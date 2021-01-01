There are times when I sort of brush off the fanaticism as hyperbole, then I see this. Over a colour. A grown man uncomfortable with a colour. This is not normal nor healthy behaviour. Jfc.



Said it before, but imagine a Liverpool fan never watching Doctor Who because the Tardis is blue? Can these people even post letters? How did they survive with red telephone boxes?I'm wearing blue jeans right now and I'm not in the least bit bothered. Blue is one of my favourite colours. I love a beautiful blue summer sky, me.