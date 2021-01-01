« previous next »
Jesus wept can they not read. From the text of the judgment.

We also recognise that the inference of a sporting advantage is one that should be properly drawn from the fact of a PSR breach and that a sporting advantage will have been enjoyed for each of the seasons on which the PSR calculation was based
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 04:43:15 pm
Gone to London on his day off to shout at a door. Proper showed them that ;D
Marvellous stuff. He could have gone inside and shout at a poor receptionist, but no, shouting at a closed door is the Everton Way. That'll bring them to their knees.

School of Fucking Insanity.
Thats embarrassing.

So much comedy value from our blue brethren on Twitter at the moment. ;D
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 04:38:41 pm
Certainly. ;D

https://twitter.com/any_spare/status/1726932559798337646
Whats with the put on accent/ overdoin it with the scouse? When he says 'Decided' he lets his real accent slip out and says the last syllable in his natural Luddenden voice :lmao
And to think it was only just over a month ago that Everton warned us aboot The Premier league and their corruption when we had our goal disallowed vs Spurs. And what did we do? We didnt fucking listen . Just ignorantly told them to move on

How Embarrassed do i feel now
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 05:12:24 pm
Whats with the put on accent/ overdoin it with the scouse? When he says 'Decided' he lets his real accent slip out and says the last syllable in his natural Luddenden voice :lmao


Yeah, I thought that. Proper forced, isn't it?
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 05:25:28 pm
Yeah, I thought that. Proper forced, isn't it?
He goes all Dandy when he says decided. Its bizarre

Even when he shouts its like hes pretending to shout but doesnt wanna be too loud cos he'll make the milk man jump cos its only half 7 and theres no one round but them 2
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:15:21 am
It shows what c*nts we have as politicians in this country. All the problems this country has and these pricks think this deserves the time for a discussion.
You need to relax a bit on this. It's an Early Day Motion, a type of Parliamentary irrelevence once described as 'parliamentary graffiti' and another time as a 'a monumental waste of everyone's time'.

EDMs can be about serious issues but are often about trivial bollocks, just a way for an MP to show that they are doing something about an issue they have been lobbied on. They are usually ignored by everyone and rarely result in anything, though in theory they can explode and lead to big things.

Ev fans may be pleased to know that to date a massive 13 out of 650 MPs have signed this particular EDM which clearly indicates a massive power shift is on the way and we should all be terrified. Or not.

At least it's had more signatures than an EDM called to debate the Bite Me Sandwich Bar and Scottish Takeaway Awards 2023 (5 sigs) or the 150th Anniversary of St Helens FC (6 sigs) or Litter on motorways (4 sigs).

(Though it has got 3 fewer signatures than an EDM calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza (only 16 MPs signed; c*nts) which proves once and for all that Everton are the real victims of that genocidal disaster. )

I doubt it will even result in a debate and even if it gets a hearing it will be attended by about three people two of which are having their afternoon snooze after a slap up liquid lunch in the subsidised bar
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:20:19 pm
Banner they're planning to fly this weekend:



I'm not sure you get credit from judges for your sentencing hearing that you successfully broke into the bank but the bags you swiped had holes in the bottom so you didn't get any benefit from your malfeasance.
Wasting the advantage you had through cheating is no defence when it comes to being punished for that cheating.

They are saying you should only be punished for cheating if that cheating pays off.  ::)
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 04:33:39 pm
Just saw a short video of an Everton Da screaming at the front door of the Premier League HQ. That should show 'em. :lmao The fella who tweeted it was dead proud some blue had do it too. ;D
Apparently his young sons in hospital with concussion having been thrown at the door
It will be like HMP Goodison on Sunday.

Thousands of delusional guilty people claiming they are innocent even though they pleaded guilty. All blaming someone else for their demise.
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 03:49:03 pm
Martyn Ziegler
@martynziegler

New: Same panel who punished Everton will decide on rivals compensation claims
I love these guys
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:18:54 pm
Honestly thought he was holding chocolate bars at first glance.
look like tv remotes
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 06:17:59 pm
Apparently his young sons in hospital with concussion having been thrown at the door
;D
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 04:52:09 pm
Marvellous stuff. He could have gone inside and shout at a poor receptionist, but no, shouting at a closed door is the Everton Way. That'll bring them to their knees.

School of Fucking Insanity.
listen to a wall, yell at a door.  good symmetry really.
I do feel sorry for everton. The likes of man city and chelsea cheating has put pressure on everton to spend beyond their means. City and chelsea should have been punished first.
Can we have a London based Liverpool fan act as foreign correspondent
The more i think about it the more i realise the real issue here for Everton is the other clubs suing them and not so much the lenient 10 point deduction. Them going into liquidation is a real possibility. Even if they managed somehow to stay up this season they'll be selling anyone half decent and will get demoted next season. They might even cease to exist which would be absolutely fantastic.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:29:30 pm
I do feel sorry for everton. The likes of man city and chelsea cheating has Liverpool FC merely existing put pressure on everton to spend beyond their means. City and chelsea should have been punished first. Everton should have paid the rent.

Fixed that for you.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:29:30 pm
I do feel sorry for everton. The likes of man city and chelsea cheating has put pressure on everton to spend beyond their means. City and chelsea should have been punished first.

Wha? Everton compete with the likes of Stoke, Luton and Burnley season after season to stay in the league not City or Chelsea, bottom quarter of the league that's their level.  They cheated to stay in the division end of story and have got away with murder only being deducted 10 points whist the likes of Leeds, Leicester etc.... abided by the rules and went down.

I don't feel an ounce of pity for the bastards.
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 06:36:32 pm
The more i think about it the more i realise the real issue here for Everton is the other clubs suing them and not so much the lenient 10 point deduction. Them going into liquidation is a real possibility. Even if they managed somehow to stay up this season they'll be selling anyone half decent and will get demoted next season. They might even cease to exist which would be absolutely fantastic.
Ray mentioned helping em with ideas before

Ray mentioned helping em with ideas before


Capon, feel free to supply them with any banner ideas for Sunday. It looks like they could so with some help.
Heres one


IMG-1411" border="0

NOW WATCH US FUCKING DISAPPEAR
