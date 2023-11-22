« previous next »
Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 272243 times)

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5880 on: Yesterday at 03:39:57 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 01:56:06 pm
the delusion ....the sheer delusion... ;D ;D

https://streamable.com/e/r1qcrc?

I mean I am as much a fan of the River Mersey as anyone else......but even I would admit is probably isn`t somewhere to moor my superyacht. Perhaps Seacombe ?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5881 on: Yesterday at 03:45:16 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 11:11:22 am
Some of these blues are absolute basket cases.

Who do they think they are at all? ;D

Robbie Leatherbarrow
@rwl140172
I can actually see the end to premier league as we know it
7:44 PM · Nov 22, 2023

I agree with him. As an Everton supporter you'll see the end of the Premier League when you get relegated.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5882 on: Yesterday at 03:49:17 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 01:56:06 pm
the delusion ....the sheer delusion... ;D ;D

https://streamable.com/e/r1qcrc?

Does he say that they share a city with one of the biggest teams in the world?

If so, a Redshite in the piss take. ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5883 on: Yesterday at 03:54:51 pm »
Before much longer, relegation will be the least of this lot's worries.

Probably be the first club to get 10 point deductions in successive seasons and still manage to stay up.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5884 on: Yesterday at 03:58:19 pm »
It is simple, Everton broke the rules, far more than the £19.5m I would suggest.


As a result of being able to spend more than they should they managed to achieve a sporting advantage, this sporting advantage meant


Avoiding relegation by 2 points in 2022/23 (1 goal less in their last game would have seen them down)
Avoiding relegation by 4 points in 2021/22 (2 goals less in their last 2 wins would have seen them down)


Every league place higher they earned during the period of the fraud brought in around £2-3m extra, difficult to extrapolate to it would be tens of millions extra that would have not been earned and therefore impacting on their sporting advantage.


Two other clubs suffered direct sporting disadvantage because of this fraud (Burnley and Leicester) and it is arguable that Leeds were also impacted upon as well given the different competitive situation that may have been in place if the fraud had not occured (especially as Everton beat Leeds 1-0 and drew 1-1, results which, if different, might have meant Leeds avoiding relegation)


But no, the PL is corrupt, not the tax avoiding Moshiri, Putin's mate or the club which cooked the books (badly) and then still went on spending money they had not got.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5885 on: Yesterday at 04:01:04 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 12:26:15 pm
Even though they really went over it by £124.5m.

Them blaming the loss of the £200m (£20m/year) stadium naming deal with Usmanov is just parody.  Arsenal receive £4m a year for the naming rights to their stadium.  Spurs are still to find anyone to pay for the naming rights to their new stadium.  I know that Everton can rightly point to the ludicrous self-sponsorship at Man City but Man City were able to get those dodgy deals onto the books - Everton couldn't even manage that.  Not to mention that they haven't even finished building the stadium yet but their business model was dependent on somebody paying £20m/year to sponsor a building site.

Akin to driving at 100mph and trying to argue that it's 'only' 30mph above the speed limit.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5886 on: Yesterday at 04:06:31 pm »
It's actually incredible that only lunatic blues seem to know about this "evidence"** that is going "to blow the lid off the corruption in the premier league"***


**as lionel hutz once said - I have "hearsay" and "conjecture" your honor - those are "kinds" of evidence

***what lid? the premier league is already corrupt
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5887 on: Yesterday at 04:26:47 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 04:06:31 pm
It's actually incredible that only lunatic blues seem to know about this "evidence"** that is going "to blow the lid off the corruption in the premier league"***


**as lionel hutz once said - I have "hearsay" and "conjecture" your honor - those are "kinds" of evidence

***what lid? the premier league is already corrupt


Anyone of the dedicated followers of GOT seen mention of this or has someone just made it up by any chance this week as a desperate reaction to being finally nailed.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5888 on: Yesterday at 04:30:37 pm »
I'm dying to find out how they end up claiming we are culpable in the corruption.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5889 on: Yesterday at 04:38:14 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:30:37 pm
I'm dying to find out how they end up claiming we are culpable in the corruption.



