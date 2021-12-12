« previous next »
Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 05:44:01 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 05:29:19 pm
cb-nc-ah" border="0
It's great to see that genuine overses Ev fans can still get to the game
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 05:45:40 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 01:11:41 pm
They weren't relegated as they should have been though, that is still a sporting advantage even if it is a shite one.

Ive heard this one today, because the loans that took them over the limit were to pay for the stadium not for the running costs which needed other loans to enable them to pay the wages and keep the lights on. No sporting advantage? Yeah right.
Those claims for Covid losses were a fucking joke, they were taking the piss and the league acted. Even the ones who admit they were guilty are whinging about out of proportion punishments. Also heard one today try to tell me they Liverpool should have been punished for breaking away from the PL to form a ESL because Jamie Carragher said so.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 05:48:16 pm
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 05:45:40 pm
Ive heard this one today, because the loans that took them over the limit were to pay for the stadium not for the running costs which needed other loans to enable them to pay the wages and keep the lights on. No sporting advantage? Yeah right.
Those claims for Covid losses were a fucking joke, they were taking the piss and the league acted. Even the ones who admit they were guilty are whinging about out of proportion punishments. Also heard one today try to tell me they Liverpool should have been punished for breaking away from the PL to form a ESL because Jamie Carragher said so.
we were punished,  paid a fine to the PL.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 05:51:37 pm
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Yesterday at 05:20:59 pm
Aa funny as it is, it's another reminder how much Sky control this game.

They alter crowd mics to suit an agenda, they even photoshopped one of our banners by adding Roy fucking Hodgson to it!

Havent they done that before and added our fans singing to a match we werent playin in.

You would have to mix in Divock Origi or Merry Christmas Everton over it for the craic
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 05:52:57 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:48:16 pm
we were punished,  paid a fine to the PL.
Yeah but we should have all been expelled and Sky wouldnt allow it,
Dead right they wouldnt.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 05:59:46 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:48:16 pm
we were punished,  paid a fine to the PL.

I don't think we were fined, but agreed to donate £22m (with the other 5 clubs) to grassroots football. We broke no PL or FA rule. We were fined by UEFA, though.
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say, 'We're Liverpool'.
by the great man, Bill Shankly!
by the great man, Bill Shankly!

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 06:01:49 pm
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 05:59:46 pm
I don't think we were fined, but agreed to donate £22m (with the other 5 clubs) to grassroots football. We broke no PL or FA rule. We were fined by UEFA, though.
ah ok, I just knew some money changed hands.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 06:03:48 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:48:16 pm
we were punished,  paid a fine to the PL.
Though we weren't trying to break away from the PL at that point. Just carragher being thick


Eventually I do think the ESL would have led to clubs forming a pan-European league and ditching their home leagues. But that's not what Carra meant; that's far too nuanced for him. He was just ignorant like so many people are about what that ESL proposal was actually about.

And nobody on Sky corrected him. Shameful from a supposed 'journalistic' broadcaster.
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 06:31:52 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 05:29:19 pm
cb-nc-ah" border="0

 :lmao :lmao :lmao  :wellin  :thumbup



'Everton seek to harness fuel of points penalty as fans plan series of protests':-

Director of football laments disproportionate and unjust ruling
Clubs 10-point penalty leaves them second bottom of the table

www.theguardian.com/football/2023/nov/22/everton-points-deduction-will-be-additional-fuel-for-team-says-thelwell





'Evertons director of football, Kevin Thelwell, has claimed the clubs 10-point deduction for a breach of the Premier Leagues financial rules will provide additional fuel for Sean Dyches team in their fight to avoid relegation.

Everton remain stunned by the severity of last weeks punishment for breaching permitted losses by £19.5m over a three-year period up to 2021-22. The clubs appeal against the biggest sporting sanction in Premier League history will be submitted this week. A series of protests by Everton fans will start with a demonstration outside the Premier Leagues headquarters in London on Friday.

Dyche and his players have yet to comment on a punishment that has dropped Everton to 19th, level on points with the bottom side, Burnley, one of the clubs who can lodge a compensation claim against them. But in a statement on behalf of the Everton manager and his team, Thelwell made clear the depth of anger and resolve inside Goodison Park.'

