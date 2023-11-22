« previous next »
Everton - The 777 Unflushables

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5880 on: Today at 03:39:57 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 01:56:06 pm
the delusion ....the sheer delusion... ;D ;D

https://streamable.com/e/r1qcrc?

I mean I am as much a fan of the River Mersey as anyone else......but even I would admit is probably isn`t somewhere to moor my superyacht. Perhaps Seacombe ?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5881 on: Today at 03:45:16 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 11:11:22 am
Some of these blues are absolute basket cases.

Who do they think they are at all? ;D

Robbie Leatherbarrow
@rwl140172
I can actually see the end to premier league as we know it
7:44 PM · Nov 22, 2023

I agree with him. As an Everton supporter you'll see the end of the Premier League when you get relegated.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5882 on: Today at 03:49:17 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 01:56:06 pm
the delusion ....the sheer delusion... ;D ;D

https://streamable.com/e/r1qcrc?

Does he say that they share a city with one of the biggest teams in the world?

If so, a Redshite in the piss take. ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5883 on: Today at 03:54:51 pm
Before much longer, relegation will be the least of this lot's worries.

Probably be the first club to get 10 point deductions in successive seasons and still manage to stay up.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5884 on: Today at 03:58:19 pm
It is simple, Everton broke the rules, far more than the £19.5m I would suggest.


As a result of being able to spend more than they should they managed to achieve a sporting advantage, this sporting advantage meant


Avoiding relegation by 2 points in 2022/23 (1 goal less in their last game would have seen them down)
Avoiding relegation by 4 points in 2021/22 (2 goals less in their last 2 wins would have seen them down)


Every league place higher they earned during the period of the fraud brought in around £2-3m extra, difficult to extrapolate to it would be tens of millions extra that would have not been earned and therefore impacting on their sporting advantage.


Two other clubs suffered direct sporting disadvantage because of this fraud (Burnley and Leicester) and it is arguable that Leeds were also impacted upon as well given the different competitive situation that may have been in place if the fraud had not occured (especially as Everton beat Leeds 1-0 and drew 1-1, results which, if different, might have meant Leeds avoiding relegation)


But no, the PL is corrupt, not the tax avoiding Moshiri, Putin's mate or the club which cooked the books (badly) and then still went on spending money they had not got.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5885 on: Today at 04:01:04 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:26:15 pm
Even though they really went over it by £124.5m.

Them blaming the loss of the £200m (£20m/year) stadium naming deal with Usmanov is just parody.  Arsenal receive £4m a year for the naming rights to their stadium.  Spurs are still to find anyone to pay for the naming rights to their new stadium.  I know that Everton can rightly point to the ludicrous self-sponsorship at Man City but Man City were able to get those dodgy deals onto the books - Everton couldn't even manage that.  Not to mention that they haven't even finished building the stadium yet but their business model was dependent on somebody paying £20m/year to sponsor a building site.

Akin to driving at 100mph and trying to argue that it's 'only' 30mph above the speed limit.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5886 on: Today at 04:06:31 pm
It's actually incredible that only lunatic blues seem to know about this "evidence"** that is going "to blow the lid off the corruption in the premier league"***


**as lionel hutz once said - I have "hearsay" and "conjecture" your honor - those are "kinds" of evidence

***what lid? the premier league is already corrupt
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5887 on: Today at 04:26:47 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:06:31 pm
It's actually incredible that only lunatic blues seem to know about this "evidence"** that is going "to blow the lid off the corruption in the premier league"***


**as lionel hutz once said - I have "hearsay" and "conjecture" your honor - those are "kinds" of evidence

***what lid? the premier league is already corrupt


Anyone of the dedicated followers of GOT seen mention of this or has someone just made it up by any chance this week as a desperate reaction to being finally nailed.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5888 on: Today at 04:30:37 pm
I'm dying to find out how they end up claiming we are culpable in the corruption.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5889 on: Today at 04:38:14 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:30:37 pm
I'm dying to find out how they end up claiming we are culpable in the corruption.



We're obviously scared of them overtaking us the second their stadium is built.
