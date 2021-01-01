Martyn Ziegler

@martynziegler



New: Same panel who punished Everton will decide on rivals compensation claims



As in, decide if they can make a claim or decide on the amount?When Wycombe and Middlesbrough made claims against Derby in what I think were similar circumstances (Wycombe that they were relegated instead of Derby and Boro that they missed out on the play-offs because of Derby) they ended up settling out of court. Those settlements ultimately came through the administration process. Maybe a little glimpse of the future.For what it's worth I think Everton would be better served in the long term by going into administration under Moshiri and being bought afterwards by people with the best interests of the club at heart. 777 buying them suits Moshiri as he gets some of the money he sank back but 777 are going to wring Everton dry for a long, long time to get their investment back.