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:38:58 pm by oojason »
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 06:59:06 pm
"We're guilty, but...."
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 07:32:09 pm
Five clubs in the wings waiting to claim damages.

Even if Everton get the deduction reduced, they won't be absolved.  £50m per violated club will be enough to kill them.

Good stuff.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 07:47:44 pm
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 06:31:52 pm

Everton remain stunned by the severity of last weeks punishment for breaching permitted losses by £19.5m over a three-year period up to 2021-22...
A series of protests by Everton fans will start with a demonstration outside the Premier Leagues headquarters in London on Friday.


So they're going to demonstrate how to lose a shit ton of money and still be shite?

I dunno about you lot but I'm there for that.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 08:19:35 pm
What a bunch of fucking crybabies.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 08:19:40 pm
Fuck the Tories

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 08:20:39 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 05:41:42 pm
Everton must have been on the television more than us this season.

Get the shit teams games done early so they can concentrate on the best at the business end
Fuck the Tories

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 08:36:58 pm
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 08:43:02 pm
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 05:04:57 pm





Have they started selling Fred Perry clobber in Sports Direct now, in place of Lonsdale?
Fuck the Tories

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 08:53:52 pm
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 05:04:57 pm
'Sky may use fake crowd noise to silence Everton f-word protest':-

Fans inside Goodison Park are planning to chant Premier League corrupt as f*** in the tenth minute of their match against Manchester United on Sunday

www.thetimes.co.uk/article/11dd1b24-775e-4e7e-a440-2b2703dc2273?shareToken=0343098499ff9464f5e7704728e47d00 - in full, here - https://archive.li/L9E90





a snippet...


'Sky Sports will take steps to prevent offensive language from a planned protest by Everton fans being clearly audible during the live TV match against Manchester United on Sunday. To comply with Ofcoms rules, the broadcaster will even consider using pre-recorded crowd noise if required.

Organisers of the protest against Evertons ten-point deduction for breaching the Premier Leagues financial rules are calling on all fans inside Goodison Park to chant Premier League corrupt as f*** in the tenth minute of the game.

The broadcast regulator Ofcoms regulations state that broadcasters should avoid televising material that could cause offence to viewers, and as the kick-off time is 4.30pm there are concerns that families and children will be watching in large numbers.

Sky Sports has had an internal meeting about the issue and insiders said it takes its responsibility to protect its viewers seriously and will look to mitigate any offensive language being heard on air. Any action by the broadcaster would be to ensure it is following Ofcoms regulations rather than to take a position on a protest.'


Sly Sports have been fucking with the crowd noise since they began. Corrupt bastards.
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 08:55:32 pm

'Imagine Being Everton: The 10-Point Tipping Point | Episode 42' - The Late Challenge Podcast, with Paul Cope & Gareth Roberts:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GMZtovNm6As" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GMZtovNm6As</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/GMZtovNm6As


https://thelatechallengepodcast.com : https://twitter.com/LateChallenge : www.youtube.com/@thelatechallengepodcast : www.instagram.com/latechallenge
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 08:57:09 pm
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 05:04:57 pm
'Sky may use fake crowd noise to silence Everton f-word protest':-

Fans inside Goodison Park are planning to chant Premier League corrupt as f*** in the tenth minute of their match against Manchester United on Sunday

www.thetimes.co.uk/article/11dd1b24-775e-4e7e-a440-2b2703dc2273?shareToken=0343098499ff9464f5e7704728e47d00 - in full, here - https://archive.li/L9E90





a snippet...


'Sky Sports will take steps to prevent offensive language from a planned protest by Everton fans being clearly audible during the live TV match against Manchester United on Sunday. To comply with Ofcoms rules, the broadcaster will even consider using pre-recorded crowd noise if required.

Organisers of the protest against Evertons ten-point deduction for breaching the Premier Leagues financial rules are calling on all fans inside Goodison Park to chant Premier League corrupt as f*** in the tenth minute of the game.

The broadcast regulator Ofcoms regulations state that broadcasters should avoid televising material that could cause offence to viewers, and as the kick-off time is 4.30pm there are concerns that families and children will be watching in large numbers.