We're obviously scared of them overtaking us the second their stadium is built.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5890 on: Yesterday at 04:47:35 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 04:38:14 pm
We're obviously scared of them overtaking us the second their stadium is built.
Are they still the only club in Liverpool to have built 2 stadiums with another on the way?   ::)

Spoiler
Yes, I know that they had fuck all input to Anfield being built.
[close]
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5891 on: Yesterday at 04:52:03 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 02:38:58 pm
It's 17 places. 20 isn't possible in the PL.
The team bottom of the league is 19 places below the team in 1st.
Of course, they could be 20 places below right now if they sat 2nd in the Championship where they should be.  :D

They were in 18th place twice in 19/20 when we were top from the 2nd match until the end of the season, so again that's a 17 place difference. Don't think there's ever been 18 or 19 places between us.

1950/51 we finished 11th in a 22 team league, Everton finished 7th in division 2, that's 18 places going by my shite maths
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5892 on: Yesterday at 04:55:01 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 04:52:03 pm
1950/51 we finished 11th in a 22 team league, Everton finished 7th in division 2, that's 18 places going by my shite maths

That may be true, but markedasred was referring to the Premier League era.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5893 on: Yesterday at 05:10:10 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 12:12:29 pm
Those twitter posts about blowing up the Premier League are as demented as anything I've seen from City fans. If they have some hidden piece of evidence that exonerates them or will bring down the game, why have they not used it already?

They just can't seem to equate breaking the rules with cheating, or that they only broke the rules a little bit because they "only" went over the threshold by £20m

They're so used to failure and mediocrity that they can't perceive how the club's actions actually benefitted them.
It's no surprise that the Mersey Bitters are every bit as demented as the Manchester Bitters. Both had their brains addled after being in the shadows of the global clubs next door for so long. There is no doubt that both sets are as insane as each other.

It's absolutely bizarre how both of these fraudulent enterprises are squealing like babies deprived of their dummies, even though both are 100% bang to rights. The hysterical overreaction from the Bitters has been monumentally embarrassing. You'd think they'd keep their heads down after such a lenient punishment then reset in the summer in readiness for next season. But no, it's just endless hysterics and denial.  :rollseyes :rollseyes :rollseyes
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5894 on: Yesterday at 05:15:35 pm »
What will be funny..

Is that they claw their way out of the bottom three, get 2-3 points ahead, and then get deducted 9 points for going into administration early next year after not being able to pay the damages awarded the other clubs who sued them. And then get relegated.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5895 on: Yesterday at 05:38:23 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 03:58:19 pm
It is simple, Everton broke the rules, far more than the £19.5m I would suggest.
When the charges were first announced Everton were outraged, denied any wrong doing and said that they would "strongly contest" the charges. It feels to me like ultimately they did admit they'd broken the rules and have now shifted their outrage onto the punishment  ::)
I'm not hearing much from fans of the clubs most affected by this cheating. I wonder what the likes of Leeds, Leicester and Burnley think because they need to up their game to get their voices heard above the rabble across the park who have years of practice of complaining and protesting.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5896 on: Yesterday at 05:40:53 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 02:36:53 pm
And even debating that number is ignoring the fact that Usamanov is a corrupt criminal oligarch considered to have very close ties to Putin.... Why the fuck would we ignore that? He's not an innocent civilian caught up in the Ukraine war. He's a fucking crook whose off the books association with Everton through his only slightly less dodgy stooge Moshiri is surely close to illegal to begin with. Those two guys should never have been allowed anywhere near a football club.
I'd really love to know what the auditors found that made them walk away last year  ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5897 on: Yesterday at 05:40:55 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 05:15:35 pm
What will be funny..

Is that they claw their way out of the bottom three, get 2-3 points ahead, and then get deducted 9 points for going into administration early next year after not being able to pay the damages awarded the other clubs who sued them. And then get relegated.


I'd luv it!!!

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5898 on: Yesterday at 05:43:16 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 03:39:57 pm
I mean I am as much a fan of the River Mersey as anyone else......but even I would admit is probably isn`t somewhere to moor my superyacht. Perhaps Seacombe ?
Haha.
Was out on my bike a while back and the bridge at Brunswick dock was up to allow a yacht to enter. Wasnt a super yacht but was deffo over a million quids worth. People waiting to cross commented on how posh it looked and this lady with typical Liverpool mum practicality, said
It that was my yacht Id have to be bleaching it all over after sailing in through that!
The Mersey may have dolphins but the Mersey trout is still shoaling in large numbers
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5899 on: Yesterday at 05:55:45 pm »
Well the suing clubs have about 3 weeks to make their filings to the same three panel commission that found Everton guilty. The head of the panel has already said they might have a case. How long, I wonder, for them to make a ruling on potential compensation, and how much?

