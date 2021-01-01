« previous next »
Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5560 on: Today at 08:43:30 am
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 06:25:41 am
They have every right to be unhappy when they already overpaid for him with the £60m price tag.

Spurs should sue Everton for their money back, as they were told they were signing a footballer.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

[new username under construction]

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5561 on: Today at 08:54:42 am
Wait I thought there was a thing where Government was never to get involved in sporting matters, so how can it even be discussed? Or was that like a decade ago and I'm getting old too fast?
J-Mc-

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5562 on: Today at 09:01:41 am
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 08:54:42 am
Wait I thought there was a thing where Government was never to get involved in sporting matters, so how can it even be discussed? Or was that like a decade ago and I'm getting old too fast?

Considering they were heavily involved in the Newcastle takeover, I think that the government not getting involved is long past.
rob1966

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5563 on: Today at 09:05:19 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:44:59 pm
If he doesn't respond to demands from Everton fans, he and his family are likely to face a campaign/intimidation. That's the way things are these days with football.


Oh aye yeah, I forgot that the fucking horrible mongrels would stoop to that level of cuntishness over a fucking shitty club that has done nothing but cheat and lie.

I hope BMD fucking bankrupts them.
Fuck the Tories

rob1966

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5564 on: Today at 09:06:51 am
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 09:01:41 am
Considering they were heavily involved in the Newcastle takeover, I think that the government not getting involved is long past.

Only when there is money in it for them
Fuck the Tories

Solomon Grundy

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5565 on: Today at 09:07:43 am
The government gets involved when it suits them. Like when they want to keep good relations with Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi for example. It's the reason why City probably won't face the punishment they deserve.
killer-heels

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5566 on: Today at 09:15:21 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:53:14 pm
Oh for fucks sake, just accept the punishment you cheating c*nts

Everton points deduction taken to Parliament by MP Ian Byrne with early day motion
By Shamoon Hafez
BBC Sport

Everton's 10-point deduction by the Premier League has been taken to Parliament after a Liverpool MP called the punishment "grossly unfair".

Ian Byrne, Labour MP for West Derby, has tabled an early day motion (EDM) in the House of Commons which will be laid on Tuesday for other MPs to consider.

Yadda yadda yadda

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67477429

I hope it gets referred back and the commission says "you know what, we were too lenient with the cheating fuckers, we let you off with too few losses, have a 20pt deduction instead"

It shows what c*nts we have as politicians in this country. All the problems this country has and these pricks think this deserves the time for a discussion.
killer-heels

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5567 on: Today at 09:15:56 am
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 08:54:42 am
Wait I thought there was a thing where Government was never to get involved in sporting matters, so how can it even be discussed? Or was that like a decade ago and I'm getting old too fast?

Its not the government, its the bellends at Labour.
rob1966

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5568 on: Today at 09:35:44 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:15:21 am
It shows what c*nts we have as politicians in this country. All the problems this country has and these pricks think this deserves the time for a discussion.

I thought that but then Black Bull Nova pointed out that these loons would target him and his family - for safety its easier to just table this and it get ignored by 99% of the house, those in attendance will just sleep through it anyway
Fuck the Tories

So Howard Philips

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5569 on: Today at 09:46:52 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:00:45 pm
Is that the bridge over the River Clwyd?

They're really embarrassing themselves over this. Absolutely bang to rights. Hands in the cookie jar on CCTV, yet the fans are screaming about their 'innocence' and the 'corruption' of others.  :lmao

Local politicians embarrassing themselves now. Steve Rotheram and Ian Byrne almost, but not quite, going full on Chippy Tits.

Edit just seen some of the comments above. ;D
