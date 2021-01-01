To be fair there are legitimate reasons to loan players between teams with the same owners. Mitoma would be a good example. All three of Mitoma, Brighton and USG benefitted from him going out on loan.
The issue is state ownership and not loan players. Ironically a closed ESL would end up like the US system in which teams have feeder clubs.
Yeah, but we all know that the driving force is cheating. Get a non affiliated club to sell a player to Saudi (eg Neves) for a fuck ton of money, them loan him to the club you own, no FFP, no dodgy deals. CAnt wait for when a Saudi club offers Madrid £500 mill for Bellingham and he goes to Saudi FC on loan for 3 seasons......