January? March?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5900 on: Yesterday at 07:09:50 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 05:55:45 pm
Well the suing clubs have about 3 weeks to make their filings to the same three panel commission that found Everton guilty. The head of the panel has already said they might have a case. How long, I wonder, for them to make a ruling on potential compensation, and how much?

January? March?

I assume the teams who finished second bottom and bottom would only be able to ask for £2m for the lost PL prize money of being one place lower than they should have been?

The teams who finished third bottom however, that could be over a hundred million.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5901 on: Yesterday at 07:16:55 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 07:09:50 pm
I assume the teams who finished second bottom and bottom would only be able to ask for £2m for the lost PL prize money of being one place lower than they should have been?

The teams who finished third bottom however, that could be over a hundred million.

No idea, that's why I'm asking!

In terms of parachute payments, I'm guessing the 18th placed team could demand the balance of what they received in their first season of going down (£55m I think?) and what they could have been paid had they stayed up? (Which would be at least £45m on top of that.) That suggests the teams placed18th in both seasons could receive a combined total of £90m or more, if the panel decides they have a case. But I know Leeds, Leicester and Burnley wanted £100m each?

So I guess it could be anything from around £100m to £300m, depending on how generous the panel is feeling. Either amount could break Everton though. How would they get through Profit and Sustainability rules next year owing that kind of money out?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5902 on: Yesterday at 07:39:01 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 07:16:55 pm
No idea, that's why I'm asking!

In terms of parachute payments, I'm guessing the 18th placed team could demand the balance of what they received in their first season of going down (£55m I think?) and what they could have been paid had they stayed up? (Which would be at least £45m on top of that.) That suggests the teams placed18th in both seasons could receive a combined total of £90m or more, if the panel decides they have a case. But I know Leeds, Leicester and Burnley wanted £100m each?

So I guess it could be anything from around £100m to £300m, depending on how generous the panel is feeling. Either amount could break Everton though. How would they get through Profit and Sustainability rules next year owing that kind of money out?

Also have Everton committed an offence in each of the last three seasons, or only last season?

There is a rolling nature to PSR, in that Everton can be punished again next year if the three-year rolling total loss is greater than £105m

Imagine if they got fined tens of millions for last season, theyd be certain to fall foul of PSR again next year, and so on.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5903 on: Yesterday at 08:00:48 pm »
Have they found a way yet to heap the blame on us for their financial indiscretions ?

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5904 on: Yesterday at 08:05:38 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 08:00:48 pm
Have they found a way yet to heap the blame on us for their financial indiscretions ?


Check out GOT.  Theyve decided its a red shite press derived conspiracy.

They also decided that we went into administration in 2010 when RBS a were threatening to call in their loan.and escaped administration because of favouritism :lmao
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5905 on: Yesterday at 08:13:06 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 02:07:21 pm
WHat is so fucking complex about the idea that it takes longer to deal with 115 charges than it does with one though?

Coupled with the fact that the PL have to be ABSOLUTELY ON IT with the accuracy of what they do because City's army of lawyers will use any mistakes to wriggle their clients out of the charges.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5906 on: Yesterday at 08:17:11 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:05:38 pm
Check out GOT.  Theyve decided its a red shite press derived conspiracy.

They also decided that we went into administration in 2010 when RBS a were threatening to call in their loan.and escaped administration because of favouritism :lmao

Well we all know that's bollocks. RBS used the threat of administration as leverage to help force the takeover through, but only after the internet terrorists had made refinancing the loan next to impossible for the Cancers. They would otherwise have happily just borrowed from one bank to pay off another indefinitely.

This is why sportswashers are so difficult to dislodge - no leverage.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5907 on: Yesterday at 08:40:47 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:05:38 pm
Check out GOT.  Theyve decided its a red shite press derived conspiracy.

They also decided that we went into administration in 2010 when RBS a were threatening to call in their loan and escaped administration because of favouritism :lmao
::)  :rollseyes :rollseyes :odd :odd :rollseyes :rollseyes ::)
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5908 on: Yesterday at 09:00:29 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 05:40:53 pm
I'd really love to know what the auditors found that made them walk away last year  ;D

They probably walked after everton wanted to persist with some of the bullshit mitigations that were so readily dismissed by the panel.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5909 on: Yesterday at 09:23:50 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 07:16:55 pm
No idea, that's why I'm asking!

