Terry de Niro

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5640 on: Today at 03:37:40 pm
Can't wait to see the reaction they make when 777 fucks them over.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5641 on: Today at 03:39:38 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 03:36:41 pm
That banner doesn't deny wrongdoing.  ;D

If only they hadn't wasted the money and had more patience.


But, their sporting advantage was that they were not even worse (and relegated)


They really are all over the place, mainly because they are wrong
zero zero

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5642 on: Today at 03:40:42 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:20:19 pm
Banner they're planning to fly this weekend:



Everton that
Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5643 on: Today at 03:41:20 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 03:37:40 pm
Can't wait to see the reaction they make when 777 fucks them over.


Trouble is they have someone to blame now for their plight, especially if they get relegated. They have spent 38 years now blaming us for them being shite, they have another get out now for the next 38
Chakan

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5644 on: Today at 03:41:24 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:20:19 pm
Banner they're planning to fly this weekend:



I'm not sure you get credit from judges for your sentencing hearing that you successfully broke into the bank but the bags you swiped had holes in the bottom so you didn't get any benefit from your malfeasance.

That's too long, should be

"We Cheated Badly"
SamLad

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5645 on: Today at 03:41:45 pm
Yes your honour I did rob the bank but I forgot where I hid the money, so no harm right?
Capon Debaser

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5646 on: Today at 03:42:33 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:20:19 pm
Banner they're planning to fly this weekend:



I'm not sure you get credit from judges for your sentencing hearing that you successfully broke into the bank but the bags you swiped had holes in the bottom so you didn't get any benefit from your malfeasance.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5647 on: Today at 03:43:08 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:41:45 pm
Yes your honour I did rob the bank but I forgot where I hid the money, so no harm right?


Yes your honour I did rob the bank but I put it all on a horse which did not perform as I had thought so, no advantage to me, right?
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5648 on: Today at 03:43:21 pm


Same energy
CraigDS

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5649 on: Today at 03:44:31 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 03:39:38 pm
But, their sporting advantage was that they were not even worse (and relegated)


Exactly. They did gain an advantage by still being in the PL when they should have gone down.
Terry de Niro

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5650 on: Today at 03:46:15 pm
So, they've been blowing smoke up Abu Dhabi FC's hoop for how many years because of "anyone but the redshite" and now they're objecting to ADFC cheating not being checked yet?
Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5651 on: Today at 03:46:47 pm
Anyone outside the club who sees that banner will hardly notice it and will not even understand it. Is that what they spent their gofundme money on?


Another example of their profligacy
Ray K

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5652 on: Today at 03:47:45 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 03:42:33 pm
;D
Capon, feel free to supply them with any banner ideas for Sunday. It looks like they could so with some help.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5653 on: Today at 03:49:03 pm
Martyn Ziegler
@martynziegler

New: Same panel who punished Everton will decide on rivals compensation claims
red_Mark1980

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5654 on: Today at 03:49:27 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:20:19 pm
Banner they're planning to fly this weekend:



I'm not sure you get credit from judges for your sentencing hearing that you successfully broke into the bank but the bags you swiped had holes in the bottom so you didn't get any benefit from your malfeasance.

I mean surely not
thaddeus

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5655 on: Today at 03:55:05 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 03:49:03 pm
Martyn Ziegler
@martynziegler

New: Same panel who punished Everton will decide on rivals compensation claims
As in, decide if they can make a claim or decide on the amount?

When Wycombe and Middlesbrough made claims against Derby in what I think were similar circumstances (Wycombe that they were relegated instead of Derby and Boro that they missed out on the play-offs because of Derby) they ended up settling out of court.  Those settlements ultimately came through the administration process.  Maybe a little glimpse of the future.

For what it's worth I think Everton would be better served in the long term by going into administration under Moshiri and being bought afterwards by people with the best interests of the club at heart.  777 buying them suits Moshiri as he gets some of the money he sank back but 777 are going to wring Everton dry for a long, long time to get their investment back.
Capon Debaser

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5656 on: Today at 03:57:21 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:47:45 pm
Capon, feel free to supply them with any banner ideas for Sunday. It looks like they could so with some help.
They don need any help from anybody theyre doing just fine ;D
jillcwhomever

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5657 on: Today at 03:57:52 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 03:49:03 pm
Martyn Ziegler
@martynziegler

New: Same panel who punished Everton will decide on rivals compensation claims

Is that really a good thing? I am not sure about that.
rob1966

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5658 on: Today at 03:58:06 pm
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 03:40:42 pm
Everton that

Its like cheating on an exam and still failing it ;D
