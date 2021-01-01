« previous next »
Objectively, that's actually a really nice piece of art. Of course, these days I wonder if it's someone with some good computer art skills or if it's AI generated...



Come on mate. Admit it. On your wall at home you have a lady on a harley wearing tight kecks don`t you
Come on mate. Admit it. On your wall at home you have a lady on a harley wearing tight kecks don`t you

No, but Facebook keeps peppering me with some... interesting videos.
its AI generated



You sure? The crowed looks perfectly normal to me. For Everton anyway.

its AI generated


Is that picture taken outside Bramley Moore Docked?
I see they are trying to get the red Mancs on board with their protest.
And red Mancs, sensing there is a chance of extra chips and pies on the Red Brick Buffet are on Twitter telling them they will hold up cards and flags for them. They might even refrain from putting up their YSB banner for the day
I wonder if they will do the same if their own blue cheats ask for support.
Objectively, that's actually a really nice piece of art. Of course, these days I wonder if it's someone with some good computer art skills or if it's AI generated...


Sorry but there is no objectively about it. That's really not how art works. It's a dull pic generated by AI, with a few prompts typed into a computer, that looks exactly like thousands of other pieces of dull AI art (I'm surprised it's not instantly obvious) and subjectively I think its awful.
Sorry but there is no objectively about it. That's really not how art works. It's a dull pic generated by AI, with a few prompts typed into a computer, that looks exactly like thousands of other pieces of dull AI art (I'm surprised it's not instantly obvious) and subjectively I think its awful.


Okay, I'm being subjective then. As a piece of art, I rather like it. What I meant by "being objective" was setting aside the absurdity that this is how some Everton fans view their situation. The underlying premise behind the artwork is laughable.

I have my own issues with AI art, but that doesn't mean I'll hate on it for the sake of it.
I see they are trying to get the red Mancs on board with their protest.
And red Mancs, sensing there is a chance of extra chips and pies on the Red Brick Buffet are on Twitter telling them they will hold up cards and flags for them. They might even refrain from putting up their YSB banner for the day
I wonder if they will do the same if their own blue cheats ask for support.
That's bizarre. The Bitters, who see the top tier clubs as evil and part of some sinister cartel are looking for support from one of them. The Mancs, who hate the City of Liverpool and it's people seem up for helping out. All while hanging a YSB banner up in the Red Brick whilst sharing pork pies with people who say they are the Scouse club for Scouse people and no LFC fans come from the city.  :rollseyes

Both sets of 'fans' seem to be pretty confused.  :odd :odd

The only thing they genuinely have in common is their obsession with Liverpool Football Club.  :wave

The discourse around this is all pretty mind-boggling. "It's so harsh, they were only £20m over the limit".

No lads, the target is zero loss, the wriggle room is £105m. Everton had £300m in losses over three years and were allowed to write off a fuck load of losses due to COVID and other bits (way more than any other club) and were warned about overspending and then still did it anyway. They've absolutely taken the fucking piss and been run abysmally.

Why does everything in life always have to come down to spouting nonsense and having a fucking opinion on everything without any knowledge or nuance? Neville, Carragher, Shearer, fucking Alan Brazil and countless fucking moron journalists, read the fucking rules, read the fucking judgement,  it is as clear cut as they come. Fucking idiots.

Why does everything in life always have to come down to spouting nonsense and having a fucking opinion on everything without any knowledge or nuance? Neville, Carragher, Shearer, fucking Alan Brazil and countless fucking moron journalists, read the fucking rules, read the fucking judgement,  it is as clear cut as they come. Fucking idiots.
I think they've seen some of the overreactions from Everton fans and thought "like fuck am I getting myself involved in that".  They don't want half a dozen Everton lunatics appearing outside their house at 2am with a bedsheet daubed in red marker pen.

Thankfully there's still a distinction between the court of law and the court of popular opinion.  On the former Everton are screwed and I'm quite sure they're nowhere nearly as well backed as they may think on the latter.
I think they've seen some of the overreactions from Everton fans and thought "like fuck am I getting myself involved in that".  They don't want half a dozen Everton lunatics appearing outside their house at 2am with a bedsheet daubed in red marker pen.

Thankfully there's still a distinction between the court of law and the court of popular opinion.  On the former Everton are screwed and I'm quite sure they're nowhere nearly as well backed as they may think on the latter.

Well the easiest answer would be to say nothing at all
I think they've seen some of the overreactions from Everton fans and thought "like fuck am I getting myself involved in that".  They don't want half a dozen Everton lunatics appearing outside their neighbour's house at 2am with a bedsheet daubed in red blue marker pen.

Thankfully there's still a distinction between the court of law and the court of popular opinion.  On the former Everton are screwed and I'm quite sure they're nowhere nearly as well backed as they may think on the latter.

Amended for accuracy. ;D
This AI stuff is getting out of hand  ;D

Premier League v Toffee Lady  :P

;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D
https://twitter.com/GISPip/status/1727812239481033168

Is that Old Ma Nobletts busty BDSM grand daughter wealding the whip? ;D