In terms of parachute payments, I'm guessing the 18th placed team could demand the balance of what they received in their first season of going down (£55m I think?) and what they could have been paid had they stayed up? (Which would be at least £45m on top of that.) That suggests the teams placed18th in both seasons could receive a combined total of £90m or more, if the panel decides they have a case. But I know Leeds, Leicester and Burnley wanted £100m each?

So I guess it could be anything from around £100m to £300m, depending on how generous the panel is feeling. Either amount could break Everton though. How would they get through Profit and Sustainability rules next year owing that kind of money out?
I had a quick read of a Leicester City forum as they're probably strongest placed to make a claim having been relegated in 18th in the most recent season.  Their fans think £100m should be the starting point based on hard financial losses and then it's about haggling over the less tangible losses (such as selling Maddison and Barnes relatively cheaply, or renewing some sponsorship deals on lower money).

They've also reminded me that Sheffield United and West Ham settled for £20m in 2009 after West Ham survived at Sheffield United's expense in part due to playing third-party owned Carlos Tevez.  West Ham had initially been fined £30m but appealed before the clubs settled.  With the financial growth of the Premier League since 2007 I agree that £100m would be the starting point.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5910 on: Yesterday at 10:26:44 pm »
As I see it then, the 10 point deduction is merely the starting point if the panel is now to determine potential compensation to relegated clubs. Essentially Everton are facing a massive fine. This would be quite different from the relegated clubs suing Everton through the courts, which is what they said they intended to do?

So if the panel fines Everton as a means to offer compensation, and the relegated clubs aren't satisfied with the amount, they might still sue Everton on top of that - although that's probably unlikely.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5911 on: Yesterday at 11:58:35 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 07:09:50 pm
I assume the teams who finished second bottom and bottom would only be able to ask for £2m for the lost PL prize money of being one place lower than they should have been?

The teams who finished third bottom however, that could be over a hundred million.
Leeds dropped 5 points in 2 games against Everton 0-1 and 1-1
Fine margins
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5912 on: Today at 12:03:13 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:05:38 pm
Check out GOT.  Theyve decided its a red shite press derived conspiracy.

They also decided that we went into administration in 2010 when RBS a were threatening to call in their loan.and escaped administration because of favouritism :lmao
And if they had taken 9 points off us we would have dropped from 6th to 7th.

Everton of course would have moved from 7th to 6th but not qualified for europe (like we did not)
So, it's all about claiming they should have finished above us.
Obsession, by Calvin Klein
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5913 on: Today at 05:26:38 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:03:13 am
And if they had taken 9 points off us we would have dropped from 6th to 7th.

Everton of course would have moved from 7th to 6th but not qualified for europe (like we did not)
So, it's all about claiming they should have finished above us.
Obsession, by Calvin Klein


Think of the lost dvd sales though, 40k x £19.95 is best part of £800k
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5914 on: Today at 06:14:54 am »
Everton are nothing without the Premier League in reality. They rely on the TV money to even exist, and their cheque comes from the popularity of clubs like Liverpool. They bring nothing to the league but fume and dogs of war.

They might have been big once but so were Hamburg, Torino, Espanyol or Auxerre. Other comparable clubs in big leagues who the modern game passed by.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5915 on: Today at 06:21:29 am »
Quote from: rowan_d on Yesterday at 02:26:52 pm
Presumably City's cheating has been done with all kinds of over/undervalued transactions, on and off the books, and shell accounts as well in all sorts of different countries.

Just provably following the money that's gone in and out of that rancid club will take months with no cooperation, before even getting to making the case as watertight as it can against owners who have unlimited money to spend on lawyers and appeal processes. More charges, more obfuscation, more legal wrangling, more time.

Unfortunately it's such a complex case that we all have to spend years pretending that it isn't fucking weird that they're still in the league when everyone knows that they should be folded. Even if and when they get away with it.

They've been cheering City on for years..They don't care about cheating unless it's Liverpool in the dock.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5916 on: Today at 07:50:57 am »
If there is any violence this weekend as you can't trust them after what they did to their own board members. gary neville and shit stirring media should be held responsible.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5917 on: Today at 07:55:59 am »
