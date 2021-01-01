« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 140 141 142 143 144 [145]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 266343 times)

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,958
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5760 on: Today at 11:26:36 am »
When is this PL anthem they're on about played? I've literally never heard it at Anfield and I'm there every game.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,353
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5761 on: Today at 11:29:57 am »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 08:31:39 am
They've got a taste for cheating and they think this will be to their benefit. What they fail to see, as per usual, is the bigger picture. All the years they have cheered on City's cheating, they've never once stopped to ask if it was also affecting them. If multi-club ownership is the key to winning, there are bigger multi-club owners than 777 and they could simply end up swapping one poor player for another.

We should buy a couple of feeder clubs just to see them flip flop.
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,521
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5762 on: Today at 11:35:15 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 11:26:36 am
When is this PL anthem they're on about played? I've literally never heard it at Anfield and I'm there every game.
Played when the two sets of players lineup in front of the Main, before/during the handshakes.
Logged
AHA!

Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,145
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5763 on: Today at 11:40:12 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 11:26:36 am
When is this PL anthem they're on about played? I've literally never heard it at Anfield and I'm there every game.

Still in the pub I take it?  :lmao
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,958
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5764 on: Today at 11:48:08 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 11:35:15 am
Played when the two sets of players lineup in front of the Main, before/during the handshakes.
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 11:40:12 am
Still in the pub I take it?  :lmao

;D

Seriously, I have never heard this shit! I'm on the Kop though so maybe that's why, I'm going to listen out for it specially next week!

So in essence it'll just look like they are booing their own players ;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Bennett

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 985
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5765 on: Today at 12:06:52 pm »
It's the most nothing tune in the world and it wouldn't surprise me if we cut it short for YNWA.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,758
  • Believer
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5766 on: Today at 12:08:11 pm »
Can we change the title of the thread to The 777 Unfulshable Omnishamble ?

More or a fair reflection of the situation
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,217
  • JFT 97
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5767 on: Today at 12:17:44 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:05:02 am
After yesterdays vote I now WANT Everton to go out of business. They're as fucking bad as the oil cheats, fucking c*nts can fuck right off now.

ESL anyone?

To be fair there are legitimate reasons to loan players between teams with the same owners. Mitoma would be a good example. All three of Mitoma, Brighton and USG benefitted from him going out on loan.

The issue is state ownership and not loan players. Ironically a closed ESL would end up like the US system in which teams have feeder clubs.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,314
  • Seis Veces
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5768 on: Today at 12:27:33 pm »
They shouldn't even have been allowed a vote after what's happened
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,942
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5769 on: Today at 12:27:50 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 12:08:11 pm
Can we change the title of the thread to The 777 Unfulshable Omnishamble ?

More or a fair reflection of the situation

Cheating Bas777ards Rumbled?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,489
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5770 on: Today at 12:54:35 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:27:50 pm
Cheating Bas777ards Rumbled?
They werent rumbled, they admitted their guilt!
Most blue noses have ignored that bit :lmao
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline jacobs chains

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 993
  • Stay strong my Ukrainian brothers
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5771 on: Today at 12:55:08 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:00:05 am
Will be interesting to see if this protest against being found guilty (even though they were) helps them on hinders them.

Theres a chance it totally derails the team rather than boosting them

I think that if they beat United they will probably ride a wave of hate and go on a bit of a run. If they lose to United there will be a riot at Goodison and the results will go south. Players desperate to get off the pitch at full time and held siege in the ground by a baying mob.

Sounds melodramatic, but they have form.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,095
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5772 on: Today at 12:59:16 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 11:26:36 am
When is this PL anthem they're on about played? I've literally never heard it at Anfield and I'm there every game.

I've never heard it either. Mind you everyone is singing so..
Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,231
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5773 on: Today at 01:00:49 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:17:44 pm
To be fair there are legitimate reasons to loan players between teams with the same owners. Mitoma would be a good example. All three of Mitoma, Brighton and USG benefitted from him going out on loan.

The issue is state ownership and not loan players. Ironically a closed ESL would end up like the US system in which teams have feeder clubs.

Yeah, but we all know that the driving force is cheating. Get a non affiliated club to sell a player to Saudi (eg Neves) for a fuck ton of money, them loan him to the club you own, no FFP, no dodgy deals. CAnt wait for when a Saudi club offers Madrid £500 mill for Bellingham and he goes to Saudi FC on loan for 3 seasons......
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,231
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5774 on: Today at 01:01:51 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:59:16 pm
I've never heard it either. Mind you everyone is singing so..

What with George belting out Thunderstruck (Christmas No1 if the AC/DC fans get their way) and us singing, I've never heard it either
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,039
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5775 on: Today at 01:05:30 pm »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ek8oIEWbDlE

You've all surely heard this ? Everyone is too busy with their phones in the air these days to make noise.
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,376
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5776 on: Today at 01:11:41 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Yesterday at 04:23:34 pm
Fuckung Hell!!...can't argue with the " No Sporting Advantage" bit ;D

They weren't relegated as they should have been though, that is still a sporting advantage even if it is a shite one.
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,376
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5777 on: Today at 01:17:28 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:47:07 pm
According to Martyn Ziegler:

With some of these votes with a longer term impact, there should be a minimum amount of time in the division before you got a vote, 3 seasons perhaps.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,231
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5778 on: Today at 01:24:18 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 01:05:30 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ek8oIEWbDlE

You've all surely heard this ? Everyone is too busy with their phones in the air these days to make noise.

