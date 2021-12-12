Its incredible. They cant get their heads round the very clear fact that they are guilty as sin. And their only response is CORRUPTION. When, in reality, its a very serious breach, £125m beyond the target of 0 and they were very clearly wanted along the way.



If they hadnt bought Godfrey, Allan, Doucoré and Rodriguez in the summer of 2020, and if they hadnt paid James and Ancelotti £250k pw each they literally would t be facing what they are facing now.



Its like being in a pub with the police next to you. Am I ok to drive if I drink this officer? Well I wouldnt recommend it, but its your call. And what about another officer, and this double wont hurt will it?



Only to walk out and get nicked for drink driving, claim the police worked with you at every step and it was a conspiracy.



Now they might get the pints deduction down a bit. Its more than administration so that seems a bit harsh, but otherwise? Guilty as sin.