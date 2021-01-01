The only true voice of the blues that I'll listen to.Matt Hughes of the Daily Mail, for some reason
He sniffs bike seats dontcha know. Apparently.<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sN0SW_Dyip8&t=3s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sN0SW_Dyip8&t=3s</a>
PepperMills getting her say in:https://twitter.com/peppermills3/status/1728035751789539409?s=48&t=RehF2UpQGLKJO2Xkb7jhqg
Isn't one of the 'scab 6' charged with 115 offences?
Are Chelsea part of the scab 6?
Yeah. Us obviously. We're the ringleaders. Man Utd, Arsenal, Chelsea, City & Spurs. Some blues include Newcastle now and call it the 'scab 7'.
Good news for Everton, United keeper Onana has been past fit to play on Sunday.
Usually speaking they are but at the moment they are temporarily embarrassed- United are teetering on the edge of a similar fate.I thought the scab six were LFC, the Arse, Utd, City, Chelsea and Spursy but Im not sure where Saudicastle fit in. Have they replaced Chelsea or should it now be the scab seven?Amusing to hear Everton fans complaining about state sponsored clubs or clubs with sugar daddies.What with the oligarch Usmanovs links to the state dictatorship of Russia you could make a case that they were owned by a sugar daddy AND a state.And another of their bleating whinges is harking back to simpler times of the Golden Vision and Alan Ball - the period when John Moores backing lead to them being called the Mersey Millionaires. https://thesefootballtimes.co/2018/09/13/the-mersey-millionaires-evertons-incredible-class-of-1963/Fucking hypocrites.
The discourse around this is all pretty mind-boggling. "It's so harsh, they were only £20m over the limit".No lads, the target is zero loss, the wriggle room is £105m. Everton had £300m in losses over three years and were allowed to write off a fuck load of losses due to COVID and other bits (way more than any other club) and were warned about overspending and then still did it anyway. They've absolutely taken the fucking piss and been run abysmally. Why does everything in life always have to come down to spouting nonsense and having a fucking opinion on everything without any knowledge or nuance? Neville, Carragher, Shearer, fucking Alan Brazil and countless fucking moron journalists, read the fucking rules, read the fucking judgement, it is as clear cut as they come. Fucking idiots.
Makes me laugh when the bitters comeback to other clubs fans is We have been in top flight football for over 70 years give them that trophy NOW!
This AI stuff is getting out of hand Premier League v Toffee Lady
Crosby Nick never fails.
I wonder, did Moores pay for the amphetamines for that team. First team to boast of doping their way to success using speed
And don't forget Tony Kay.
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.
Im sure im very petty and largely in the minority, but I cant ever see me wearing a red badge, no matter what it says on it.Still a bit peeved that the banners we are gonna hold up are red.I know, I know, im a grown man and its just a colour.
Mother of fucking god
. Even the protest is wrong
Helps all clubs apparently. Apart from the 'scab 6' that is.
Punishing clubs for cheating is corruption? I wouldve thought not punishing them would be corruption.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
https://twitter.com/Thebrickpub/status/1727646903041425703?t=9AOENxF4pcT4PU5oBzl36A&s=19What's an atmosphere march?
