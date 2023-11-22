The premier league have referred these charges to an apparently independent commission in February this year, so it now sits with the commission to evaluate. What the process looks like I've little knowledge of - but that is where the question needs to be asked;



* What is the process for decision making at the commission?

* What interaction and rebuttal as part of that process do Man City have? (this could explain delays)

* What is the expected timeline of the process?



I don't see that commission coming up with much that would help Everton. They massively breached the three year losses limit and even with some incredibly creative accounting still breached it by a clear £20m. Is the commission tasked with poring over all the finances again (i.e. they could allow an extra one of the accountancy tricks that would bring Everton within the £105m) or is it simply tasked with deciding on the appropriateness of the penalty? If it's the latter they could potentially up it to the Premier League's recommendation of 12 points.The way I understand it with Man City is that their accounts showed that they stayed within those limits so it's not as clear cut a case. How they stayed within those limits is the issue but it's harder to prove, especially when Man City are happy to burn endless money on lawyers. Man City have also completely stopped engaging with the Premier League (which, in itself, should be reason enough for them to be kicked out the competition).Everton have had Premier League hand holding for over a year and, seemingly, ignored many of the requests made by the Premier League. The Premier League likely know more about the Everton accounts than some of the board members.As the recent vote on player loans suggested, the Premier League have potentially lost control of their own league now. A swift relegation for Sheff Utd would temporarily rebalance (depending on who came up) but they have to be far more stringent in their fit-and-proper tests. Hypothetically, if a vote was triggered on expelling Man City for their hundreds of breaches I'd have little confidence of it passing with the current constitution of the Premier League.