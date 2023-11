':-Director of football laments ‘disproportionate and unjust ruling’Club’s 10-point penalty leaves them second bottom of the table'Everton’s director of football, Kevin Thelwell, has claimed the club’s 10-point deduction for a breach of the Premier League’s financial rules will provide “additional fuel” for Sean Dyche’s team in their fight to avoid relegation.Everton remain stunned by the severity of last week’s punishment for breaching permitted losses by £19.5m over a three-year period up to 2021-22. The club’s appeal against the biggest sporting sanction in Premier League history will be submitted this week. A series of protests by Everton fans will start with a demonstration outside the Premier League’s headquarters in London on Friday.Dyche and his players have yet to comment on a punishment that has dropped Everton to 19th, level on points with the bottom side, Burnley, one of the clubs who can lodge a compensation claim against them. But in a statement on behalf of the Everton manager and his team, Thelwell made clear the depth of anger and resolve inside Goodison Park.'