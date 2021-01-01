« previous next »
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5520 on: Yesterday at 08:16:36 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 06:46:12 pm
My brother in law doesn't have an account with them but has decided not to have a Barclays bank first thing every morning out of protest
:lmao
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5521 on: Yesterday at 08:26:12 pm
Quote from: lfc_col on Yesterday at 06:39:58 pm
That's on a main road in Preston i go past it quite regularly  :lmao :lmao i presume they have one in London though too

They'll be protesting outside the place next door ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5522 on: Yesterday at 08:35:59 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:26:12 pm
They'll be protesting outside the place next door ;D

Everton aren't they  :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5523 on: Yesterday at 09:00:45 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:11:05 pm
Fucking hell :lmao



They admitted they were guilty too :lmao
Is that the bridge over the River Clwyd?

They're really embarrassing themselves over this. Absolutely bang to rights. Hands in the cookie jar on CCTV, yet the fans are screaming about their 'innocence' and the 'corruption' of others.  :lmao
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5524 on: Yesterday at 09:03:59 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 02:32:21 pm
'MABLE!!! PUT THE SHUTTERS UP AND GET THE NICE PLANTPOTS INDOORS. THERES TROUBLE COMIN' . THEM TOFFEE CHUFFERS ARE ON T'WARPATH'

F-Ybz-WRXQAAMj-Og" border="0

I hate to be one of those people that concentrate on the grammar but it should clearly read 'corrupt ....... they're coming for you next'

It is clearly a warning to others, the blue colour scheme should tell you as much.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5525 on: Yesterday at 09:05:40 pm
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5526 on: Yesterday at 09:22:29 pm
It probably shows how far this lot have fallen that I no longer give a toss about them (There was a time when I was happy for them to win as long as it didnt affect us). Through systematic mismanagement they fell down the pecking order until financial irregularities took their toll.  The fanbase changed too, to its current bitter status where everyone Red is a principal in their self inflicted demise. Remember walking across the park a couple of years ago and facing up to some of their lot who were hurling abuse at a Red in a wheelchair.  How low can you get? The sooner this turd is flushed the better.  Horrible club.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5527 on: Yesterday at 09:53:14 pm
Oh for fucks sake, just accept the punishment you cheating c*nts

Everton points deduction taken to Parliament by MP Ian Byrne with early day motion
By Shamoon Hafez
BBC Sport

Everton's 10-point deduction by the Premier League has been taken to Parliament after a Liverpool MP called the punishment "grossly unfair".

Ian Byrne, Labour MP for West Derby, has tabled an early day motion (EDM) in the House of Commons which will be laid on Tuesday for other MPs to consider.

Yadda yadda yadda

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67477429

I hope it gets referred back and the commission says "you know what, we were too lenient with the cheating fuckers, we let you off with too few losses, have a 20pt deduction instead"
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5528 on: Yesterday at 09:55:53 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:53:14 pm
Oh for fucks sake, just accept the punishment you cheating c*nts

Everton points deduction taken to Parliament by MP Ian Byrne with early day motion
By Shamoon Hafez
BBC Sport

Everton's 10-point deduction by the Premier League has been taken to Parliament after a Liverpool MP called the punishment "grossly unfair".

Ian Byrne, Labour MP for West Derby, has tabled an early day motion (EDM) in the House of Commons which will be laid on Tuesday for other MPs to consider.

Yadda yadda yadda

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67477429

I hope it gets referred back and the commission says "you know what, we were too lenient with the cheating fuckers, we let you off with too few losses, have a 20pt deduction instead"
He's right.  It's grossly unfair on Leicester and Burnley.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5529 on: Yesterday at 09:56:48 pm
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5530 on: Yesterday at 10:01:16 pm
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5531 on: Yesterday at 10:05:47 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:53:14 pm
Oh for fucks sake, just accept the punishment you cheating c*nts

Everton points deduction taken to Parliament by MP Ian Byrne with early day motion
By Shamoon Hafez
BBC Sport

Everton's 10-point deduction by the Premier League has been taken to Parliament after a Liverpool MP called the punishment "grossly unfair".

Ian Byrne, Labour MP for West Derby, has tabled an early day motion (EDM) in the House of Commons which will be laid on Tuesday for other MPs to consider.

Yadda yadda yadda

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67477429

I hope it gets referred back and the commission says "you know what, we were too lenient with the cheating fuckers, we let you off with too few losses, have a 20pt deduction instead"

What exactly can parliament do? What is the point of that?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5532 on: Yesterday at 10:07:06 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:55:53 pm
He's right.  It's grossly unfair on Leicester and Burnley.

He's a red too?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5533 on: Yesterday at 10:11:00 pm
Hope they get slapped with a transfer ban as well for a frivolous appeal.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5534 on: Yesterday at 10:12:16 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:11:00 pm
Hope they get slapped with a transfer ban as well for a frivolous appeal.

