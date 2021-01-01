I was posting yesterday that I thought that punishment was a little harsh and gave my reasons. The everton fans are rapidly changing my view. Do they not understand that the club accepted that they were in the wrong ? There is absolutely nothing corrupt about the INDEPENDENT commission and their findings. They were findings of fact, based on yer know, facts.
They would be much better off channelling their energies into saying fair enough, we take it on the chin but you better thrown the fucking book at other clubs and their flouting of the rules.