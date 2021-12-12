':-Director of football laments disproportionate and unjust rulingClubs 10-point penalty leaves them second bottom of the table'Evertons director of football, Kevin Thelwell, has claimed the clubs 10-point deduction for a breach of the Premier Leagues financial rules will provide additional fuel for Sean Dyches team in their fight to avoid relegation.Everton remain stunned by the severity of last weeks punishment for breaching permitted losses by £19.5m over a three-year period up to 2021-22. The clubs appeal against the biggest sporting sanction in Premier League history will be submitted this week. A series of protests by Everton fans will start with a demonstration outside the Premier Leagues headquarters in London on Friday.Dyche and his players have yet to comment on a punishment that has dropped Everton to 19th, level on points with the bottom side, Burnley, one of the clubs who can lodge a compensation claim against them. But in a statement on behalf of the Everton manager and his team, Thelwell made clear the depth of anger and resolve inside Goodison Park.'