Sky Sports has had an internal meeting about the issue and insiders said it takes its responsibility to protect its viewers seriously and will look to mitigate any offensive language being heard on air. Any action by the broadcaster would be to ensure it is following Ofcoms regulations rather than to take a position on a protest.'

They'll try to block this out but won't take action when tragedy chanting occurs. Bellends.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 09:15:55 pm
Fucking state of sky with that shit.
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 09:16:23 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 06:59:06 pm
"We're guilty, but...."
This is what I find amusing. They admitted their guilt. The prem laid down possible penalties for what they did and so here we are. By the way they voted against a ban on loaning players from sister or gulf state clubs. Why! because it is in their interest when 7s take over. Ive seen hard luck wishes on here. What is that about?  Fk them. Sadly they will stay up because of the piss poor opposition and make out like winning a cup. You watch.
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 09:34:22 pm
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 08:55:32 pm
'Imagine Being Everton: The 10-Point Tipping Point | Episode 42' - The Late Challenge Podcast, with Paul Cope & Gareth Roberts:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GMZtovNm6As" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GMZtovNm6As</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/GMZtovNm6As


https://thelatechallengepodcast.com : https://twitter.com/LateChallenge : www.youtube.com/@thelatechallengepodcast : www.instagram.com/latechallenge
Is that geezer sure he was ever a lawyer? Clueless!
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 09:53:03 pm
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 08:55:32 pm
'Imagine Being Everton: The 10-Point Tipping Point | Episode 42' - The Late Challenge Podcast, with Paul Cope & Gareth Roberts:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GMZtovNm6As" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GMZtovNm6As</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/GMZtovNm6As


https://thelatechallengepodcast.com : https://twitter.com/LateChallenge : www.youtube.com/@thelatechallengepodcast : www.instagram.com/latechallenge

Brilliant! Thanks for posting.
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 11:28:15 pm
Seen someone on twitter say Everton are about to blow the lid off the Premier League corruption and the rules were changed mid-investigation so that Everton would be charged.

The world against them apparently. Fucking hilarious!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 11:32:23 pm
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 05:04:57 pm
'Sky Sports will take steps to prevent offensive language from a planned protest by Everton fans being clearly audible during the live TV match against Manchester United on Sunday. To comply with Ofcoms rules, the broadcaster will even consider using pre-recorded crowd noise if required.


For it to not be obvious if they do this, they will need to have pre-recorded booing to use.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 11:32:56 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:43:02 pm
Have they started selling Fred Perry clobber in Sports Direct now, in place of Lonsdale?
In ASDA yesterday I spotted a toddler wearing a cute little pair of Lonsdales. Sadly, I  realised his future will see him lashed into the Goodison turf by a purple-faced, vein-bulging, violent dad while his mum takes admiring photos of him on her phone.

The perils of being born rather than manufactured.  ::)


Those things on the banner are the laurels Everton have rested on since 1987.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 11:39:50 pm
This lot still whinging then?
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 11:54:40 pm
Quote from: J-Mc- on Yesterday at 11:28:15 pm
Seen someone on twitter say Everton are about to blow the lid off the Premier League corruption
the same bullshit's been coming from MC supporters for a while.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 12:16:56 am
The next 6 teams to visit Bear Pit Park in the league

United
Newcastle
Chelsea
City
Villa
Spurs

Should do us some favours if their plan works out
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 01:04:02 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 11:39:50 pm
This lot still whinging then?
Do they ever stop?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 01:19:05 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:16:56 am
The next 6 teams to visit Bear Pit Park in the league

United
Newcastle
Chelsea
City
Villa
Spurs

Should do us some favours if their plan works out

It honestly wouldn't surprise me if they end up playing home games behind closed doors pretty soon. It will only take one decision to go against them and one of the idiots they have enabled will take things too far.

They are currently like Trump supporters. They don't listen to reason and there is no one in a position of power looking to talk them down. Sunday is going to be an absolute powder keg.

If it was us there would be plenty of our supporters shutting down the conspiracy nutters. Unfortunately like trump supporters they don't have that.     
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 01:22:06 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:04:02 am
Do they ever stop?

From Gwladys Street to Bullen's,
They've booed the fucking lot...
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007
