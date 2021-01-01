The discourse around this is all pretty mind-boggling. "It's so harsh, they were only £20m over the limit".



No lads, the target is zero loss, the wriggle room is £105m. Everton had £300m in losses over three years and were allowed to write off a fuck load of losses due to COVID and other bits (way more than any other club) and were warned about overspending and then still did it anyway. They've absolutely taken the fucking piss and been run abysmally.



Why does everything in life always have to come down to spouting nonsense and having a fucking opinion on everything without any knowledge or nuance? Neville, Carragher, Shearer, fucking Alan Brazil and countless fucking moron journalists, read the fucking rules, read the fucking judgement, it is as clear cut as they come. Fucking idiots.



