Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5840 on: Today at 08:18:04 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:16:56 am
The next 6 teams to visit Bear Pit Park in the league

United - desperate to be sportswashed
Newcastle - sportswashed
Chelsea - sportswashed/corrupt/
City - sportswashed
Villa
Spurs

Should do us some favours if their plan works out
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5841 on: Today at 08:58:24 am
Quote from: RedKenWah on Today at 08:11:45 am
I mean seriously Sly? Use of the F word oooh no that is going to offend some snow flake honestly well snow flakes within the PL probably.

To be fair if Everton fans are clever they just need to change the chant to one without a swear word. See if the PL try to silence it then.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5842 on: Today at 09:39:49 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:22:11 am
Its like being in a pub with the police next to you. Am I ok to drive if I drink this officer? Well I wouldnt recommend it, but its your call.  And what about another officer, and this double wont hurt will it? 

Only to walk out and get nicked for drink driving, claim the police worked with you at every step and it was a conspiracy.

Now they might get the pints deduction down a bit.

;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5843 on: Today at 09:43:29 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:22:11 am

Its like being in a pub with the police next to you. Am I ok to drive if I drink this officer? Well I wouldnt recommend it, but its your call.  And what about another officer, and this double wont hurt will it? 

Only to walk out and get nicked for drink driving, claim the police worked with you at every step and it was a conspiracy.

Now they might get the pints deduction down a bit.  Its more than administration so that seems a bit harsh, but otherwise? Guilty as sin.

Is that  Freudian slip or a deliberate pun?  Either way it's a good'un.

Edit:  RR beat me to it 'cause I had to answer the phone.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5844 on: Today at 09:44:29 am
Quote
Sky Sports will take steps to prevent offensive language from a planned protest by Everton fans being clearly audible during the live TV match against Manchester United on Sunday. To comply with Ofcoms rules, the broadcaster will even consider using pre-recorded crowd noise if required.

Shouldnt be difficult to get an audio recording of Booooooooo redshite booooo handball! Booooooo
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5845 on: Today at 10:56:38 am
The only bit I agree on them with is why have the PL gone after them already when City have 115 charges and not even a sniff of a fine let alone a points deduction.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5846 on: Today at 11:01:25 am
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 10:56:38 am
The only bit I agree on them with is why have the PL gone after them already when City have 115 charges and not even a sniff of a fine let alone a points deduction.

The premier league have referred these charges to an apparently independent commission in February this year, so it now sits with the commission to evaluate. What the process looks like I've little knowledge of - but that is where the question needs to be asked;

* What is the process for decision making at the commission?
* What interaction and rebuttal as part of that process do Man City have? (this could explain delays)
* What is the expected timeline of the process?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5847 on: Today at 11:11:22 am
Some of these blues are absolute basket cases.

Quote
chris
@carbo_innit
Everton fans are about to blow the lid on the Premier leagues corruption in a way that could bring English football to it's knees. Love it
5:01 PM · Nov 22, 2023
·
139.5K
 Views

Quote
Robbie Leatherbarrow
@rwl140172
I can actually see the end to premier league as we know it
7:44 PM · Nov 22, 2023
·
21.7K
 Views

Who do they think they are at all? ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5848 on: Today at 11:17:35 am
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 11:01:25 am
The premier league have referred these charges to an apparently independent commission in February this year, so it now sits with the commission to evaluate. What the process looks like I've little knowledge of - but that is where the question needs to be asked;

* What is the process for decision making at the commission?
* What interaction and rebuttal as part of that process do Man City have? (this could explain delays)
* What is the expected timeline of the process?
I don't see that commission coming up with much that would help Everton.  They massively breached the three year losses limit and even with some incredibly creative accounting still breached it by a clear £20m.  Is the commission tasked with poring over all the finances again (i.e. they could allow an extra one of the accountancy tricks that would bring Everton within the £105m) or is it simply tasked with deciding on the appropriateness of the penalty?  If it's the latter they could potentially up it to the Premier League's recommendation of 12 points.

The way I understand it with Man City is that their accounts showed that they stayed within those limits so it's not as clear cut a case.  How they stayed within those limits is the issue but it's harder to prove, especially when Man City are happy to burn endless money on lawyers.  Man City have also completely stopped engaging with the Premier League (which, in itself, should be reason enough for them to be kicked out the competition).

Everton have had Premier League hand holding for over a year and, seemingly, ignored many of the requests made by the Premier League.  The Premier League likely know more about the Everton accounts than some of the board members.

As the recent vote on player loans suggested, the Premier League have potentially lost control of their own league now.  A swift relegation for Sheff Utd would temporarily rebalance (depending on who came up) but they have to be far more stringent in their fit-and-proper tests.  Hypothetically, if a vote was triggered on expelling Man City for their hundreds of breaches I'd have little confidence of it passing with the current constitution of the Premier League.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5849 on: Today at 11:32:27 am
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 11:11:22 am
Some of these blues are absolute basket cases.

Who do they think they are at all? ;D
That Carbo keeps insisting they didn't cheat (even though the club has admitted they broke the rules) and quotes an article from the Daily Fail as proof they didn't  :lmao :lmao
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5850 on: Today at 11:34:50 am
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 11:11:22 am
Some of these blues are absolute basket cases.

Who do they think they are at all? ;D

What are they going to reveal that people don't already know anyway?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5851 on: Today at 11:56:36 am
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 11:34:50 am
What are they going to reveal that people don't already know anyway?
When youve got Blieutenant Columbo working for ya theyll leave no stone unturned

Quote from: Baby Huey on August  6, 2023, 07:02:51 pm
Bill Kenwright in disguise, yesterday.



Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5852 on: Today at 12:05:55 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 11:34:50 am
What are they going to reveal that people don't already know anyway?

I've no idea, Jill. They're absolute lunatics. Keep seeing them peddle the lie that they're being punished for trying to regenerate North Liverpool as well. It's got nothing to do with their stadium.
