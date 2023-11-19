« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 139 140 141 142 143 [144]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 264244 times)

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,638
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5720 on: Today at 09:33:58 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:31:36 pm
Third goal..

Second was an Elliot free kick.

Its all Liverpool. Give them a taste of what might have been

He almost got his third that might have emptied the ground. The kids are having a good time though.  :D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,497
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5721 on: Today at 09:41:11 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 09:31:15 pm
They've never recovered from this. 

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/F3asuHnsr-Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/F3asuHnsr-Q</a>
For years and years that was the best game I ever saw - pure madness on the Kop that day.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,764
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5722 on: Today at 09:43:44 pm »
Is it true they were one of the clubs that voted to allow multi club transfers?
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,180
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5723 on: Today at 09:47:07 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 09:43:44 pm
Is it true they were one of the clubs that voted to allow multi club transfers?

According to Martyn Ziegler:

Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:10:42 pm
Revealed:

@martynziegler
NEW: The seven clubs that blocked ban on signing loan players from partner teams were (according to sources) Newcastle, Sheff Utd, Man City, Chelsea, Everton, Wolves, Forest.

Some other clubs angry that Saudi-owned Sheff Utd joined the opposition bloc.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,234
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5724 on: Today at 09:50:25 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:14:02 pm
England U21s are 2 up vs NI thanks to goals from Morton and Elliot.

Both booed :lmao.  Same old Everton.
Christ. They take it to far sometimes

Spoiler
df-rrr" border="0
[close]
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,486
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5725 on: Today at 10:00:44 pm »
:lmao

Fucking hell!

Youve  done it again!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Gladbach73

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 360
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5726 on: Today at 10:18:14 pm »
Why on earth did Everton side with them on the vote to ban loan players, I dont get it?
Logged
"If Everton were playing in my back garden, I'd close the curtains"

Offline Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,466
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5727 on: Today at 10:24:06 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 09:50:25 pm
Christ. They take it to far sometimes

Spoiler
df-rrr" border="0
[close]

:lmao
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,497
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5728 on: Today at 10:25:32 pm »
Quote from: Gladbach73 on Today at 10:18:14 pm
Why on earth did Everton side with them on the vote to ban loan players, I dont get it?
They want to bring about the total destruction of the game to hide their shame. This will bring about the end.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,504
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5729 on: Today at 10:30:02 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 09:31:15 pm
They've never recovered from this. 

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/F3asuHnsr-Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/F3asuHnsr-Q</a>
I love that game.  :)
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,216
  • JFT 97
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5730 on: Today at 10:33:18 pm »
Quote from: Gladbach73 on Today at 10:18:14 pm
Why on earth did Everton side with them on the vote to ban loan players, I dont get it?

They are being bought by 777 who own multiple clubs. They might get to loan a keeper with normal-length arms.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,033
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5731 on: Today at 10:36:33 pm »
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,140
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5732 on: Today at 11:16:05 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 06:49:44 pm
Ray mentioned helping em with ideas before
Heres one


IMG-1411" border="0

NOW WATCH US FUCKING DISAPPEAR

 :lmao :lmao
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,140
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5733 on: Today at 11:25:29 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 09:31:15 pm
They've never recovered from this. 

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/F3asuHnsr-Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/F3asuHnsr-Q</a>
the game as it used to be played.  blood and guts.

some of those tackles would make today's players faint  :)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 139 140 141 142 143 [144]   Go Up
« previous next »
 