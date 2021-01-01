They have every right to be unhappy when they already overpaid for him with the £60m price tag.
Wait I thought there was a thing where Government was never to get involved in sporting matters, so how can it even be discussed? Or was that like a decade ago and I'm getting old too fast?
If he doesn't respond to demands from Everton fans, he and his family are likely to face a campaign/intimidation. That's the way things are these days with football.
Considering they were heavily involved in the Newcastle takeover, I think that the government not getting involved is long past.
Oh for fucks sake, just accept the punishment you cheating c*ntsEverton points deduction taken to Parliament by MP Ian Byrne with early day motionBy Shamoon HafezBBC SportEverton's 10-point deduction by the Premier League has been taken to Parliament after a Liverpool MP called the punishment "grossly unfair".Ian Byrne, Labour MP for West Derby, has tabled an early day motion (EDM) in the House of Commons which will be laid on Tuesday for other MPs to consider.Yadda yadda yaddahttps://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67477429I hope it gets referred back and the commission says "you know what, we were too lenient with the cheating fuckers, we let you off with too few losses, have a 20pt deduction instead"
It shows what c*nts we have as politicians in this country. All the problems this country has and these pricks think this deserves the time for a discussion.
Is that the bridge over the River Clwyd?They're really embarrassing themselves over this. Absolutely bang to rights. Hands in the cookie jar on CCTV, yet the fans are screaming about their 'innocence' and the 'corruption' of others.
