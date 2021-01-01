It shows what c*nts we have as politicians in this country. All the problems this country has and these pricks think this deserves the time for a discussion.



You need to relax a bit on this. It's an Early Day Motion, a type of Parliamentary irrelevence once described as 'parliamentary graffiti' and another time as a 'a monumental waste of everyone's time'.EDMs can be about serious issues but are often about trivial bollocks, just a way for an MP to show that they are doing something about an issue they have been lobbied on. They are usually ignored by everyone and rarely result in anything, though in theory they can explode and lead to big things.Ev fans may be pleased to know that to date a massive 13 out of 650 MPs have signed this particular EDM which clearly indicates a massive power shift is on the way and we should all be terrified. Or not.At least it's had more signatures than an EDM called to debate the Bite Me Sandwich Bar and Scottish Takeaway Awards 2023 (5 sigs) or the 150th Anniversary of St Helens FC (6 sigs) or Litter on motorways (4 sigs).(Though it has got 3 fewer signatures than an EDM calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza (only 16 MPs signed; c*nts) which proves once and for all that Everton are the real victims of that genocidal disaster. )I doubt it will even result in a debate and even if it gets a hearing it will be attended by about three people two of which are having their afternoon snooze after a slap up liquid lunch in the subsidised bar