Everton - The 777 Unflushables

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 03:57:43 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:25:51 pm
The only true voice of the blues that I'll listen to.
Matt Hughes of the Daily Mail, for some reason
He sniffs bike seats dontcha know.
Apparently.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sN0SW_Dyip8&amp;t=3s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sN0SW_Dyip8&amp;t=3s</a>
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 04:09:40 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 03:57:43 pm
He sniffs bike seats dontcha know.
Apparently.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sN0SW_Dyip8&amp;t=3s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sN0SW_Dyip8&amp;t=3s</a>

:lmao
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 04:13:26 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 02:33:56 pm
PepperMills getting her say in:
https://twitter.com/peppermills3/status/1728035751789539409?s=48&t=RehF2UpQGLKJO2Xkb7jhqg


That flute players boss. Either that or shes got peas stuck up her nose
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 04:26:02 pm


Pepper in kit just reminds me of this.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 04:26:33 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:41:26 pm

Isn't one of the 'scab 6' charged with 115 offences?

Yeah, but they'll let that slide. They aren't part of 'the Red Cartel'
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 04:35:16 pm
Are Chelsea part of the scab 6?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 04:40:27 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:35:16 pm
Are Chelsea part of the scab 6?

 Yeah. Us obviously. We're the ringleaders. Man Utd, Arsenal, Chelsea, City & Spurs. Some blues include Newcastle now and call it the 'scab 7'.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 04:46:48 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 04:40:27 pm
Yeah. Us obviously. We're the ringleaders. Man Utd, Arsenal, Chelsea, City & Spurs. Some blues include Newcastle now and call it the 'scab 7'.

Where i'm getting at is 1 club of the 14 non scab 6 were charged and found guilty.

And 2 clubs of the scab 6 will be charged. Or 1/3 of the scab 6.


Obviously, the PL is corrupt against the scab 6.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 04:50:08 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:35:16 pm
Are Chelsea part of the scab 6?

Usually speaking they are but at the moment they are temporarily embarrassed- United are teetering on the edge of a similar fate.

I thought the scab six were LFC, the Arse, Utd, City, Chelsea and Spursy but Im not sure where Saudicastle fit in. Have they replaced Chelsea or should it now be the scab seven?

Amusing to hear Everton fans complaining about state sponsored clubs or clubs with sugar daddies.

What with the oligarch Usmanovs links to the state dictatorship of Russia you could make a case that they were owned by a sugar daddy AND a state.

And another of their bleating whinges is harking back to simpler times of the Golden Vision and Alan Ball - the period when John Moores backing lead to them being called the Mersey Millionaires.
https://thesefootballtimes.co/2018/09/13/the-mersey-millionaires-evertons-incredible-class-of-1963/
Fucking hypocrites.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 04:50:23 pm
Good news for Everton,  United keeper Onana has been past fit to play on Sunday. ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 04:51:51 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 04:50:23 pm
Good news for Everton,  United keeper Onana has been past fit to play on Sunday. ;D

Well if the roles were reversed and he was passed fit to play against us itd be a guarantee of his only world class performance. ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 05:36:19 pm
Hearing an awful lot about how all the other clubs in the league will be bricking it because they all have dodgy deals to hide.  ::)
Everton didnt hide their cheating. They cheated and then tried to excuse it with the maddest set of accounts claiming exemptions for things like a depressed transfer market that affected none of the other clubs in the league. Who were Everton selling their tat to? The transfer market is just that, you buy at the prices he seller wants otherwise walk away. Everton threw money at average players to get them to join and when it went south, they bought utter dross. They chose to pay the asking prices. Even then the PL let them off with stuff. As someone said, the target was zero not £100m - that was the get out amount. Going over it by 20% is taking the piss, especially with the allowances.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 05:38:10 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 04:50:08 pm
Usually speaking they are but at the moment they are temporarily embarrassed- United are teetering on the edge of a similar fate.

I thought the scab six were LFC, the Arse, Utd, City, Chelsea and Spursy but Im not sure where Saudicastle fit in. Have they replaced Chelsea or should it now be the scab seven?

Amusing to hear Everton fans complaining about state sponsored clubs or clubs with sugar daddies.

What with the oligarch Usmanovs links to the state dictatorship of Russia you could make a case that they were owned by a sugar daddy AND a state.