Should be getting a ban from signing players anyway seeing as they are fucking skint
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5535 on: Yesterday at 10:12:45 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 10:07:06 pm
He's a red too?
Big Liverpool FC fan and a committee member of the Spirit of Shankly supporters union.

No doubt the Bitters will be rejecting this help from a 'Redshite'. ::)
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5536 on: Yesterday at 10:13:33 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:11:00 pm
Hope they get slapped with a transfer ban as well for a frivolous appeal.
Why reward them?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5537 on: Yesterday at 10:15:41 pm
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5538 on: Yesterday at 10:15:42 pm
Theyll be on Jeremy Kyle next. Itll be Everton sat there with its fat fucking Mum with pea juice and chip fat on her blag juicy couture velour tracky or its best mate whos got about 6 kids to aboot 9 different fellas with one tooth in her head, whos that cock eyed shes been diagnosed as having an eye magnet in her nose. Then the Premier League will walk on and Everton will get up out of its chair and walk to the other side of the studio with it and place it as far away as possible from The Premier League to rapturous applause.
 


 
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5539 on: Yesterday at 10:18:32 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 10:15:42 pm
Theyll be on Jeremy Kyle next. Itll be Everton sat there with its fat fucking Mum with pea juice and chip fat on her blag juicy couture velour tracky or its best mate whos got about 6 kids to aboot 9 different fellas with one tooth in her head, whos that cock eyed shes been diagnosed as having an eye magnet in her nose. Then the Premier League will walk on and Everton will get up out of its chair and walk to the other side of the studio with it and place it as far away as possible from The Premier League to rapturous applause.
 


 
I think this lot would be too dysfunctional even for Jeremy Kyle.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5540 on: Yesterday at 10:35:55 pm
Quote from: rodderzzz on Yesterday at 10:05:47 pm
What exactly can parliament do? What is the point of that?

Nothing, buts hes hoping to capture a few blue votes in the next election.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5541 on: Yesterday at 11:15:45 pm
Quote from: rodderzzz on Yesterday at 10:05:47 pm
What exactly can parliament do? What is the point of that?

Nothing unless youre an oil state wanting to buy a PL club. Then they have a lot of influence.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5542 on: Yesterday at 11:44:59 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:53:14 pm
Oh for fucks sake, just accept the punishment you cheating c*nts

Everton points deduction taken to Parliament by MP Ian Byrne with early day motion
By Shamoon Hafez
BBC Sport

Everton's 10-point deduction by the Premier League has been taken to Parliament after a Liverpool MP called the punishment "grossly unfair".

Ian Byrne, Labour MP for West Derby, has tabled an early day motion (EDM) in the House of Commons which will be laid on Tuesday for other MPs to consider.

Yadda yadda yadda

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67477429

I hope it gets referred back and the commission says "you know what, we were too lenient with the cheating fuckers, we let you off with too few losses, have a 20pt deduction instead"
If he doesn't respond to demands from Everton fans, he and his family are likely to face a campaign/intimidation. That's the way things are these days with football.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5543 on: Yesterday at 11:57:55 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:44:59 pm
If he doesn't respond to demands from Everton fans, he and his family are likely to face a campaign/intimidation. That's the way things are these days with football.
That's true, actually. Their own board couldn't attend their own ground due to threats of violence and abuse. Their lunatic fringe would think nothing of intimidation and abuse if they believed they'd been snubbed by Byrne.

Still, I don't know how he could keep a straight face by highlighting this when they are 100% bang to rights guilty.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5544 on: Yesterday at 11:58:51 pm
it is to chuckle ......

Tottenham are unhappy with Everton's claim that their refusal to pay £80m for Brazil forward Richarlison, 26, caused the Toffees to breach the Premier League's spending rules.

(from the Fail but anyhow)
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5545 on: Today at 12:13:14 am
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:58:51 pm
it is to chuckle ......

Tottenham are unhappy with Everton's claim that their refusal to pay £80m for Brazil forward Richarlison, 26, caused the Toffees to breach the Premier League's spending rules.

(from the Fail but anyhow)
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5546 on: Today at 12:23:25 am
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:58:51 pm
it is to chuckle ......

Tottenham are unhappy with Everton's claim that their refusal to pay £80m for Brazil forward Richarlison, 26, caused the Toffees to breach the Premier League's spending rules.

(from the Fail but anyhow)

So they were 20 mil short. Why not sell another player for 20 mil or two for 10 mil each?

Simple maths didn't occur to Everton.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5547 on: Today at 01:25:46 am
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 10:15:42 pm
Theyll be on Jeremy Kyle next. Itll be Everton sat there with its fat fucking Mum with pea juice and chip fat on her blag juicy couture velour tracky or its best mate whos got about 6 kids to aboot 9 different fellas with one tooth in her head, whos that cock eyed shes been diagnosed as having an eye magnet in her nose. Then the Premier League will walk on and Everton will get up out of its chair and walk to the other side of the studio with it and place it as far away as possible from The Premier League to rapturous applause.
 


