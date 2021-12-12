'Everton seek to harness fuel of points penalty as fans plan series of protests
':-Director of football laments disproportionate and unjust ruling
Clubs 10-point penalty leaves them second bottom of the tablewww.theguardian.com/football/2023/nov/22/everton-points-deduction-will-be-additional-fuel-for-team-says-thelwell
'Evertons director of football, Kevin Thelwell, has claimed the clubs 10-point deduction for a breach of the Premier Leagues financial rules will provide additional fuel for Sean Dyches team in their fight to avoid relegation.
Everton remain stunned by the severity of last weeks punishment for breaching permitted losses by £19.5m over a three-year period up to 2021-22. The clubs appeal against the biggest sporting sanction in Premier League history will be submitted this week. A series of protests by Everton fans will start with a demonstration outside the Premier Leagues headquarters in London on Friday.
Dyche and his players have yet to comment on a punishment that has dropped Everton to 19th, level on points with the bottom side, Burnley, one of the clubs who can lodge a compensation claim against them. But in a statement on behalf of the Everton manager and his team, Thelwell made clear the depth of anger and resolve inside Goodison Park.'