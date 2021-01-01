Everton broke the rules. They opened their books and admitted culpability to the Premier League, and they got whacked with a 10 point penalty. I thought it was a bit harsh, but I also thought it set a useful precedent for bigger fish to come. If 10 points is the going rate for Evertons crime, Man City should rightly be expelled and have titles stripped.



On the Everton end, I thought they would be lucky, even with a 10 point deduction, in that there are at least three truly rubbish teams in the Prem, and with 2/3 of the season to go, Everton have every chance of avoiding relegation. In normal seasons it would sink them, as normally at least one of the promoted teams makes a good effort, but I think they will beat the rap and stay up this time.



Mind you, if they are putting all of their energy into protesting, it might hinder the team. Heres hoping. They have been in decent form lately, looking like they have every chance of finishing lower mid table, but who knows how this will all unfold now? Instead of backing their team and using the perceived injustice (it isnt) to their advantage, the penalty might compound and the whole club could go into a funk.



Im torn on Everton. I remember a friendlier time, and a good rivalry, but things are so toxic now, and they have been for some time. Since they won the Moshiri lottery, the Everton fan base has had some of the worst aspects of the nouveau riche in its ranks too. So part of me wants them to survive and part of me wants them to sink without trace. I lean towards the latter.



If the other clubs who were relegated sue them, and they surely will, it could lead to administration and a further points deduction, which might possibly end them as a going concern. Or if not quite that drastic, they will be playing in the nether regions of football for a while.



The recent Prem vote on loans was with good intention, designed to protect the game. Everton voted the wrong way, which was enormously disappointing. Their prospective owner, 777, owns multiple clubs, but they are all lower clubs, and theres not a lot there to help Everton. It was short sighted, and all it will do is allow the likes of Newcastle to find a new way to cheat, by adding multiple players from the Saudi league to help them, without paying the proper cost for the players.



What will become of Everton? As a spectacle it has kicked up a notch while we watch to see how it pans out.