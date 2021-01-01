I feel for Byrne here. As someone else said, hes probably just responding to contact from constituents who he has been elected to represent. He has to be seen to be doing something, otherwise hed be accused of being a redshite. The worrying aspect of this, is if it goes beyond legitimate protest into something worse.



The bottom line is that they broke the rules that they signed up to. All the whataboutery from them is exactly that, and claims that theyve been harshly treated because of only £20m, are misleading to say the least when you see the arguably favourable treatment that allowed them to write off far higher losses against the P&S rules.



Just as an observation, this just shows the power of narrative. How many times have we been told to just get on with it or to suck it up, or to have uninformed talking heads that we deserve it. Now for whatever reason or motivation a vociferous few have defended them using the most spurious reasoning and its become poor little Everton and what about City etc.



Ive said for ages, and we saw it recently with reffing, that these days when people are ranting on about us, you dont have to wait that long before the about turns, backtracking, contradictions and double standards. Suddenly its all what about City. Fuck them.