Hearing an awful lot about how all the other clubs in the league will be bricking it because they all have dodgy deals to hide.Everton didnt hide their cheating. They cheated and then tried to excuse it with the maddest set of accounts claiming exemptions for things like a depressed transfer market that affected none of the other clubs in the league. Who were Everton selling their tat to? The transfer market is just that, you buy at the prices he seller wants otherwise walk away. Everton threw money at average players to get them to join and when it went south, they bought utter dross. They chose to pay the asking prices. Even then the PL let them off with stuff. As someone said, the target was zero not £100m - that was the get out amount. Going over it by 20% is taking the piss, especially with the allowances.