And another of their bleating whinges is harking back to simpler times of the Golden Vision and Alan Ball - the period when John Moores backing lead to them being called the Mersey Millionaires.
https://thesefootballtimes.co/2018/09/13/the-mersey-millionaires-evertons-incredible-class-of-1963/
Fucking hypocrites.

I wonder, did Moores pay for the amphetamines for that team. First team to boast of doping their way to success using speed
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 05:44:28 pm
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 09:51:24 am
The discourse around this is all pretty mind-boggling. "It's so harsh, they were only £20m over the limit".

No lads, the target is zero loss, the wriggle room is £105m. Everton had £300m in losses over three years and were allowed to write off a fuck load of losses due to COVID and other bits (way more than any other club) and were warned about overspending and then still did it anyway. They've absolutely taken the fucking piss and been run abysmally.

Why does everything in life always have to come down to spouting nonsense and having a fucking opinion on everything without any knowledge or nuance? Neville, Carragher, Shearer, fucking Alan Brazil and countless fucking moron journalists, read the fucking rules, read the fucking judgement,  it is as clear cut as they come. Fucking idiots.


The thing is. They werent  £20m over the limit. They were £124.5m over the limit.

The best analogy is this. On a motorway the slowed limit is 70mph.  They wont book you until you get over 82mph (I think. Thats the number.  So if you get caught at 90mph you arent 8mph over the limit, youre 20mph over the limit.


With PSR, the threshold is £0 loss.  But you dont get punish until you go over £105m over 3 years.  So they are £124.5m over the limit.
Theyve totally missed that.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 06:07:51 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 04:50:08 pm
Usually speaking they are but at the moment they are temporarily embarrassed- United are teetering on the edge of a similar fate.

I thought the scab six were LFC, the Arse, Utd, City, Chelsea and Spursy but Im not sure where Saudicastle fit in. Have they replaced Chelsea or should it now be the scab seven?

Amusing to hear Everton fans complaining about state sponsored clubs or clubs with sugar daddies.

What with the oligarch Usmanovs links to the state dictatorship of Russia you could make a case that they were owned by a sugar daddy AND a state.

And another of their bleating whinges is harking back to simpler times of the Golden Vision and Alan Ball - the period when John Moores backing lead to them being called the Mersey Millionaires.
https://thesefootballtimes.co/2018/09/13/the-mersey-millionaires-evertons-incredible-class-of-1963/
Fucking hypocrites.

And don't forget Tony Kay.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 06:09:00 pm
Makes me laugh when the bitters comeback to other clubs fans is We have been in top flight football for over 70 years give them that trophy NOW!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 06:16:08 pm
Quote from: Liverbird88 on Today at 06:09:00 pm
Makes me laugh when the bitters comeback to other clubs fans is We have been in top flight football for over 70 years give them that trophy NOW!
That's like me losing my wordle streak, I was proud of the record and now I have to start over.
Actually, no it isn't, I wasn't cheating when I lost my streak.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 06:17:01 pm
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 10:23:44 am
This AI stuff is getting out of hand  ;D

Premier League v Toffee Lady  :P



A challenging wank (not for Effes).
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 06:20:58 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 04:50:08 pm
Usually speaking they are but at the moment they are temporarily embarrassed- United are teetering on the edge of a similar fate.

I thought the scab six were LFC, the Arse, Utd, City, Chelsea and Spursy but Im not sure where Saudicastle fit in. Have they replaced Chelsea or should it now be the scab seven?

Amusing to hear Everton fans complaining about state sponsored clubs or clubs with sugar daddies.

What with the oligarch Usmanovs links to the state dictatorship of Russia you could make a case that they were owned by a sugar daddy AND a state.

And another of their bleating whinges is harking back to simpler times of the Golden Vision and Alan Ball - the period when John Moores backing lead to them being called the Mersey Millionaires.
https://thesefootballtimes.co/2018/09/13/the-mersey-millionaires-evertons-incredible-class-of-1963/
Fucking hypocrites.

Ironic that Everton went for Catterick because he was unhappy the Sheffield Wednesday were more interested in developing Hillsborough than investing in players
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 06:21:23 pm
Quote from: Liverbird88 on Today at 06:09:00 pm
Makes me laugh when the bitters comeback to other clubs fans is We have been in top flight football for over 70 years give them that trophy NOW!

