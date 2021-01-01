« previous next »
Online Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5560 on: Today at 08:43:30 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 06:25:41 am
They have every right to be unhappy when they already overpaid for him with the £60m price tag.

Spurs should sue Everton for their money back, as they were told they were signing a footballer.
Online [new username under construction]

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5561 on: Today at 08:54:42 am »
Wait I thought there was a thing where Government was never to get involved in sporting matters, so how can it even be discussed? Or was that like a decade ago and I'm getting old too fast?
Online J-Mc-

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5562 on: Today at 09:01:41 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 08:54:42 am
Wait I thought there was a thing where Government was never to get involved in sporting matters, so how can it even be discussed? Or was that like a decade ago and I'm getting old too fast?

Considering they were heavily involved in the Newcastle takeover, I think that the government not getting involved is long past.
Online rob1966

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5563 on: Today at 09:05:19 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:44:59 pm
If he doesn't respond to demands from Everton fans, he and his family are likely to face a campaign/intimidation. That's the way things are these days with football.


Oh aye yeah, I forgot that the fucking horrible mongrels would stoop to that level of cuntishness over a fucking shitty club that has done nothing but cheat and lie.

I hope BMD fucking bankrupts them.
Online rob1966

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5564 on: Today at 09:06:51 am »
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 09:01:41 am
Considering they were heavily involved in the Newcastle takeover, I think that the government not getting involved is long past.

Only when there is money in it for them
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5565 on: Today at 09:07:43 am »
The government gets involved when it suits them. Like when they want to keep good relations with Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi for example. It's the reason why City probably won't face the punishment they deserve.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5566 on: Today at 09:15:21 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:53:14 pm
Oh for fucks sake, just accept the punishment you cheating c*nts

Everton points deduction taken to Parliament by MP Ian Byrne with early day motion
By Shamoon Hafez
BBC Sport

Everton's 10-point deduction by the Premier League has been taken to Parliament after a Liverpool MP called the punishment "grossly unfair".

Ian Byrne, Labour MP for West Derby, has tabled an early day motion (EDM) in the House of Commons which will be laid on Tuesday for other MPs to consider.

Yadda yadda yadda

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67477429

I hope it gets referred back and the commission says "you know what, we were too lenient with the cheating fuckers, we let you off with too few losses, have a 20pt deduction instead"

It shows what c*nts we have as politicians in this country. All the problems this country has and these pricks think this deserves the time for a discussion.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5567 on: Today at 09:15:56 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 08:54:42 am
Wait I thought there was a thing where Government was never to get involved in sporting matters, so how can it even be discussed? Or was that like a decade ago and I'm getting old too fast?

Its not the government, its the bellends at Labour.
Online rob1966

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5568 on: Today at 09:35:44 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:15:21 am
It shows what c*nts we have as politicians in this country. All the problems this country has and these pricks think this deserves the time for a discussion.

I thought that but then Black Bull Nova pointed out that these loons would target him and his family - for safety its easier to just table this and it get ignored by 99% of the house, those in attendance will just sleep through it anyway
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5569 on: Today at 09:46:52 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:00:45 pm
Is that the bridge over the River Clwyd?

They're really embarrassing themselves over this. Absolutely bang to rights. Hands in the cookie jar on CCTV, yet the fans are screaming about their 'innocence' and the 'corruption' of others.  :lmao

Local politicians embarrassing themselves now. Steve Rotheram and Ian Byrne almost, but not quite, going full on Chippy Tits.

Edit just seen some of the comments above. ;D
Online Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5570 on: Today at 10:06:50 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 09:46:52 am
Local politicians embarrassing themselves now. Steve Rotheram and Ian Byrne almost, but not quite, going full on Chippy Tits.

Edit just seen some of the comments above. ;D

to be fair to them, they're probably getting pelted by emails from angry Bitters demanding action. They're probably fully aware of the situation, but feel compelled to say something.

They can't exactly turn around and say Everton have got what they deserved, even if they know it to be true.
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5571 on: Today at 10:20:39 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:06:50 am
to be fair to them, they're probably getting pelted by emails from angry Bitters demanding action. They're probably fully aware of the situation, but feel compelled to say something.

They can't exactly turn around and say Everton have got what they deserved, even if they know it to be true.

Can't they? I'm sure Liverpool is a safe enough seat
Online Eeyore

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5572 on: Today at 10:33:53 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 10:20:39 am
Can't they? I'm sure Liverpool is a safe enough seat

Probably more worried about safe streets.

Everton are legitimising the thugs and nutters. Wouldn't surprise me at all if things turn violent. People like match officials or a redshite MP would be an easy target.

Goodison will be an absolute bear pit on Sunday and things could easily boil over if an official gives a decision they consider 'corrupt'. A proportion of Everton fans are convinced this is a witch hunt by a corrupt Premier League and they are the innocent victims.

