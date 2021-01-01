Saw this over the M62 coming into the city last night. Look out!



They really aren't thinking this through are they? All I see is "Corrupt? We're coming for you Everton". Their attention seeking will only serve to shine a greater light on Everton's finances because the enquiry has arguably only scratched the surface. If I was investigating them, the involvment of Usmanov in particular would pique my interest. Was there a time when he was pulling the strings at two clubs - Arsenal and Everton? Was the multi-million pound donation to park himself at the head of a non-existent queue for naming rights a legitimate and justifiable business transaction? The fact that they've been moving money around pots and claiming "creative" losses ought to be a red flag to the financial authorities. What did the original auditors find this year that caused them to walk away? They should keeps their heads down until the finances have been properly cleaned up and count their blessings that this punishment coincides with a period of stability on the pitch which means that they will probably be able to cope with the points deduction.