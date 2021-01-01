« previous next »
Everton - The 777 Unflushables

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5600 on: Today at 12:46:42 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:38:53 pm
They're paying to have a plane fly a banner over the Etihad on Saturday as it'll be dark when their game kicks off  :lmao
Let's hope Rob's lad is flying it, and dumps the banner in the Irish Sea.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5601 on: Today at 12:57:15 pm
Quote from: jackh on Today at 10:49:35 am
Saw this over the M62 coming into the city last night. Look out! ;D
They really aren't thinking this through are they? All I see is "Corrupt? We're coming for you Everton". Their attention seeking will only serve to shine a greater light on Everton's finances because the enquiry has arguably only scratched the surface. If I was investigating them, the involvment of Usmanov in particular would pique my interest. Was there a time when he was pulling the strings at two clubs - Arsenal and Everton? Was the multi-million pound donation to park himself at the head of a non-existent queue for naming rights a legitimate and justifiable business transaction? The fact that they've been moving money around pots and claiming "creative" losses ought to be a red flag to the financial authorities. What did the original auditors find this year that caused them to walk away? They should keeps their heads down until the finances have been properly cleaned up and count their blessings that this punishment coincides with a period of stability on the pitch which means that they will probably be able to cope with the points deduction.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5602 on: Today at 01:02:02 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:39:07 pm
The massive irony here is that the Bitters know full well the club has been run like Fred Karno's Circus for years now.
A chairman who had his romantic albeit well-meaning head in the clouds, a CEO whose main experience was running a small charity and who was totally out of her depth, an owner who'd spent years moving money around for an oligarch (and reputed gangster) and a rabid fan base with unreasonable expectations. What could possibly go wrong?  ::)
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5603 on: Today at 01:11:08 pm
Quote
No sanctions on USM / the Siggurdsson fiasco being accounted for = no break of the rules.

We've paid our dues in the transfer market making profits on Richarlison, Gordon, Digne, Gana etc. yet have still been done up like kippers.

No rules would be broken had Putin not invaded Ukraine and The UK Government suspended our USM deals. You may not like that or how the club has been run in recent years but thats the reality of our £19.5m "rule break".


"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5604 on: Today at 01:24:21 pm
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 01:02:02 pm
A chairman who had his romantic albeit well-meaning head in the clouds, a CEO whose main experience was running a small charity and who was totally out of her depth, an owner who'd spent years moving money around for an oligarch (and reputed gangster) and a rabid fan base with unreasonable expectations. What could possibly go wrong?  ::)

Here's the thing though. There is supposed to be something in place which is supposed to protect football clubs from falling prey to owners who take football clubs to the brink. Why is that not working? Why are more people not turned down, when it's pretty obvious they have shady motives and even shadier pasts? It all and well taking the piss out of Everton but the bottom line is all football clubs should be protected from this type of fiasco. What it proves beyond doubt is that the PL's ownership test needs to be rewritten and run properly otherwise it could happen to others, including ourselves somewhere further down the line.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5605 on: Today at 01:30:01 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 01:24:21 pm
Here's the thing though. There is supposed to be something in place which is supposed to protect football clubs from falling prey to owners who take football clubs to the brink. Why is that not working? Why are more people not turned down, when it's pretty obvious they have shady motives and even shadier pasts? It all and well taking the piss out of Everton but the bottom line is all football clubs should be protected from this type of fiasco. What it proves beyond doubt is that the PL's ownership test needs to be rewritten and run properly otherwise it could happen to others, including ourselves somewhere further down the line.
I think the PL's tests are intended to protect the integrity of the PL, not protect clubs from themselves. 

they are (supposed to be) run by adult business types, no?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5606 on: Today at 01:31:29 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:30:01 pm
I think the PL's tests are intended to protect the integrity of the PL, not protect clubs from themselves. 

they are (supposed to be) run by adult business types, no?