There is so much misinformation being spouted as fact on social media it is Untrue.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5573 on: Today at 10:38:49 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:15:41 pm
Ep 1. The Phantom Monies
Ep 2. Attack of the Clowns
Ep 3. Revenge of the Bluesith
Ep 4. A Boo Hope
Ep 5. Strikes at the Rhyl Empire
Ep 6. Return to the Bed I took the sheet from


 ;D


Ep 3. Revenge of Naismith

Online rob1966

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5574 on: Today at 10:41:54 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:38:49 am

 ;D


Ep 3. Revenge of Naismith



The Empire Strikes Back


Offline jackh

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5575 on: Today at 10:49:35 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 02:32:21 pm
'MABLE!!! PUT THE SHUTTERS UP AND GET THE NICE PLANTPOTS INDOORS. THERES TROUBLE COMIN' . THEM TOFFEE CHUFFERS ARE ON T'WARPATH'

F-Ybz-WRXQAAMj-Og" border="0

Saw this over the M62 coming into the city last night. Look out! ;D
Online [new username under construction]

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5576 on: Today at 10:52:21 am »
Well hopefully at the meeting (today?) the other clubs tell Everton to shut the fuck up
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5577 on: Today at 10:54:55 am »
Quote from: jackh on Today at 10:49:35 am
Saw this over the M62 coming into the city last night. Look out! ;D

I'm still unclear about who they are coming for?
Online Jookie

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5578 on: Today at 10:56:45 am »
We need to make sure we are putting strongest XIs out in the League Cup until this lot are also knocked out.

Cant be having them have a chance of winning a trophy.

Id probably rest players for the league game before the QF v West Ham.
Online Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5579 on: Today at 10:57:34 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 10:20:39 am
Can't they? I'm sure Liverpool is a safe enough seat

It's less about the politics and more about being seen to be relatively impartial and diplomatic. It's a sensitive situation and aggravating it won't do any good.

It's frustrating, because being honest flies in the face of the narrative that's been spun. Labour don't like risking pissing off the media.
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5580 on: Today at 11:04:14 am »
I feel for Byrne here. As someone else said, hes probably just responding to contact from constituents who he has been elected to represent. He has to be seen to be doing something, otherwise hed be accused of being a redshite. The worrying aspect of this, is if it goes beyond legitimate protest into something worse.

The bottom line is that they broke the rules that they signed up to. All the whataboutery from them is exactly that, and claims that theyve been harshly treated because of only £20m, are misleading to say the least when you see the arguably favourable treatment that allowed them to write off far higher losses against the P&S rules.

Just as an observation, this just shows the power of narrative. How many times have we been told to just get on with it or to suck it up, or to have uninformed talking heads that we deserve it. Now for whatever reason or motivation a vociferous few have defended them using the most spurious reasoning and its become poor little Everton and what about City etc.

Ive said for ages, and we saw it recently with reffing, that these days when people are ranting on about us, you dont have to wait that long before the about turns, backtracking, contradictions and double standards. Suddenly its all what about City. Fuck them.
Online sinnermichael

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5581 on: Today at 11:08:02 am »
Look out. It's all kicking off.

Online [new username under construction]

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5582 on: Today at 11:11:53 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 11:08:02 am
Look out. It's all kicking off.



Jesus, that's serious! What are Barclays going to do if they lose 5 customers?
Online Trotterwatch

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5583 on: Today at 11:14:00 am »
That's Kopite behaviour that, thought that sort of thing was beneath Moral High Ground FC
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5584 on: Today at 11:14:21 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 11:08:02 am
Look out. It's all kicking off.


2 bookmarks.

 Must be going back to finish reading the rest of the post later
Online Terry de Niro

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5585 on: Today at 11:16:50 am »
And these c*nts have the nerve to sing "It's never your fault" to us.
Everton are the real victims.
Victims of their own shiteness.
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5586 on: Today at 11:17:34 am »
Quote from: jackh on Today at 10:49:35 am
Saw this over the M62 coming into the city last night. Look out! ;D
So its a sign you see as you enter the city? Whos it fucking aimed at,scousers? :lmao

They may as well have put it above their own front door as they enter the house?  ;D

Alright Brian
Corrupt
Were coming for you
Welcome home by the way
Teas in the oven
Im just at me Mams
Ill be back around 8
Online jacobs chains

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5587 on: Today at 11:21:42 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 08:54:42 am
Wait I thought there was a thing where Government was never to get involved in sporting matters, so how can it even be discussed? Or was that like a decade ago and I'm getting old too fast?

It's an opposition Early Day Motion. Might as well stand outside shouting at clouds for all the use it is. Just a way for local MPs to get a few column inches.
