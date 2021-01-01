Almost everything you see is like watching something from One Flew Over the Cuckoo's nest except for the fact that in that film, the people seemed quite reasonable

I might watch Sunday's game for a laugh

Not that bothered about whether they get relegated or not now (they won't), I've had more value out of Moshiri's millions than I could possibly hope for and thank you Everton for diverting the proportion of the local and N Wales population who are mentally unwell away from our club by giving them a choice and one that only those in that condition would wish to choose.

Any more will be an unexpected bonus