Lets be honest though, as long as the owner isn't in jail for fraud, they're passing the fit and proper test. It's a joke. But that's besides the point of Everton cheating, getting caught, getting punished then acting the victims.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5607 on: Today at 01:37:29 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:31:29 pm
Lets be honest though, as long as the owner isn't in jail for fraud, they're passing the fit and proper test. It's a joke.
I completely agree, but jill's point was that the PL ownership tests are in place to protect clubs from the bad guys, which isn't the case.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5608 on: Today at 01:37:55 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:30:01 pm
I think the PL's tests are intended to protect the integrity of the PL, not protect clubs from themselves. 

they are (supposed to be) run by adult business types, no?

They are supposed to look into the backgrounds of everyone who takes over a football club, some more than others it would appear.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5609 on: Today at 01:38:16 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:37:29 pm
I completely agree, but jill's point was that the PL ownership tests are in place to protect clubs from the bad guys, which isn't the case.

Which was the second part of my post ;)
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5610 on: Today at 01:53:20 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:38:16 pm
Which was the second part of my post ;)
I know  :)
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5611 on: Today at 01:56:08 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 11:11:53 am
Jesus, that's serious! What are Barclays going to do if they lose 5 customers?

Ironic seeing as Everton mortgaging the farm with payday lenders is one of the reasons they are in the state they are.
Doing my head in when they complain about the fans being punished for the actions of the club.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5612 on: Today at 01:58:30 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:31:29 pm
Lets be honest though, as long as the owner isn't in jail for fraud, they're passing the fit and proper test. It's a joke. But that's besides the point of Everton cheating, getting caught, getting punished then acting the victims.
Has this been tested yet?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5613 on: Today at 01:58:41 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:56:08 pm
Ironic seeing as Everton mortgaging the farm with payday lenders is one of the reasons they are in the state they are.
Doing my head in when they complain about the fans being punished for the actions of the club.

How do you punish a club without "punishing" the fans
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5614 on: Today at 01:59:20 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:58:30 pm
Has this been tested yet?

That's a good point really, probably still pass.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5615 on: Today at 02:07:41 pm
I was posting yesterday that I thought that punishment was a little harsh and gave my reasons. The everton fans are rapidly changing my view. Do they not understand that the club accepted that they were in the wrong ? There is absolutely nothing corrupt about the INDEPENDENT commission and their findings. They were findings of fact, based on yer know, facts.

They would be much better off channelling their energies into saying fair enough, we take it on the chin but you better thrown the fucking book at other clubs and their flouting of the rules.
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5616 on: Today at 02:08:03 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 01:58:41 pm
How do you punish a club without "punishing" the fans
Any sanction that would hurt the club is going to hurt the fans.
Moshiri hasnt broken any laws that we know of, so they cant fine him personally. The club cheated. They suffer.
I used to play cricket and there was a team famous on the Merseyside circuit for playing ringers, as well as cheating at umpiring (self umpired games in that league). They were reported to the league and were docked 200 points and kicked out of the cup. They had beaten us in the league and the cup with the help of a big score from 2 different lads with the same name.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5617 on: Today at 02:12:53 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 01:11:08 pm


They don't seem to see that there are allowable losses in order to account for unforseen things like that.
Losses are ALLOWED, not something to aspire to. They're like a kid with an overdraft, always at their overdraft limit every month and then complaining when they go over that and the bank charges them.
It's not £20m that is the problem. It is the £100m odd that they are losing EVERY YEAR that is the problem. Theyy are called Profit and Sustainability rules FOR A REASON.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5618 on: Today at 02:15:07 pm
Am I right in thinking they went 125 million over the spending limit but because the threshold or whatever is 105  theyre now making out they only went 20 over?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 02:15:07 pm
Am I right in thinking they went 125 million over the spending limit but because the threshold or whatever is 105  theyre now making out they only went 20 over?

Yeah they are saying they are 'only' 20m over.
It's not like it's even a case of 'sorry guv, we got it wrong this year' It's 'sorry guv, we have repeatedly gone over the limit every year for the last 3 or more years'.