What the fuck is that :lmao

Honestly, have never heard that - we're in 306, so no chance we can hear anything other than the crowd when that gets played.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,449
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5779 on: Today at 01:38:17 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 03:23:23 pm
Indeed. If they think they have a good case for appealing the punishment, then they should allow the club to make it in a quiet and professional manner. Flinging around accusations of corruption at the very people to whom you're appealing for leniency is mind-bogglingly stupid.  :duh

It's all very Man City fan, isn't it.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,095
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5780 on: Today at 01:47:44 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 01:05:30 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ek8oIEWbDlE

You've all surely heard this ? Everyone is too busy with their phones in the air these days to make noise.

That plays at the ground? Really? Ha ha.

Never heard it at the ground and I watch most matches on telly with the sound off.
Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,537
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5781 on: Today at 02:01:23 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:17:44 pm
To be fair there are legitimate reasons to loan players between teams with the same owners. Mitoma would be a good example. All three of Mitoma, Brighton and USG benefitted from him going out on loan.

The issue is state ownership and not loan players. Ironically a closed ESL would end up like the US system in which teams have feeder clubs.

I wouldn't say that example is legitimate, more that it was just more of an honest loan with nothing dodgy going on. However, I still don't think it should be allowed because it benefits clubs that just happen to have owners that own other clubs, meaning it's not fair on the large majority of other clubs in Belgium that don't have the same luxury. I'm sure there would have been plenty of other takers for Mitoma at the level of USG and he would have benefited from this all the same as he is clearly a good player.

Conversely, in an alternate reality, Mitoma might have flopped at USG, but they would have had to keep playing him in the hope that it would ultimately benefit the bigger club within the multi-club model. That would then be unfair on USG fans who will only want success for their club and won't give a shit what happens to Brighton.

Either way, deals between clubs that have the same owners just should not be allowed. It either opens up angles for corruption, or even in "legitimate" examples like the one above it is still grossly unsporting. Imagine being the fan of a club that ultimately just exists to benefit a bigger club in a different country!
« Last Edit: Today at 02:03:16 pm by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,449
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5782 on: Today at 02:01:34 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 04:11:08 pm




So they hate the new stadium now?
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,506
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5783 on: Today at 02:38:55 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 02:01:34 pm
So they hate the new stadium now?
They hate everything. They even hate themselves.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,942
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5784 on: Today at 02:38:58 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 02:01:34 pm
So they hate the new stadium now?

Well they hate that it's not bigger than Anfield.

Tbf though, i think they hate everything.  👀
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,520
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5785 on: Today at 02:43:47 pm »
Everton broke the rules. They opened their books and admitted culpability to the Premier League, and they got whacked with a 10 point penalty. I thought it was a bit harsh, but I also thought it set a useful precedent for bigger fish to come. If 10 points is the going rate for Evertons crime, Man City should rightly be expelled and have titles stripped.

On the Everton end, I thought they would be lucky, even with a 10 point deduction, in that there are at least three truly rubbish teams in the Prem, and with 2/3 of the season to go, Everton have every chance of avoiding relegation. In normal seasons it would sink them, as normally at least one of the promoted teams makes a good effort, but I think they will beat the rap and stay up this time.

Mind you, if they are putting all of their energy into protesting, it might hinder the team. Heres hoping. They have been in decent form lately, looking like they have every chance of finishing lower mid table, but who knows how this will all unfold now? Instead of backing their team and using the perceived injustice (it isnt) to their advantage, the penalty might compound and the whole club could go into a funk.

Im torn on Everton. I remember a friendlier time, and a good rivalry, but things are so toxic now, and they have been for some time. Since they won the Moshiri lottery, the Everton fan base has had some of the worst aspects of the nouveau riche in its ranks too. So part of me wants them to survive and part of me wants them to sink without trace. I lean towards the latter.

If the other clubs who were relegated sue them, and they surely will, it could lead to administration and a further points deduction, which might possibly end them as a going concern. Or if not quite that drastic, they will be playing in the nether regions of football for a while.

The recent Prem vote on loans was with good intention, designed to protect the game. Everton voted the wrong way, which was enormously disappointing. Their prospective owner, 777, owns multiple clubs, but they are all lower clubs, and theres not a lot there to help Everton. It was short sighted, and all it will do is allow the likes of Newcastle to find a new way to cheat, by adding multiple players from the Saudi league to help them, without paying the proper cost for the players.

What will become of Everton? As a spectacle it has kicked up a notch while we watch to see how it pans out.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:46:38 pm by G Richards »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 140 141 142 143 144 [145]   Go Up
« previous next »
 