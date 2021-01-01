« previous next »
Everton - The 777 Unflushables

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5920 on: Today at 08:27:41 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:03:15 am
Objectively, that's actually a really nice piece of art. Of course, these days I wonder if it's someone with some good computer art skills or if it's AI generated...



Come on mate. Admit it. On your wall at home you have a lady on a harley wearing tight kecks don`t you
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5921 on: Today at 08:35:08 am
Quote from: Qston on Today at 08:27:41 am
Come on mate. Admit it. On your wall at home you have a lady on a harley wearing tight kecks don`t you

No, but Facebook keeps peppering me with some... interesting videos.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5922 on: Today at 08:38:57 am
Quote from: btroom on Today at 08:24:09 am
its AI generated



You sure? The crowed looks perfectly normal to me. For Everton anyway.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5923 on: Today at 08:48:58 am
Quote from: btroom on Today at 08:24:09 am
its AI generated


Is that picture taken outside Bramley Moore Docked?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5924 on: Today at 09:05:04 am
I see they are trying to get the red Mancs on board with their protest.
And red Mancs, sensing there is a chance of extra chips and pies on the Red Brick Buffet are on Twitter telling them they will hold up cards and flags for them. They might even refrain from putting up their YSB banner for the day
I wonder if they will do the same if their own blue cheats ask for support.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5925 on: Today at 09:07:56 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:03:15 am
Objectively, that's actually a really nice piece of art. Of course, these days I wonder if it's someone with some good computer art skills or if it's AI generated...


Sorry but there is no objectively about it. That's really not how art works. It's a dull pic generated by AI, with a few prompts typed into a computer, that looks exactly like thousands of other pieces of dull AI art (I'm surprised it's not instantly obvious) and subjectively I think its awful.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5926 on: Today at 09:33:25 am
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on Today at 09:07:56 am
Sorry but there is no objectively about it. That's really not how art works. It's a dull pic generated by AI, with a few prompts typed into a computer, that looks exactly like thousands of other pieces of dull AI art (I'm surprised it's not instantly obvious) and subjectively I think its awful.


Okay, I'm being subjective then. As a piece of art, I rather like it. What I meant by "being objective" was setting aside the absurdity that this is how some Everton fans view their situation. The underlying premise behind the artwork is laughable.

I have my own issues with AI art, but that doesn't mean I'll hate on it for the sake of it.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5927 on: Today at 09:40:49 am
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:05:04 am
I see they are trying to get the red Mancs on board with their protest.
And red Mancs, sensing there is a chance of extra chips and pies on the Red Brick Buffet are on Twitter telling them they will hold up cards and flags for them. They might even refrain from putting up their YSB banner for the day
I wonder if they will do the same if their own blue cheats ask for support.
That's bizarre. The Bitters, who see the top tier clubs as evil and part of some sinister cartel are looking for support from one of them. The Mancs, who hate the City of Liverpool and it's people seem up for helping out. All while hanging a YSB banner up in the Red Brick whilst sharing pork pies with people who say they are the Scouse club for Scouse people and no LFC fans come from the city.  :rollseyes

Both sets of 'fans' seem to be pretty confused.  :odd :odd

The only thing they genuinely have in common is their obsession with Liverpool Football Club.  :wave

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5928 on: Today at 09:51:24 am
The discourse around this is all pretty mind-boggling. "It's so harsh, they were only £20m over the limit".

No lads, the target is zero loss, the wriggle room is £105m. Everton had £300m in losses over three years and were allowed to write off a fuck load of losses due to COVID and other bits (way more than any other club) and were warned about overspending and then still did it anyway. They've absolutely taken the fucking piss and been run abysmally.

Why does everything in life always have to come down to spouting nonsense and having a fucking opinion on everything without any knowledge or nuance? Neville, Carragher, Shearer, fucking Alan Brazil and countless fucking moron journalists, read the fucking rules, read the fucking judgement,  it is as clear cut as they come. Fucking idiots.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5929 on: Today at 09:58:22 am
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 09:51:24 am
Why does everything in life always have to come down to spouting nonsense and having a fucking opinion on everything without any knowledge or nuance? Neville, Carragher, Shearer, fucking Alan Brazil and countless fucking moron journalists, read the fucking rules, read the fucking judgement,  it is as clear cut as they come. Fucking idiots.
I think they've seen some of the overreactions from Everton fans and thought "like fuck am I getting myself involved in that".  They don't want half a dozen Everton lunatics appearing outside their house at 2am with a bedsheet daubed in red marker pen.

Thankfully there's still a distinction between the court of law and the court of popular opinion.  On the former Everton are screwed and I'm quite sure they're nowhere nearly as well backed as they may think on the latter.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5930 on: Today at 10:07:48 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:58:22 am
I think they've seen some of the overreactions from Everton fans and thought "like fuck am I getting myself involved in that".  They don't want half a dozen Everton lunatics appearing outside their house at 2am with a bedsheet daubed in red marker pen.

Thankfully there's still a distinction between the court of law and the court of popular opinion.  On the former Everton are screwed and I'm quite sure they're nowhere nearly as well backed as they may think on the latter.

Well the easiest answer would be to say nothing at all
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5931 on: Today at 10:13:06 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:58:22 am
I think they've seen some of the overreactions from Everton fans and thought "like fuck am I getting myself involved in that".  They don't want half a dozen Everton lunatics appearing outside their neighbour's house at 2am with a bedsheet daubed in red blue marker pen.

Thankfully there's still a distinction between the court of law and the court of popular opinion.  On the former Everton are screwed and I'm quite sure they're nowhere nearly as well backed as they may think on the latter.

