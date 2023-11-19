Third goal..Second was an Elliot free kick.Its all Liverpool. Give them a taste of what might have been
They've never recovered from this. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/F3asuHnsr-Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/F3asuHnsr-Q</a>
Is it true they were one of the clubs that voted to allow multi club transfers?
Revealed:@martynzieglerNEW: The seven clubs that blocked ban on signing loan players from partner teams were (according to sources) Newcastle, Sheff Utd, Man City, Chelsea, Everton, Wolves, Forest. Some other clubs angry that Saudi-owned Sheff Utd joined the opposition bloc.
England U21s are 2 up vs NI thanks to goals from Morton and Elliot.Both booed
. Same old Everton.
Christ. They take it to far sometimesSpoiler [close]
Crosby Nick never fails.
Why on earth did Everton side with them on the vote to ban loan players, I dont get it?
Never mate, bless him.
Ray mentioned helping em with ideas before Heres one NOW WATCH US FUCKING DISAPPEAR
Page created in 0.374 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.59]