 

Hahahaha quality.  😂😂😂
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5548 on: Today at 01:37:59 am
I do feel for them a little but i think getting the local MP involved is a very slippery slope. Who is he to decide what punishment is too harsh? Are to we now expect MP's from Burnley and Leicester to table early day motions to suggest that the punishment doesn't go far enough?? The whole thing is getting ridiculous and the thrashing and flailing around is going to cause more harm...including ramifications for City and Chelsea potential punishments.

You don't expect anyone in football to look beyond their own selfish reasons nowadays but MPs etc should be able to look at the bigger picture and realise that, while this punishment may seem harsh, if it sets a fucking precedent for the real arseholes and finally shows the EPL to be standing up to financial skullduggery, it is actually for the best! I mean FFS, asking for an immediate suspension of penalties imposed?? Do you fucking realise the harm that could cause FFS!!!

What an absolute clusterfuck this is becoming and how typically Everton.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5549 on: Today at 05:54:09 am
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 02:20:43 pm
10 points isn't harsh. Here's why. From the article above.

Everton were given multiple opportunities by the Premier League to comply. The clubs unadjusted losses for the period were £304 million. By the time PSR add-backs had been permitted, including that bespoke Aug 2021 deal on stadium costs, those losses had been more than halved to £120 million  yet even that was not enough to comply. Everton had gone so far beyond PSR limits, and ignored so many warnings that the Premier League, under pressure from other clubs, had no choice.

What is being lost here is that the accounting period is over 3 years.

Everton lost £304 million. That is not sustainable.

With fanciful accounting, Everton got it down to £120 million. Which is still about 20% over the allowance.

They failed over 3 years. The PL wanted a 12 point deduction. Which would equate to 4 points for each year.

The Commission made it 10. Which is even a lighter penalty.

That's how it should be looked at. Imho.

It isn't just a 3 year failing on their part either, they have been skirting the limits for years, lucking out on a sale or getting a dodgy bonus of selling naming rights first refusal to an unfinished stadium to keep them under the limits and they thought covid gave them carte blanche to further try and fiddle matters. They fucked around and have found out, they are just so fucking lucky that it happened in a season where all 3 promoted sides are so abject and rather than bitching and whining about how unfair it is, they should be thanking their lucky stars that they might be able to get away with it, depending on the result of any court cases from clubs that suffered due to their cheating.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5550 on: Today at 06:05:38 am
And now Ian Byrne has moved an early day motion in the commons on the subject, and is calling for an independent regulator.
Ridiculous. Calling for regulation because the PL (belatedly) has applied regulation.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5551 on: Today at 06:07:24 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:44:59 pm
If he doesn't respond to demands from Everton fans, he and his family his neighbours are likely to face a campaign/intimidation. That's the way things are these days with football Everton.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5552 on: Today at 06:11:55 am
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 03:34:45 pm
Even better
https://x.com/joeando58/status/1726554150182523011?s=61&t=TdB46k2Kp0sN309SJG9C7

Uncle Joe is now possibly libelling the  the KC in charge saying he is somehow not impartial because he once represented Leeds United in a similar case.
And all the blue divvies saying this is their way to undermine the panels decision.


To be fair to him, he does have a lot of experience with conflicts of interest so we should take him seriously when he's describing something as being one.  ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5553 on: Today at 06:25:41 am
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:58:51 pm
it is to chuckle ......

Tottenham are unhappy with Everton's claim that their refusal to pay £80m for Brazil forward Richarlison, 26, caused the Toffees to breach the Premier League's spending rules.

They have every right to be unhappy when they already overpaid for him with the £60m price tag.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5554 on: Today at 07:41:09 am
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 10:15:42 pm
Theyll be on Jeremy Kyle next. Itll be Everton sat there with its fat fucking Mum with pea juice and chip fat on her blag juicy couture velour tracky or its best mate whos got about 6 kids to aboot 9 different fellas with one tooth in her head, whos that cock eyed shes been diagnosed as having an eye magnet in her nose. Then the Premier League will walk on and Everton will get up out of its chair and walk to the other side of the studio with it and place it as far away as possible from The Premier League to rapturous applause.
 


 

 ;D grifter quality prose
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5555 on: Today at 08:12:28 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:15:41 pm
Ep 1. The Phantom Monies
Ep 2. Attack of the Clowns
Ep 3. Revenge of the Bluesith
Ep 4. A Boo Hope
Ep 5. Strikes at the Rhyl Empire
Ep 6. Return to the Bed I took the sheet from


Ep 7. The Farce Awakens
Ep 8. The Last Position
Ep 9. The Rise Of Mike Walker
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5556 on: Today at 08:19:13 am
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 08:12:28 am
Ep 7. The Farce Awakens
Ep 8. The Last Position
Ep 9. The Rise Of Mike Walker
The Premier League Strikes Back
