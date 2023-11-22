It is simple, Everton broke the rules, far more than the £19.5m I would suggest.





As a result of being able to spend more than they should they managed to achieve a sporting advantage, this sporting advantage meant





Avoiding relegation by 2 points in 2022/23 (1 goal less in their last game would have seen them down)

Avoiding relegation by 4 points in 2021/22 (2 goals less in their last 2 wins would have seen them down)





Every league place higher they earned during the period of the fraud brought in around £2-3m extra, difficult to extrapolate to it would be tens of millions extra that would have not been earned and therefore impacting on their sporting advantage.





Two other clubs suffered direct sporting disadvantage because of this fraud (Burnley and Leicester) and it is arguable that Leeds were also impacted upon as well given the different competitive situation that may have been in place if the fraud had not occured (especially as Everton beat Leeds 1-0 and drew 1-1, results which, if different, might have meant Leeds avoiding relegation)





But no, the PL is corrupt, not the tax avoiding Moshiri, Putin's mate or the club which cooked the books (badly) and then still went on spending money they had not got.