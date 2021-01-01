Hope he never needs a blood transfusion!
There are times when I sort of brush off the fanaticism as hyperbole, then I see this. Over a colour. A grown man uncomfortable with a colour. This is not normal nor healthy behaviour. Jfc.
Said it before, but imagine a Liverpool fan never watching Doctor Who because the Tardis is blue? Can these people even post letters? How did they survive with red telephone boxes?I'm wearing blue jeans right now and I'm not in the least bit bothered. Blue is one of my favourite colours. I love a beautiful blue summer sky, me.
I know , ridiculous isnt it. I still watch blue movies despite being a red.
Don't tell him the colour of his blood
But a Bitter won't be seen dead in a red light district.
They are royalty, remember?
https://twitter.com/Thebrickpub/status/1727646903041425703?t=9AOENxF4pcT4PU5oBzl36A&s=19What's an atmosphere march?
Protest cause they got caught cheating and then admitted they cheated.Makes sense.Everton that.
PepperMills getting her say in:https://twitter.com/peppermills3/status/1728035751789539409?s=48&t=RehF2UpQGLKJO2Xkb7jhqg
what a fucking weirdo.
She's not serious.
