about Everton?
Fair cop.  :D
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,378
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6021 on: Today at 06:00:11 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:03:23 am
Almost everything you see is like watching something from One Flew Over the Cuckoo Clock's nest except for the fact that in that film, the people seemed quite reasonable
I might watch Sunday's game for a laugh
Not that bothered about whether they get relegated or not now (they won't), I've had more value out of Moshiri's millions than I could possibly hope for and thank you Everton for diverting the proportion of the local and N Wales population who are mentally unwell away from our club by giving them a choice and one that only those in that condition would wish to choose.
Any more will be an unexpected bonus


Fixed for accuracy
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,276
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6022 on: Today at 06:39:18 am »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 08:01:14 pm
There are times when I sort of brush off the fanaticism as hyperbole, then I see this. Over a colour. A grown man uncomfortable with a colour. This is not normal nor healthy behaviour. Jfc.

You've got to live in the city to appreciate how mad they are. I had a neighbour in the 70s who went mental when the council painted his front door red, refused to have a red car, had to be blue and would never set foot inside Anfield and he wasn't alone in that
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,276
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6023 on: Today at 06:40:26 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:52:18 pm
But enough about the half-time threads, what about Everton?

;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,509
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6024 on: Today at 07:02:07 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 09:13:08 pm
It's a march lead by Russ Abbot.

:D

One for the kids.
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,383
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6025 on: Today at 07:28:18 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:22:30 pm
Said it before, but imagine a Liverpool fan never watching Doctor Who because the Tardis is blue? Can these people even post letters? How did they survive with red telephone boxes?

I'm wearing blue jeans right now and I'm not in the least bit bothered. Blue is one of my favourite colours. I love a beautiful blue summer sky, me.

Didn't they even complain when anfield was visible in a recent ep of dr who too?
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,383
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6026 on: Today at 07:31:35 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:39:18 am
You've got to live in the city to appreciate how mad they are. I had a neighbour in the 70s who went mental when the council painted his front door red, refused to have a red car, had to be blue and would never set foot inside Anfield and he wasn't alone in that

It seems like it goes even further nowadays with many of them trying to get a plate with efc on it.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,746
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6027 on: Today at 07:32:05 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 07:28:18 am
Didn't they even complain when anfield was visible in a recent ep of dr who too?
Probably cancelled their TV licences.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,276
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6028 on: Today at 07:36:09 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:32:05 am
Probably cancelled their TV licences.

Doubt they pay for one the cheats ;)
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,276
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6029 on: Today at 07:37:48 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 07:28:18 am
Didn't they even complain when anfield was visible in a recent ep of dr who too?

Could they not have just put a big hoarding in front of the telly to block the view?
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,047
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6030 on: Today at 08:04:40 am »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:09:05 pm
What exactly are they protesting about? Are they demanding they dont get punished for cheating? Despite the club admitting to cheating?

They think the punishment is totally disproportionate. They also think that it shouldnt disadvantage them sporting wise as the judgement said they gained no sporting advantage from cheating.
They want a fine or a transfer ban.
Thick bastards dont realise that a full transfer ban means they wont be able to sell players to settle debts and a fine would cripple them as well.
The points dont matter. They wont get relegated. Its just that feeding their indignation makes them feel their position is all the PLs fault and nothing to do with their club being run by idiots and cheered along by even bigger ones.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,047
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6031 on: Today at 08:09:00 am »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 12:12:11 am
Plenty blowing of raspberries if he did...
We could name a hill after him
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,047
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6032 on: Today at 08:10:14 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 07:28:18 am
Didn't they even complain when anfield was visible in a recent ep of dr who too?

Yes. Its always about us dontcha know
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."
Pages: 1 ... 146 147 148 149 150 [151]   Go Up
« previous next »
 