It's like Arnold Rimmer showing off his long service medals in Red Dwarf.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 06:45:54 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 05:38:10 pm
I wonder, did Moores pay for the amphetamines for that team. First team to boast of doping their way to success using speed

Not sure if Moores paid for them but they were sourced by some Mods from Lee Park whod break in to chemists on a Friday night, nip round to Goodison on Saturday morning and weigh in the pills for their train fare to Manchester and the entrance fee to the Twisted Wheel. Thay even had a colour chart to select which pills were best fit for a right half or an inside left.


https://www.soul-source.co.uk/uploads-forum/monthly_01_2013/post-12831-0-70880100-1357830609.jpg
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 06:50:06 pm
Gary fucking Neville.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 06:50:17 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 06:07:51 pm
And don't forget Tony Kay.

I was in my first year at secondary school and one of the jokes doing the rounds was;

Fred Pickering.  Tony mate, can you give us a match?

Tony Kay Fuck off Fred

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 07:00:29 pm
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 10:23:44 am
This AI stuff is getting out of hand  ;D

Premier League v Toffee Lady  :P




This picture is not real.

No Lonsdale trainers on the Tea Lady.   :wave
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 07:01:06 pm
Stadium update on North West Tonight, and politicians clutching at straws. Apparently the process was flawed
The club is flawed perhaps
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 07:03:44 pm
Looks like Everton are going for the Guinness boo of records with the worlds biggest collection of shit banners on Sunday. They have spent thousands on telling the world that the PL is corrupt,  on glorified bedsheets in simple typefaces.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 07:05:38 pm
They've gone full Gob Bluth/Magicians Alliance at this PL headquarters protest then

WE DEMAND TO BE TAKEN SERIOUSLY
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 07:09:15 pm
Whinge, moan, cry, wail, whine, complain, whinge, moan, cry, wail, whine, complain....

They're like pigs wallowing in shit.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 07:23:46 pm
Huge crowds of as many as 30 or 40 protesting about being found guilty even though they admitted it.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 07:52:24 pm
So did they know the league was corrupt before they got pinged for the points, or is the league only corrupt against them? Because if it's the former, I'd be inclined to ask them why they didn't step forward already and take their rightful place as saviours of the league.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 07:56:55 pm
Mother of fucking god. Even the protest is wrong.


:lmao

Quote
Im sure im very petty and largely in the minority, but I cant ever see me wearing a red badge, no matter what it says on it.

Still a bit peeved that the banners we are gonna hold up are red.

I know, I know, im a grown man and its just a colour.
Mother of fucking god. Even the protest is wrong.


:lmao


:lmao
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 07:59:01 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:56:55 pm
Mother of fucking god. Even the protest is wrong.


:lmao
Mother of fucking god. Even the protest is wrong.


:lmao


:lmao

I think he should start a protest about the *ahem* protest - about the *ahem* admittance of breach of the rules.... :lickin :lickin :butt ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 08:01:14 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:56:55 pm
Mother of fucking god. Even the protest is wrong.


:lmao
Mother of fucking god. Even the protest is wrong.


:lmao


:lmao


There are times when I sort of brush off the fanaticism as hyperbole, then I see this. Over a colour. A grown man uncomfortable with a colour. This is not normal nor healthy behaviour. Jfc.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 08:01:17 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 03:28:36 pm

Helps all clubs apparently.  Apart from the 'scab 6' that is. ;D
Punishing clubs for cheating is corruption? I wouldve thought not punishing them would be corruption.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 08:03:02 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:01:17 pm
Punishing clubs for cheating is corruption? I wouldve thought not punishing them would be corruption.

Don't bring logic into it. :missus
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 08:05:42 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:56:55 pm
Mother of fucking god. Even the protest is wrong.


:lmao
Mother of fucking god. Even the protest is wrong.


:lmao


:lmao
Hope he never needs a blood transfusion!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 08:07:11 pm
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 08:09:05 pm
What exactly are they protesting about? Are they demanding they dont get punished for cheating? Despite the club admitting to cheating?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 08:09:40 pm
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 08:10:51 pm
Protest cause they got caught cheating and then admitted they cheated.

Makes sense.

Everton that.