Amended for accuracy. ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5932 on: Today at 10:23:44 am
This AI stuff is getting out of hand  ;D

Premier League v Toffee Lady  :P

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5933 on: Today at 10:54:49 am
Quote from: btroom on Today at 07:55:59 am
;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D
https://twitter.com/GISPip/status/1727812239481033168

Is that Old Ma Nobletts busty BDSM grand daughter wealding the whip? ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5934 on: Today at 11:30:57 am
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 10:54:49 am
Is that Old Ma Nobletts busty BDSM grand daughter wealding the whip? ;D

No, it's Calvert-Lewin on a night out.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5935 on: Today at 11:32:03 am
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 10:23:44 am
This AI stuff is getting out of hand  ;D

Premier League v Toffee Lady  :P



Bitch gonna get bit
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5936 on: Today at 11:35:53 am
That 'art' is so cheesy, you could serve it with crackers. The only valid part of it is that none of the players have possession of the ball.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5937 on: Today at 11:51:25 am
I'm not sure what the two players in the bottom left corner are doing to each other, also they never have that many people in woodison
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5938 on: Today at 12:10:41 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:13:06 am
Amended for accuracy. ;D
;D

Good spot.  No self-respecting Evertonian would have a red marker pen in their home and if their kid brought one home the kid would be launched onto the Goodison pitch at the next available opportunity!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5939 on: Today at 12:19:57 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:30:57 am
No, it's Calvert-Lewin on a night out.

Hahahahahaahahajahahahahahhah
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5940 on: Today at 12:20:56 pm
Quote from: btroom on Today at 08:24:09 am
its AI generated



This was a picture of Lille, presumably?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5941 on: Today at 12:32:11 pm
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 10:23:44 am
This AI stuff is getting out of hand  ;D

Premier League v Toffee Lady  :P



 This is how they train the stewards to deal with Everton fans when a throw-in has gone against them.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5942 on: Today at 12:36:10 pm
Why are Man Utd fans supporting them?

They're saying the PL is corrupt since they're not winning anymore?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5943 on: Today at 12:36:25 pm
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5944 on: Today at 12:36:57 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 12:36:10 pm
Why are Man Utd fans supporting them?

They're saying the PL is corrupt since they're not winning anymore?

Its the Glazers turn to have a week off, this week its the PL
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5945 on: Today at 12:45:25 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:30:57 am
No, it's Calvert-Lewin on a night out.

 :lmao
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5946 on: Today at 12:51:21 pm
Even if one club , gets awarded £100m from Everton, then surely Everton's only real course of action is administration.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5947 on: Today at 12:51:55 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 12:36:10 pm
Why are Man Utd fans supporting them?

They're saying the PL is corrupt since they're not winning anymore?


Imagine if the Abu Dhabi sportwashing project gets a points deduction this season and we win the league?

They won't know what to think and their fucking heads will explode.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5948 on: Today at 12:52:12 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:51:21 pm
Even if one club , gets awarded £100m from Everton, then surely Everton's only real course of action is administration.


Fingers crossed!!

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5949 on: Today at 01:40:22 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:51:55 pm

Imagine if the Abu Dhabi sportwashing project gets a points deduction this season and we win the league?

They won't know what to think and their fucking heads will explode.

Imagine if that points deduction is only six points and we win the league by one point? ;D

A barrage of Toddlers will be tossed and hurled from County Road to Walton Lane.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5950 on: Today at 02:22:46 pm
ETH on facing Everton "I can see the opposition and I can see they are mad. We have to match those standards, and then we have a very good chance to win the game,"

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5951 on: Today at 02:33:56 pm
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5952 on: Today at 02:36:16 pm
Love Pepper Mills.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5953 on: Today at 02:38:11 pm
As a Crystal Palace fan, I am finding all this whingeing about the fairness of Evertons points deduction pretty nauseating, emails Philip. In 2010 Palace were deducted 10 points in the Championship just for going into administration, not because we had done something genuinely unfair like breaking FFFP rules. We fell to 21st in the league and escaped relegation on the final day with a glorious victory over Sheffield Weds, if my memory serves me right.

I know there are other stories from other clubs who have had points deducted, the point being Everton have got off pretty lightly. They should be grateful it is only 10 points.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/live/2023/nov/24/manchester-city-v-liverpool-buildup-everton-protests-wsl-and-more-football-news-live
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5954 on: Today at 02:39:54 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 02:33:56 pm
PepperMills getting her say in:
https://twitter.com/peppermills3/status/1728035751789539409?s=48&t=RehF2UpQGLKJO2Xkb7jhqg
I'm not sure if it's a parody or not  :o.  It feels like it definitely is but then I get doubts because a lot of Evertonians seem to have lost their minds.

Who is the rat in the latter half of the video?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5955 on: Today at 02:42:04 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:39:54 pm
I'm not sure if it's a parody or not  :o.

She's a rare example of a self-aware Everton fan.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5956 on: Today at 03:09:14 pm
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 10:23:44 am
This AI stuff is getting out of hand  ;D

Premier League v Toffee Lady  :P


Cor blimey, Mary's poppin!

What are the two players bottom left doing?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5957 on: Today at 03:25:51 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:36:16 pm
Love Pepper Mills.
The only true voice of the blues that I'll listen to.

Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:39:54 pm

Who is the rat in the latter half of the video?
Matt Hughes of the Daily Mail, for some reason
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5958 on: Today at 03:28:36 pm
Quote
Rob Coppell
@CoppellRob
·
21h
This Everton appeal helps all clubs imo. It has highlighted the obvious corruption and lack of organisation at the premier league. Hopefully, it will bring in an independent regulator faster now and ends the hold the scab 6 has over the league as a whole.


Helps all clubs apparently.  Apart from the 'scab 6' that is. ;D
